Appian Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Appian Corporation

Fourth quarter cloud subscription revenue increased 39% year-over-year to $51.2 million

Full year cloud subscription revenue increased 39% year-over-year to $179.4 million

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

"Appian cloud subscription revenue grew 39% for the full year. We enter 2022 with an accelerating business, a unified low-code platform, a growing ecosystem, and happy customers," said Matt Calkins, CEO & Founder.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

Revenue: Cloud subscription revenue was $51.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, up 39% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Total subscriptions revenue, which includes sales of our SaaS subscriptions, on-premises term license subscriptions, and maintenance and support, increased 35% year-over-year to $75.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Professional services revenue was $29.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $25.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Total revenue was $105.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, up 29% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Cloud subscription revenue retention rate was 116% as of December 31, 2021.

Operating loss and non-GAAP operating loss: GAAP operating loss was $(25.9) million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $(9.7) million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP operating loss was $(11.7) million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $(5.1) million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net loss and non-GAAP net loss: GAAP net loss was $(25.8) million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $(6.4) million for the fourth quarter of 2020. GAAP net loss per share was $(0.36) for the fourth quarter of 2021, based on 71.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding, compared to $(0.09) for the fourth quarter of 2020, based on 70.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding. Non-GAAP net loss was $(11.6) million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $(1.8) million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $(0.16) for the fourth quarter of 2021, based on 71.3 million basic and diluted shares outstanding, compared to the $(0.03) net loss per share for the fourth quarter of 2020, based on 70.4 million basic and diluted shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(10.0) million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $(3.7) million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Cash flows: Net cash used in operating activities was $(19.4) million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $5.8 million of net cash provided by operating activities for the same period in 2020.

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights:

Revenue: Cloud subscription revenue was $179.4 million for the full year 2021, up 39% compared to the full year 2020. Total subscriptions revenue, which includes sales of our SaaS subscriptions, on-premises term license subscriptions, and maintenance and support, increased 33% year-over-year to $263.7 million for the full year 2021. Professional services revenue was $105.5 million for the full year 2021, compared to $105.9 million for the full year 2020. Total revenue was $369.3 million for the full year 2021, up 21% compared to the full year 2020.

Operating loss and non-GAAP operating loss: GAAP operating loss was $(83.9) million for the full year 2021, compared to $(37.9) million for the full year 2020. Non-GAAP operating loss was $(43.7) million for the full year 2021, compared to $(22.6) million for the full year 2020.

Net loss and non-GAAP net loss: GAAP net loss was $(88.6) million for the full year 2021, compared to $(33.5) million for the full year 2020. GAAP net loss per share was $(1.25) for the full year 2021, based on 71.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding, compared to $(0.48) for the full year 2020, based on 69.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding. Non-GAAP net loss was $(48.3) million for the full year 2021, compared to $(18.2) million for the full year 2020. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $(0.68) for the full year 2021, based on 71.0 million basic and diluted shares outstanding, compared to the $(0.26) net loss per share for the full year 2020, based on 69.1 million basic and diluted shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(37.9) million for the full year 2021, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $(16.8) million for the full year 2020.

Balance sheet and cash flows: As of December 31, 2021, Appian had total cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $168.0 million. Net cash used in operating activities was $(53.9) million for the full year 2021 compared to $(7.6) million of net cash used in operating activities for the full year in 2020.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables following the financial statements in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Business Highlights:

Financial Outlook:

As of February 17, 2022, guidance for 2022 is as follows:

First Quarter 2022 Guidance:



Cloud subscription revenue is expected to be in the range of $52.1 million and $52.6 million, representing year-over-year growth of between 33% and 35%. Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $106.0 million and $108.0 million, representing a year-over-year increase of between 19% and 22%. Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $(9.0) million and $(7.0) million. Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $(0.15) and $(0.12), assuming weighted average common shares outstanding of 72.2 million.





Full Year 2022 Guidance:



Cloud subscription revenue is expected to be in the range of $234.0 million and $236.0 million, representing year-over-year growth of between 30% and 32%. Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $444.0 million and $446.0 million, representing a year-over-year increase of between 20% and 21%. Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $(53.0) million and $(51.0) million. Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $(0.83) and $(0.80), assuming weighted average common shares outstanding of 72.5 million.



Conference Call Details:

Appian will host a conference call today, February 17, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss Appian's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 and business outlook.

The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of Appian’s website at http://investors.appian.com. To access the call, please dial (888) 204-4368 in the U.S. or (323) 994-2093 internationally (Conference ID: 5263699). Following the call, an archived webcast will be available at the same location on the Investor Relations page. A telephone replay will be available for one week at (844) 512-2921 in the U.S. or (412) 317-6671 internationally with recording access code 5263699.

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications and workflows, enabling our customers to automate the most important aspects of their business. Global organizations use our applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Appian provides investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding, and adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, gains or losses on disposals of assets, and certain litigation-related expenses consisting of legal and other professional fees which are not indicative of our core operating performance and are not part of our normal course of business.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and Appian’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, see the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures at the end of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity, and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures.

