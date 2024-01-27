AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 25, 2024

Operator: Good afternoon. Thank you for standing by and welcome to AppFolio, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. Please be advised today's conference is being recorded and the replay will be available on AppFolio's Investor Relations website. I would now like to hand the conference over to Lori Barker, Investor Relations. You may begin.

Lori Barker: Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Lori Barker, Investor Relations for AppFolio, and I'd like to thank you for joining us today as we report AppFolio's fourth quarter 2023 financial results. With me on the call today are Shane Trigg, AppFolio's President and CEO; and Fay Sien Goon, AppFolio's Chief Financial Officer. This call is simultaneously being webcast on the Investor Relations section of our website at appfolioinc.com. Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone of AppFolio's Safe Harbor policy. Comments made during this conference call and webcast contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Any statement that refers to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events including financial projections, future market conditions, or future product enhancements is forward-looking. AppFolio's actual future results could differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements for any reason, including those listed in our SEC filings. AppFolio assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements except as required by law. For greater detail about risks and uncertainties, please see our SEC filings, including our Form 10-Q for the fiscal year ended September 30th, 2023, and the section entitled Risk Factors in AppFolio's forthcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31st, 2023.

In addition, this call includes non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in our fourth quarter earnings release posted on the Investor Relations section of our website. With that, I will turn the call over to Shane Trigg. Shane, please go ahead.

Shane Trigg: Thanks, Lori, and welcome to everyone joining us for AppFolio's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results. I am pleased to announce a successful fourth quarter that caps off a year in which AppFolio increased the pace of innovation while prioritizing profitable growth. Fourth quarter revenue grew 39% year-over-year to $172 million, contributing to an annual 31% increase to $620 million. Units grew 13% for the year to $8.2 million, our customer count expanded, ARPU increased, and payments continued to grow. At the same time, we improved our margins driving non-GAAP operating margin to 24% during the fourth quarter, and non-GAAP free cash flow margin to 20%. AppFolio's strategy is all about delivering exceptional value for our customers, employees and shareholders.

