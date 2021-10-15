AppHarvest, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before November 23, 2021; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) investors that acquired shares between May 17, 2021 and August 10, 2021. Investors have until November 23, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.



On August 11, 2021, AppHarvest fell sharply after the agriculture technology company reported a $32 million net loss in second quarter and lowered its full year sales guidance to the range of $7 million to $9 million from a prior range of $20 million to $25 million.

Following this news, AppHarvest stock was down over 33% in early morning trading on August 11, 2021.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 23, 2021.

