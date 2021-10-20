U.S. markets close in 2 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,536.95
    +17.32 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,642.79
    +185.48 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,133.42
    +4.33 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,294.21
    +18.29 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.62
    +0.66 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.30
    +16.80 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    24.49
    +0.61 (+2.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1660
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6370
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3831
    +0.0038 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1440
    -0.2160 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,425.62
    +3,150.85 (+4.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,546.94
    +66.14 (+4.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

APPH Investors Have Opportunity to Lead AppHarvest, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against AppHarvest, Inc. ("AppHarvest" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APPH).

(PRNewsfoto/Glancy Prongay &amp; Murray LLP)
(PRNewsfoto/Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP)

Class Period: May 17, 2021 - August 10, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 23, 2021

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the AppHarvest lawsuit, you can submit your contact information athttps://www.glancylaw.com/cases/appharvest-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that AppHarvest lacked sufficient training for its recently expanded labor force; (2) that, as a result, the Company could not produce Grade No. 1 tomatoes consistently; (3) that, as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apph-investors-have-opportunity-to-lead-appharvest-inc-securities-fraud-lawsuit-301404883.html

SOURCE Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped by Nearly 5% Today

    Judge James Donato of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California issued a fresh order in a lawsuit Nikola filed in 2018 against fellow EV maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). The judge is allowing the case to go forward, after Nikola responded to an earlier ruling that the company show cause as to why it should continue. The company did so, and as a result Donato's new order stipulates that the case will not be dismissed.

  • Exxon board debates dropping several major oil and gas projects - WSJ

    Activist investor Engine No. 1 in May shocked the oil-and-gas industry when three of its four nominees were elected to the board by Exxon shareholders, who were frustrated by weak returns and the company's flagging attention to climate concerns. The board members expressed concerns about some projects, including a $30 billion liquefied natural gas development in Mozambique and another multibillion-dollar gas project in Vietnam, the WSJ report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Exxon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • The Elizabeth Holmes Trial: Former Product Manager Details Shortcuts as Devices Failed

    Testimony from a former Theranos product manager has shed light on the startup’s race to court investors and business partners and shortcuts it took when its blood-testing devices failed.

  • Why Accenture is giving VR headsets to thousands of new hires

    Accenture CEO Julie Sweet joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to share how her company is adjusting to the 'new normal' in the workplace.

  • I failed at retirement. How to avoid my mistakes.

    OUTSIDE THE BOX It’s embarrassing to admit in a public forum that I failed at retirement. But I’m doing so — because I think people can learn from me, and thereby avoid making the same mistakes. I spent my entire 38-year career in the banking industry.

  • After FedEx's Warning, What Can Investors Expect From UPS?

    FedEx's (NYSE: FDX) earnings shocked the market in late September, and there's a real fear that UPS (NYSE: UPS) will follow suit when it reports results on Oct. 26. A lot is going on, so here's a brief summation of what investors need to look out for when UPS shares its third-quarter earnings. The key number to focus on is the U.S. domestic package segment profit margin.

  • Micron considering new U.S. memory chip factory as it gears up spending

    Micron Technology Inc said on Wednesday it is considering building a new memory factory in the United States but that state and federal subsidies will be needed to offset costs that are higher than its factories in Asia. The Boise, Idaho-based company is the only American firm that makes both key types of memory chips, competing against South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix and Japan's Kioxia, Toshiba's former memory chip unit. Micron has pilot manufacturing lines for developing new technologies at its Idaho headquarters and a factory in Virginia that turns out special high-reliability chips for automobiles.

  • Exxon Debates Abandoning Some of Its Biggest Oil and Gas Projects

    Members of the company’s remade board of directors are questioning several major investments as the company reconsiders its investment strategy in a fast-changing energy landscape.

  • Micron Plans to Spend $150 Billion to Meet Chip Demand. That’s Not Why the Stock Got Downgraded.

    Micron says it will spend more than $150 billion to build plants and for research and development over the next 10 years.

  • Enterprise Products planning another $435M project in Mont Belvieu

    Enterprise’s Mont Belvieu manufacturing complex is already home to six propane/propylene splitter units.

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • Bankrupt natural gas driller sues to set aside gas-gathering agreement

    Rockdale Marcellus, based in Canonsburg and producing gas in northeastern Pennsylvania, filed for Chapter 11 in September.

  • The #AppleToo organizer Apple just fired didn't expect to be terminated — but isn't sorry about speaking out

    Janneke Parrish talked to the Business Journal about how she got involved in #AppleToo, why she deleted apps from her phone and what the movement means for Apple.

  • U.S. needs more mines to boost rare earths supply chain, Pentagon says

    The United States and ally nations should mine and process more rare earths to ensure adequate global supply of the strategic minerals for military and commercial uses, a U.S. Department of Defense official said on Tuesday. The remarks underscore the Pentagon's rising interest in public-private mining partnerships to counter China's status as the top global producer of rare earths, the 17 minerals used to make specialized magnets for weaponry and electric vehicles (EVs). "We know we cannot resolve our shared exposure to supply chain risk without a close partnership with industry," Danielle Miller of the Pentagon's Office of Industrial Policy told the Adamas Intelligence North American Critical Minerals Days conference.

  • EIA reports an unexpected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

    MARKET PULSE The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell for the first time in four weeks, down by 400,000 barrels for the week ended Oct. 15. That compared with an average 2 million-barrel climb expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

  • Two Popular Retirement Products Are Frankensteining Into One: Want In?

    Nationwide thinks that its new product can change retirement planning for the majority of Americans who do not have access to traditional pension plans. The financial services company is working with Capital Group (the home of American Funds) and Annexus Retirement Solutions to … Continue reading → The post Two Popular Retirement Products Are Frankensteining Into One: Want In? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Helium: South Africa strikes new 'gold'

    In a grassy plain in South Africa, once the world's largest gold producer, prospectors have stumbled upon a new treasure: helium.

  • Saudi Arabia Says OPEC+ Is Powerless to Ease Gas Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia said any extra oil from the OPEC+ cartel would do little to bring down surging natural-gas prices.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace Racism“We see our role as extremely limited,” Saudi Energ

  • UPDATE 2-Activision Blizzard fired 20 employees following harassment claims

    Videogame publisher Activision Blizzard Inc said on Tuesday it had fired more than 20 employees following allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination at the workplace, with 20 more individuals facing other forms of disciplinary action. The actions are based on an increase in number of reports ranging from years ago to the present, Activision said in a letter to employees. The owner of "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush" franchises added it would expand its ethics and compliance team in order to create a "more accountable workplace and culture".

  • Russia Is Worried Surging Gas Prices Risk Destroying Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is becoming increasingly concerned that surging gas prices risk demand-destruction in its biggest export market.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace Racism“Such a situation, at the end of the day, i