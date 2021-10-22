U.S. markets open in 9 hours 25 minutes

APPH, BMY, EAR SHAREHOLDERS - ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Class Action lawsuits filed on behalf of Investors, Lead Plaintiff Deadlines Set

2 min read
In this article:
NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Class Period: 5/17/2021 - 8/10/2021

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: November 23, 2021

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-apph/

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Class Period: 2/25/2021 - 9/22/2021

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: December 6, 2021

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ear/

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Class: Investors who received Contingent Value Rights ("CVRs") (BMY.RT) in exchange for their shares of Celgene Corporation (CELG) pursuant to Bristol-Myers' acquisition of Celgene on November 20, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: December 6, 2021

MISLEADING PROSPECTUS

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-bmy/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients - including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors - in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

CONTACT:
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

SOURCE: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669234/APPH-BMY-EAR-SHAREHOLDERS--ALERT-BY-FORMER-LOUISIANA-ATTORNEY-GENERAL-Class-Action-lawsuits-filed-on-behalf-of-Investors-Lead-Plaintiff-Deadlines-Set

  • Deere gets temporary injunction limiting striking worker picket line -Iowa court

    The union workers' activities were "unwarranted, impermissible and unlawful," Marlita Grave, Chief District Judge of Iowa's Seventh Judicial District wrote in a Wednesday order. While the injunction does not entirely forbid the strike, the judge limited the number of picketers to no more than four at each gate of the facility. When asked for a comment, Brian Rothenberg, a spokesman for the UAW union that represents the workers, said the union does not discuss ongoing legal matters.

  • Snap inc (SNAP) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    SNAP earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2021.

  • Why AutoNation Stock Revved Higher Today

    Shares of AutoNation (NYSE: AN) stock jumped 7.7% in 10:35 a.m. EDT trading Thursday after the new-and-used-car dealer reported earnings well ahead of what Wall Street had expected. AutoNation hit an all-time earnings high in Q3 2021, growing its profits 150% year over year on an 18% increase in sales. AutoNation managed to increase its sales despite the fact that "consumer demand continued to outpace supply, driven by consumer desire for personal transportation and ongoing manufacturing supply chain disruptions."

  • Crocs record Q3 revenues, IBM misses estimates, HP bullish profit forecast

    Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down some of Thursday’s early earnings movers, including Crocs, IBM and HP.

  • Why Snap stock tumbled after Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Snapchat's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.

  • Why Sundial, Tilray, and OrganiGram Stocks Are Glowing Green Today

    Today's gains probably shouldn't be too surprising, however, coming as they do on the back of positive comments from the CEO of MJBiz, a cannabis industry news site, yesterday evening. Speaking at MJBizCon 2021 in Las Vegas, company CEO Chris Walsh predicted that whatever happens in Congress, 2022 will see at least four more states flip to recreational marijuana legalization -- and perhaps as many as seven. Additionally, Walsh points out that Idaho and Nebraska are in line to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes.

  • Potential downside impact of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

    Kapil Rathi, CrossTower Co-Founder and CEO,&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the cryptocurrency space amid the launch of ProShares’ Bitcoin ETF.

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Skyrocketed 357% Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) soared 357% on Thursday after the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) announced a deal to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. Should it receive shareholder and regulatory approval, the merger would allow Trump Media & Technology Group to become a publicly traded company. Trump Media & Technology Group said it plans to launch a new social network to "create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the Big Tech companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America."

  • Dow Jones Futures: Snap Crashes, Intel Tumbles On Earnings; Donald Trump Makes SPACs Great Again

    Snap dived late on weak revenue, hitting rivals. Intel sold off too. Donald Trump's social media SPAC merger partner surged.

  • Bitcoin Flash Crashes To $8,000 On Binance.US

    Earlier today, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) flash crashed to $8,000 on Binance U.S., the American trading platform of the world's top crypto exchange Binance. What Happened: According to Binance U.S. market data, the Bitcoin to the U.S. dollar trading pair on Binance U.S. flash crashed within a minute from $65,815 to $8,200. This translates to a drop of 87% for the world's top cryptocurrency on the exchange according to cited market data. Popular Twitter trader Crypto Chase said "well done Binance U.S.

  • AT&T Earnings Were Fine. Why Investors Still Hate Its Stock.

    The company reported a strong third quarter. But investors have been burned in the past, and the stock remains in transaction limbo.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • Dow Jones Dips; Donald Trump SPAC Explodes; Tesla Stock Nears Buy Point As Demand Surges

    The Dow Jones fell. A Donald Trump SPAC exploded on news he is launching a social media platform. Tesla stock neared a new buy point

  • Wells Fargo: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    Inflation worries seem to be at the forefront of investors’ concerns right now. However, Mark Smith, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Advisors, has a solution to put investors at ease: “One of the best ways to combat inflation is through buying equities.” The reopening is “on strong,” people have more money than they ever had, and the banks have kicked off the latest earnings season in style - all are reasons to be “extremely bullish," according to Smith. With this in m

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Trump's social media deal ignites 350% gain in SPAC's shares

    (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump's deal to create a social media app after Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc barred him won an exuberant endorsement from investors, with shares in a shell company backing the plan closing up more than 350% on Thursday after rising more than 400% earlier in the day. Trump Media and Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corp, a Special Purpose Acquisition Vehicle (SPAC), announced on Wednesday https://www.reuters.com/world/us/former-us-president-donald-trump-launches-new-social-media-platform-2021-10-21 they would merge to create a social media app called TRUTH Social. Trump's company said it plans a beta launch - unveiling a trial version - next month and a full roll-out in the first quarter of 2022.

  • Tesla just did something stunning, analysts say

    Tesla has just put up a few impressive stats, Wall Street analysts say.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Slipped on Thursday

    The growth stock's decline came after shares surged on Thursday following reports that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) may have been considering buying Pinterest. Pinterest's decline on Thursday, therefore, likely reflects the stock cooling off as investors wonder whether the rumor will pan out or not. Furthermore, there are concerns that recent weakness in PayPal stock since the buyout rumor started spreading could threaten the deal.