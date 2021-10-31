U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,605.38
    +8.96 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,819.56
    +89.08 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,498.39
    +50.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.19
    -0.79 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.22
    +0.41 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.00
    -17.60 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1565
    -0.0120 (-1.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    -0.0110 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3695
    -0.0099 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9600
    +0.3880 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,450.62
    -1,158.00 (-1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,522.08
    +21.11 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

(APPH) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading AppHarvest, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Johnson Fistel, LLP
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that purchasers of AppHarvest, Inc. ("AppHarvest” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APPH) between May 17, 2021 and August 10, 2021 (the “Class Period”) have until November 23, 2021, to file a lead plaintiff motion.

What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a substantial loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. Additionally, you can:

[click here to join this action]

The AppHarvest class-action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) AppHarvest lacked sufficient training for its recently expanded labor force; (ii) as a result, AppHarvest could not produce Grade No. 1 tomatoes consistently; (iii) consequently, AppHarvest's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (iv) as such, defendants' positive statements about AppHarvest's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and lacked a reasonable basis.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the AppHarvest class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the AppHarvest class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]


Recommended Stories

  • Zuckerberg, Sandberg Should Face Criminal Probe, Liberal Nonprofit Group Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A liberal nonprofit that advocates for market competition is urging federal authorities to investigate whether top executives including Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg broke the law, adding personal accusations to the allegations facing the company following disclosures from a whistle-blower.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election,

  • Chip makers are threatening to scrap future US factories without generous tax breaks

    Intel, Samsung, and TSMC have each threatened to pull the plug on planned fabs in the US without billions of dollars in tax breaks and subsidies funded through the CHIPS Act.

  • Amazon Web Services Looks to Drive Crypto Settlement and Custody to the Cloud

    The right candidate will transform the way firms transact in crypto, stablecoins, CBDCs and NFTs, said an AWS job post.

  • J&J settles most Risperdal lawsuits, with $800 million in expenses

    J&J said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday that it reached a settlement in principle in September to resolve "substantially all" of the roughly 9,000 cases that the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based drugmaker faced over Risperdal. The company said it reached the agreement with lawyers handling cases including a lawsuit in state court in Philadelphia by Nicholas Murray, a Maryland resident who a jury awarded an $8 billion punitive damage award in 2019 that a judge later reduced to $6.8 million. J&J said it accrued $800 million in legal expenses in the third quarter related to the settlement.

  • How Much Money Do You Need to Retire?

    While there may not be a more common or consequential financial question then “how much money do I need to retire?,” there isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer. One person’s retirement income needs will be different from the next, depending on their … Continue reading → The post How Much Money Do You Need to Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Bulls Celebrate October, Yet Market Dynamics Change

    During October, West Texas Intermediate soared 11% and Brent Crude climbed 7.5%, showing how the ongoing gas shortage has increased demand for oil products

  • Walmart Continues To Progress Beyond the Plastic Bag

    By Jane Ewing, Senior Vice President, Sustainability, Walmart

  • China Struck By Diesel Shortage

    Coal prices in China have come down significantly following government intervention, but the energy crisis in China is far from over as gas stations throughout the East Asian country now face diesel shortages

  • The U.S. Oil Supply Is Still Out Of Balance

    When oil prices crashed into the negatives last year, it sparked a chain reaction that will be felt for months to come

  • Nearing Retirement? These Stocks Will Pay You for Life

    As your working days come to a close, you can take a moment to pat yourself on the back. While Social Security may help, the average monthly Social Security paycheck is less than $1,600 a month. Today, we are going to talk about three companies that all qualify as Dividend Kings, meaning they have increased their dividend payouts annually for at least fifty consecutive years.

  • GM Stock's Post-Earnings Slump Is a Great Buying Opportunity

    General Motors continues to deliver solid results while facing severe short-term business headwinds.

  • As Oil Races Toward $100, Consumers Tell OPEC+ Enough Is Enough

    (Bloomberg) -- For the past year, oil consuming countries have become increasingly anxious at crude’s resurgence: first to $50 a barrel, then $75 and now to more than $85. And when Vladimir Putin, one of the leaders of the OPEC+ cartel, warned that $100 a barrel was a distinct possibility, the alarm bells really started ringing. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Mi

  • The Great Blue-Collar Resignation: Low-wage workers lead labor turmoil

    Blue-collar workers are leading the Great Resignation and are the ones refusing to go back to work.

  • Great Resignation sets off 'vicious cycle': As more people quit, exhausted colleagues also head for the exit

    The record job quitting in the U.S. is burdening remaining employees with more work and prompting many of them to quit too

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In March 1957, the S&P Composite became the S&P 500 as we know it today, an index comprising 500 of the largest U.S. companies, designed to be a bellwether for the broader economy. Since its inception, the S&P 500 has generated an annualized return of approximately 7.

  • GameStop chief operating officer Owens leaves after 7 months

    GameStop Corp, the company whose stock became a sensation with day traders this year, said on Friday that Jenna Owens agreed to leave, just seven months after joining the video game retailer as its chief operating officer. It is the first major executive departure at GameStop since the company hired a new chief executive officer, Matt Furlong, in June. Owens, who was a top executive at Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, joined GameStop in March.

  • Volkswagen's Skoda to resume production after two-week outage

    PRAGUE (Reuters) -Volkswagen's Skoda Auto will resume production on Sunday at most of its production lines after a two-week outage caused by a shortage of semiconductor chips, a spokesperson said. Skoda, the Czech Republic's biggest exporter, has said on Oct. 7 that it would "significantly reduce or even halt" production from Oct. 18 until the end of the year because of the global shortage of chips hobbling the automotive sector. "I can confirm that most of Skoda Auto's production lines will resume work after a two-week outage tonight, starting with the night shift at 10:00 p.m.," Kamila Biddle said, confirming an earlier report by CTK news agency.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy as Crude Approaches $100 a Barrel

    Oil prices have skyrocketed this year. Here's why they think ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), and EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) are in the best position to cash in as crude oil prices approach $100 a barrel. Reuben Gregg Brewer (ConocoPhillips): Roughly a decade ago, ConocoPhillips spun off its downstream refining operations so it could focus on its exploration and production operations.

  • The End Of A Remarkable Rally In Energy Prices

    The prices of oil, coal, and natural gas are all on course to post a weekly loss as bearish factors loom on the horizon for energy markets

  • 15 Most Valuable South African Companies

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 most valuable South African companies. However, you can skip the introduction into why South Africa might be an attractive region to invest in and proceed directly to the 5 Most Valuable South African Companies. South Africa is a country on the southern tip of […]