U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,544.90
    -4.88 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,677.02
    +73.92 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,090.20
    -125.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.27
    -4.91 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +0.22 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1644
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    -0.0210 (-1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3751
    -0.0044 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5000
    -0.4880 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,128.97
    +115.18 (+0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.25 (+0.34%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

APPH UPCOMING DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that AppHarvest, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2021 / The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) securities between May 17, 2021 and August 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until November 23, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the AppHarvest class action lawsuit. The AppHarvest class action lawsuit charges AppHarvest and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The AppHarvest class action lawsuit (Ragan v. AppHarvest, Inc., No. 21-cv-07985) was filed on September 24, 2021 in the Southern District of New York.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the AppHarvest class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The AppHarvest class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) AppHarvest lacked sufficient training for its recently expanded labor force; (ii) as a result, AppHarvest could not produce Grade No. 1 tomatoes consistently; (iii) consequently, AppHarvest's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (iv) as such, defendants' positive statements about AppHarvest's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 11, 2021, AppHarvest announced its second quarter 2021 financial results, reporting a $32.0 million net loss. AppHarvest also lowered its full year sales guidance to a range of $7 million to $9 million, from a prior range of $20 million to $25 million. AppHarvest attributed the lower than expected results to "operational headwinds with the ramp up to full production at the company's first CEA facility, including labor and productivity challenges related to the training and development of the new workforce and historically low market prices for tomatoes." On this news, AppHarvest's share price fell approximately 29%, damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased AppHarvest securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the AppHarvest class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the AppHarvest class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the AppHarvest class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the AppHarvest class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever - $7.2 billion - in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs' firm. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

CONTACT:
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
655 W. Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101
J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900
jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com

SOURCE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669218/APPH-UPCOMING-DEADLINE-Robbins-Geller-Rudman-Dowd-LLP-Announces-that-AppHarvest-Inc-Investors-with-Substantial-Losses-Have-Opportunity-to-Lead-Class-Action-Lawsuit

Recommended Stories

  • Pain at the pump: California gas prices are sky high, with one town charging almost $8 a gallon

    Prices are so high — and consumers are so perplexed — that a Google search of "Why are gas prices going up?" has spiked this month.

  • The Elizabeth Holmes Trial: Former Pfizer Scientist Says Theranos Used Pharma Logo Without Permission

    A former Pfizer scientist testified he had advised his employer against working with Theranos more than a year before the startup altered a report so it featured Pfizer’s logo and purported to validate Theranos’s blood-testing devices.

  • Kellogg’s faces $5 million lawsuit for not having enough strawberries in its Pop-Tarts

    A lawsuit claims the Kellogg Sales Company is giving consumers an impression that Pop-Tart's fruit filling contains more strawberries than it does.

  • Copper’s Wild Week Throws Spotlight on Straining World Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- For months, the copper market has been caught in a tug of war between steadily shrinking supplies on one side, and an increasingly strained global economy on the other.Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.One of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions Fro

  • Copper Chaos Is Latest in a Rich History of Wild Metal Swings

    (Bloomberg) -- The wild moves in the copper market this week have sent traders into the history books. As inventories on the London Metal Exchange dropped to the lowest in decades, the price of contracts for immediate delivery surged to a record premium of more than $1,000 a ton to contracts for delivery in three months — the hallmark of a supply squeeze. The exchange has responded by launching an inquiry and imposing emergency rules. Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing

  • Wells Fargo CEO says supply chains 'will get solved' in '6-to-12 months'

    Employers are finding it hard to hire, and the supply chain crisis is forcing businesses to hike prices. The situation is likely to persist for at least the next six to 12 months, says one bank chief.

  • J&J Loses a Round in Bankruptcy Spat Over Baby Powder Suits

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson can’t immediately halt lawsuits claiming the company’s talc baby powder hurt tens of thousands of women, a federal judge ruled.Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.One of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeU.S. Bankrup

  • Introduction to Social Security

    While the program also includes disability income, it is most commonly associated with monthly retirement benefits paid out until death. The Social Security system is funded through payroll taxes. Contrary to popular belief, this money is not put in trust for the individual employees who are paying into the system but is pooled and used to pay existing retirees.

  • 5 Freelance Jobs That Are in High Demand

    There are plenty of benefits to being a freelancer as opposed to a salaried employee. Often, going freelance means getting to set your own hours, and you can sometimes earn a higher wage as a freelancer since you're not getting workplace benefits like health insurance. The only tricky thing about freelancing is that it can lead to a variable income.

  • Where are the workers? Cutoff of U.S. jobless aid spurs no influx

    Earlier this year, an insistent cry arose from business leaders and Republican governors: Cut off a $300-a-week federal supplement for unemployed Americans.

  • QatarEnergy signs deal with ExxonMobil Canada on farm-in exploration license

    QatarEnergy has signed a deal for a 40% stake in one of ExxonMobil’s major offshore explorations in Canada, the Qatar state-owned oil and gas firm said on Sunday. The agreement will give QatarEnergy a farm-in exploration license for EL 1165A, currently held by ExxonMobil Canada.

  • Chicago Grant Program Gives Millions To Pandemic-Stricken Businesses

    CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports many businesses will benefit from the grants. But owners need to apply soon.

  • Faith In Mega Tech’s Growth Is On the Line This Earnings Season

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors still believe technology is the best place in the stock market to find reliable revenue and profit growth. That will be tested this week.Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.One of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThe five l

  • This Retailer Is Paying a $2 Hourly Bonus to Employees Who Work Peak Days This Holiday Season

    Retailers are already busy preparing, as many consumers tend to spend and shop more during the weeks and months leading up to the holiday season. One retailer has already announced they will pay their employees extra during peak work days this holiday season. During the pandemic, many companies increased their starting wages or offered more incentives to attract good, loyal workers.

  • Tennessee puts clawbacks in Ford incentive package after lesson from Hemlock Semiconductor

    The State of Tennessee is promising nearly a billion dollars in incentives to the Ford Motor Company, to build an electric vehicle plant in West Tennessee. But what happens to that money, if the deal falls through?

  • COP Aims to End Coal, But the World Is Still Addicted

    (Bloomberg) -- Never in human history has a ton of coal cost more. Governments and utilities across the globe are willing to pay record sums to literally keep the lights on. That's the bruising reality that global leaders must face at the high-stakes climate talks in Glasgow this month as hopes fade for a deal to end the world’s reliance on the dirtiest fuel.Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.One of Califor

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Supported by Low US Supply but Capped by COVID-Related Demand Concerns

    U.S. crude oil supplies at the Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub dropped to a three-year low, according to the EIA, helping to underpin prices on Friday.

  • Claiming Social Security in 2022? Here's Your Max Benefit at Full Retirement Age

    In 2022, the maximum benefit for seniors who claim Social Security at full retirement age will be $3,345.  You have to do a few key things to earn that much in Social Security income, though. Here's what you'd need to do.

  • McDonald's workers plan one-day strike to protest sexual harassment of employees

    McDonald's workers are planning a one-day strike in Chicago, Houston, Miami and other U.S. cities to protest sexual harassment and call for a union.

  • A record amount of Americans are quitting their jobs due to pandemic burnout

    Millions of Americans have quit their jobs due to pandemic burnout. Many have started their own companies.