Appian Announces 2022 APJ Partner Award Winners

·3 min read

Awards announced following strong year of partner ecosystem growth

SYDNEY, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) announced today its 2022 APJ Partner Award winners across six categories. The awards also celebrate a strong year for Appian's partner ecosystem, with a 120% growth in partnerships and 116% increase in developers who are now Appian certified.

Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. To learn more, visit www.appian.com.
Appian's partner model has evolved over recent years, with partners working with customers at different stages in their digital transformation investment journeys.

"Appian's partners are a strategic asset in helping support the rapidly growing market demand for low-code process automation and certified low-code practitioners across the APJ region," said Anastasia Race, Head of Alliances APAC, Appian. "That's why we've made heavy investments in growing our partner network across consulting, implementation, resellers and technologies."

The annual APJ Partner Awards recognise and honour strategic partners who are leading the way in helping companies across the region to execute exceptional transformation programs with the Appian Low-Code Platform.

Announced at the Partner Summit as part of Appian APJ 2022, the winners include:

Value Award

Recognising outstanding achievement in applying Appian best practices and methodologies in customer service, project delivery and ongoing support ensuring high value service for customers.

Winner: Procensol - a long-standing Appian partner who has continued to deliver an exceptional customer experience to joint clients in the State Government, Insurance and Public Health sectors. This includes developing solutions for personal injury claims management, return to work case management, project approval tracking and procurement management.

Growth Award

Recognising outstanding achievement in Appian practice alignment, growth and development.

Winner: Accenture Australia – has leveraged the success of its global Appian partnership to fuel local growth to invest in building an Appian delivery capability across multiple sectors including Government, Financial Services and Broad Markets.

Delivery Award

Recognising outstanding achievement in leveraging the Appian Low-Code Platform for high quality, rapid project delivery that consistently exceeds customer expectations.

Winner: WNS Vuram Asia – has supported Appian's strong growth push and has been instrumental in scaling Appian delivery capability and high-quality outcomes for the Financial Services and Insurance sectors across Singapore and Southeast Asia.

Transformation Award

Recognising outstanding achievement in driving significant, quantifiable and impactful business value for enterprise-level digital transformation programs.

Winner: KPMG APAC – has placed the Appian Low-Code Platform as a key enabling technology of KPMG's "Connected Enterprise" and "Powered Transformation" go-to-market transformation methodologies. Within its first year of partnership with Appian, KPMG APAC delivered its first Appian project, which was implemented in 12 weeks.

Innovation Award

Recognising outstanding achievement in the development and delivery of innovative Appian-based solutions.

Winner: Persistent – has supported Appian's rapid growth across Australia and New Zealand, with the development and delivery of innovative solutions that have helped a high number of new customers, including leading Financial Services clients.

Channel Sales Partner of the Year

Recognising achieving the highest new ACV for reseller and sourced deals in APJ.

Winner: Via Appia – a longstanding Appian Partner in Southeast Asia, Via Appia has successfully renewed its contract to continue supporting and expanding the Union Bank of Philippines' growth and transformational journey.

"Appian's partner ecosystem in the APJ region consists of a number of organisations that provide world-class solutions and services across a variety of industries," added Anastasia. "These partners continue to innovate, respond to change, and revolutionise the customer experience using the Appian platform."

About Appian

Appian is the unified platform for change. We accelerate customers' businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important processes. The Appian Low-Code Platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster, Process Mining + Workflow + Automation, in a unified low-code platform. Appian is open, enterprise-grade and trusted by industry leaders. For more information, please visit: https://appian.com/.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488235/Appian_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Appian

