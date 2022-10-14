U.S. markets open in 49 minutes

AppFolio, Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

AppFolio, Inc.
·1 min read
AppFolio, Inc.
AppFolio, Inc.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) today announced that it will report its third quarter 2022 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

In conjunction with this announcement, AppFolio will host a conference call on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b7297keo. To access the call by phone, please go to the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf67920663fb34bef80ab9b99d00c89ec, and you will be provided with dial in details. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on AppFolio’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.appfolioinc.com/news-events/events.

Disclosure Information
AppFolio uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor AppFolio’s Investor Relations website in addition to following AppFolio’s SEC filings, public conference calls, press releases, and webcasts.

About AppFolio, Inc.
AppFolio is a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. Our solutions enable our customers to digitally transform their businesses, address critical business operations and deliver a better customer experience. Today, our solutions are AppFolio Property Manager and AppFolio Investment Management, which are supplemented with Value Added Services that enhance, automate and streamline business-critical processes and workflows. For more information about AppFolio, visit www.appfolioinc.com.

Investor Contact:
Lori Barker
ir@appfolio.com


