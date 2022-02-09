U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,587.18
    +65.64 (+1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,768.06
    +305.28 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,490.37
    +295.92 (+2.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,083.50
    +38.13 (+1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.02
    +0.66 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.40
    +5.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1427
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    -0.0250 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3536
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5350
    -0.0130 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,581.22
    +388.25 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,041.18
    +38.47 (+3.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

AppHarvest unanimously appoints Kevin Willis to Board of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AppHarvest
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • APPH
  • ASH

Kevin Willis

AppHarvest announced today the unanimous appointment of J. Kevin Willis as a director of the company, as chair of the board&#x002019;s audit committee and as a member of the nominating and corporate governance committee, effective Feb. 19.
AppHarvest announced today the unanimous appointment of J. Kevin Willis as a director of the company, as chair of the board’s audit committee and as a member of the nominating and corporate governance committee, effective Feb. 19.
AppHarvest announced today the unanimous appointment of J. Kevin Willis as a director of the company, as chair of the board’s audit committee and as a member of the nominating and corporate governance committee, effective Feb. 19.

MOREHEAD, Ky., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH, APPHW), a leading AgTech company, public benefit corporation and Certified B Corp building some of the world’s largest high-tech indoor farms to grow affordable, nutritious fruits and vegetables at scale while providing good jobs in Appalachia, announced today the unanimous appointment of J. Kevin Willis as a director of the company, as chair of the board’s audit committee and as a member of the nominating and corporate governance committee, effective Feb. 19.

Willis currently serves as the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Ashland (NYSE: ASH), a global specialty materials company, and joins the AppHarvest Board of Directors with nearly 35 years of corporate governance and financial leadership experience. At Ashland, he shares responsibility for setting global strategy, managing capital and upholding Ashland's operating principles with a commitment to sustainability. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Eastern Kentucky University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

“Kevin is a seasoned leader who brings expertise, talent and independence to complement the skill sets of the Board,” said AppHarvest Board Member Kiran Bhatraju. “I expect that Kevin’s leadership, including as audit committee chair, will accelerate our efforts to create long-term value for all shareholders.”

A native of Richmond, Ky., Willis understands Central Appalachia and his unique perspective on the region is key as the company works to quadruple its farm network by the end of 2022 and diversify its crops to include berries and salad greens.

The 15-acre Berea, Ky., salad greens facility and the 60-acre Richmond, Ky., tomato facility are both approximately 65% complete, and the 30-acre Somerset, Ky., berry facility is more than 50% complete. All three new farms are expected to be operational by the end of 2022. AppHarvest’s flagship Morehead, Ky. farm has been harvesting since January 2021, and its tomatoes have been sold in more than 1,000 stores and restaurants across six states.

Willis fills a board seat vacated by Robert Laikin who served as chairman of Novus Capital Corporation, which was the company that AppHarvest merged with to become publicly traded. “Bob’s contributions during our first year of hyper-growth got us where we are today,” said Jonathan Webb, Founder & CEO of AppHarvest. “As he pursues more environmental and social impact investing opportunities, we wish him well.”

About AppHarvest
AppHarvest is an applied technology company in Appalachia developing and operating some of the world’s largest high-tech indoor farms, designed to grow non-GMO, chemical pesticide-free produce, using up to 90 percent less water than open-field agriculture and only rainwater while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture on the same amount of land without agricultural runoff. The company combines conventional agricultural techniques with world-class technology including artificial intelligence and robotics to improve access for all to nutritious food, farming more sustainably, building a domestic food supply, and increasing investment in Appalachia. The company’s 60-acre Morehead, Ky. facility is among the largest indoor farms in the world. For more information, visit https://www.appharvest.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” “can,” “goal,” “works to,” “target” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding AppHarvest’s intention to build high-tech CEA farms, the anticipated benefits of and production at such facilities, timing and availability of tomatoes at top national grocery stores and restaurants, anticipated benefits of the second season harvest, AppHarvest’s future financial performance, as well as AppHarvest’s growth and evolving business plans and strategy, ability to capitalize on commercial opportunities, future operations, estimated financial position, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of AppHarvest’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of AppHarvest. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC by AppHarvest on November 10, 2021, under the heading “Risk Factors,” and other documents AppHarvest has filed, or that AppHarvest will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect AppHarvest’s expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. AppHarvest anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while AppHarvest may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, AppHarvest specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing AppHarvest’s assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this news release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Media Contact: Travis Parman, Travis.Parman@appharvest.com
Investor Contact: Kaveh Bakhtiari, appharvestIR@appharvest.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2418276-c518-4b1e-a7bb-0cd74bef0b16


Recommended Stories

  • Why Canopy Growth, Sundial Growers, and Aurora Cannabis Stocks Jumped Today

    The cannabis sector hasn't been a favorite among investors in recent months, but marijuana company Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) is helping to boost stocks in the sector today. At 11:47 a.m. ET, Canopy shares were up 16.4%, and the stocks of its Canadian peers Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) were up 13.5% and 9.6%, respectively. Today's bounce came after Canopy Growth reported its third-quarter fiscal 2022 financial report, showing a narrower-than-anticipated loss as well as better-than-expected revenue.

  • Disney stock pops after Q1 results reveal jump in streaming subscribers, theme park revenue

    Disney (DIS) unveiled fiscal fourth quarter 2021 results after the bell on Wednesday, with user growth for the entertainment giant’s streaming service Disney+ and the recovery in foot traffic at theme parks the most closely-watched metrics by investors.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Surged Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 5.5%. Nvidia stock was on the receiving end of some bullish comments by Spouting Rock Asset Management's chief investment officer, Rhys Williams, according to Barron's. After the share price fell as much as 34% from its November highs, Williams argues that the selling is overdone and Nvidia stock is a buy, particularly in light of the massive opportunity presented by the metaverse. While Nvidia continues to generate the lion's share of its revenue from graphics processing units (GPUs) used for video games, the company's data center segment has been growing at a faster clip.

  • Uber stock jumps after Q4 earnings and revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports Uber's rising stocks that boosted the rideshare company during the pandemic with travels.

  • Twilio shares surge 28% on earnings, sales that top analyst estimates

    Shares of Twilio Inc. quickly jumped 28% in extended trading Wednesday after it posted earnings and sales that breezed past Wall Street estimates as well as strong guidance.

  • Twilio Stock Surges As Revenue Blows Past Estimates Amid Acquisition Spree

    Twilio stock surged after it said fourth-quarter revenue blew past estimates. The March quarter guidance also came in well above views.

  • New Relic Fell 29% Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Market makers focused on disappointing bottom-line figures in this earnings report and guidance update, shrugging off strong sales. Was that a mistake?

  • Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT): Are Analysts Optimistic?

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Why Avaya Stock Just Crashed and Burned

    Wednesday is turning out to be a not fun day to own shares of Avaya Holdings (NYSE: AVYA) stock. Heading into the fiscal first quarter of 2022, analysts had forecast that the cloud communications software provider would earn $0.68 per share on sales of more than $736 million. Instead, Avaya reported this morning that it earned only $0.42 per share, and on sales of just $713 million.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    As of 2:55 p.m. ET, the Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker's stock price was up more than 5%. Barclays analyst Jiong Shao placed an overweight rating on Nio's shares on Tuesday. Shao noted that China is one of the world's largest and most profitable auto markets, due in part to the Chinese government's support of its nascent EV industry.

  • Meta shares rise, travel stocks up, Chinese EV makers rally

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre gives an outlook on the market and tech, travel, pharmaceutical, and Chinese electric vehicle stocks.

  • Speaker Maker Sonos Overcomes Supply Constraints To Grow Holiday Sales

    Premium music speaker maker Sonos late Wednesday beat Wall Street's sales target for the holiday quarter despite being supply constrained.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Ahead of Its Stock Split?

    Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) surged close to new highs following a period of strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, ended Dec. 31, 2021. Not only did Alphabet deliver impressive revenue growth of 32%, but it also announced a 20-for-1 stock split. If approved by shareholders, Alphabet will issue 19 additional shares for every share owned on the record date of July 1, 2022.

  • Glaxo boss clears path for sale of consumer business

    Dame Emma Walmsley has opened the door to a sale of GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer arm after it rejected a £50bn takeover bid by Unilever.

  • Enphase Energy Stock Jumps. It Has Solved the Solar Supply-Chain Problem.

    Enphase Energy shares were rising sharply Wednesday after the solar energy company’s quarterly earnings and first-quarter guidance barreled past expectations. There are no disagreements between Branderiz and Enphase on any matters relating to operations, accounting principles, or policies, the company added in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • Ford and GM are Down on Earnings. Is Either Stock a Buy?

    Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) are no exceptions. GM's Factory Zero plant will build the 2024 GMC Hummer EV starting in 2023, and plans to build the electric Silverado pickup. Daniel Foelber (Ford): The year-to-date charts for both Ford and GM are pretty ugly, as both stocks are down over 12%.

  • AGNICO EAGLE AND KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD COMPLETE MERGER TRANSACTION

    Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) ("Kirkland Lake Gold") are pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced merger of equals transaction (the "Merger").

  • Down 52% In 3 Months, Is Moderna Stock a Bargain Buy?

    Since the debut of its white-hot coronavirus vaccine, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has been an insanely good stock to own. The secret is that Moderna's business hasn't fundamentally changed, and it's still a company that's capable of developing world-changing medicines. Moderna's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio rests at 9.4, which is much lower than the biotechnology industry's average of nearly 22.