Appian uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Appian’s management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Appian’s performance by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results. Appian believes both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Appian’s performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to historical performance as well as comparisons to competitors’ operating results. Appian believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to measures used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by Appian’s institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of Appian’s business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding Appian’s future financial and business performance for the first quarter and full year 2022, the impact of COVID-19, including the emergence of new variant strains of COVID-19, on our business and on the global economy, future investment by Appian in its go-to-market initiatives, increased demand for the Appian platform, market opportunity and plans and objectives for future operations, including Appian’s ability to drive continued subscriptions revenue and total revenue growth, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Appian has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Appian believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties associated with Appian’s ability to grow its business and manage its growth, Appian’s ability to sustain its revenue growth rate, continued market acceptance of Appian’s platform and adoption of low-code solutions to drive digital transformation, the fluctuation of Appian’s operating results due to the length and variability of its sales cycle, competition in the markets in which Appian operates, risks and uncertainties associated with the composition and concentration of Appian’s customer base and their demand for its platform and satisfaction with the services provided by Appian, the potential fluctuation of Appian’s future quarterly results of operations, Appian’s ability to shift its revenue towards subscriptions and away from professional services, Appian’s ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, Appian’s strategic relationships with third parties and use of third-party licensed software and its platform’s compatibility with third-party applications, the timing of Appian’s recognition of subscriptions revenue which may delay the effect of near term changes in sales on its operating results, and the additional risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Appian’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 17, 2022 and other reports that Appian has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, Appian operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for Appian’s management to predict all risks, nor can Appian assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Appian may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, Appian cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Appian is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

APPIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data) As of December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 100,796 $ 112,462 Short-term investments and marketable securities 55,179 109,826 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,400 as of each of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 130,049 97,278 Deferred commissions, current 24,668 17,899 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,781 27,955 Restricted cash, current 791 — Total current assets 338,264 365,420 Property and equipment, net 36,913 35,404 Long-term investments 12,044 36,120 Goodwill 27,795 4,862 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $1,260 and $429 as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 7,144 1,744 Operating right-of-use assets 27,897 30,659 Deferred commissions, net of current portion 49,017 34,198 Deferred tax assets 1,025 489 Restricted cash, net of current portion 2,373 — Other assets 2,047 3,625 Total assets $ 504,519 $ 512,521 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,766 $ 2,967 Accrued expenses 15,483 5,821 Accrued compensation and related benefits 35,126 22,981 Deferred revenue, current 150,169 116,256 Operating lease liabilities, current 8,110 6,923 Other current liabilities 1,067 940 Total current liabilities 215,721 155,888 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 48,784 51,194 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 2,430 3,886 Deferred tax liabilities 209 70 Other non-current liabilities 3,458 4,878 Total liabilities 270,602 215,916 Stockholders’ equity Class A common stock—par value $0.0001; 500,000,000 shares authorized and 39,964,298 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021; 500,000,000 shares authorized and 38,971,324 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 4 4 Class B common stock—par value $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized and 31,497,796 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021; 100,000,000 shares authorized and 31,707,866 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 497,128 470,498 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,687 ) (5,010 ) Accumulated deficit (257,531 ) (168,890 ) Total stockholders’ equity 233,917 296,605 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 504,519 $ 512,521





APPIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) Revenue: Subscriptions $ 75,786 $ 56,096 $ 263,738 $ 198,710 Professional services 29,202 25,534 105,521 105,863 Total revenue 104,988 81,630 369,259 304,573 Cost of revenue: Subscriptions 7,524 5,641 27,330 20,826 Professional services 20,698 16,299 76,763 67,940 Total cost of revenue 28,222 21,940 104,093 88,766 Gross profit 76,766 59,690 265,166 215,807 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 49,277 35,425 167,852 130,316 Research and development 26,455 18,875 97,517 70,241 General and administrative 26,978 15,076 83,704 53,152 Total operating expenses 102,710 69,376 349,073 253,709 Operating loss (25,944 ) (9,686 ) (83,907 ) (37,902 ) Other (income) expense Other (income) expense, net (557 ) (3,941 ) 3,584 (5,786 ) Interest expense 139 88 372 478 Total other (income) expense (418 ) (3,853 ) 3,956 (5,308 ) Loss before income taxes (25,526 ) (5,833 ) (87,863 ) (32,594 ) Income tax expense 319 548 778 883 Net loss $ (25,845 ) $ (6,381 ) $ (88,641 ) $ (33,477 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.36 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (1.25 ) $ (0.48 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 71,333,582 70,362,387 71,036,490 69,050,565





APPIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

STOCK BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE

(in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) Cost of revenue Subscriptions $ 226 $ 265 $ 1,199 $ 943 Professional services 848 542 3,131 1,477 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 1,673 984 5,426 2,821 Research and development 1,877 877 5,224 2,718 General and administrative 1,528 1,943 8,864 7,320 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 6,152 $ 4,611 $ 23,844 $ 15,279





APPIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (88,641 ) $ (33,477 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,743 5,851 Bad debt expense 410 984 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 79 22 Change in fair value of available-for-sale securities — 22 Deferred income taxes (498 ) (184 ) Stock-based compensation 23,844 15,279 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (33,904 ) (33,559 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,094 3,740 Deferred commissions (21,588 ) (8,575 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 11,467 (4,238 ) Accrued compensation and related benefits 12,598 11,801 Other liabilities (444 ) 3,681 Deferred revenue 33,378 27,626 Operating lease assets and liabilities 1,544 3,407 Net cash used in operating activities (53,918 ) (7,620 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of investments (41,870 ) (145,968 ) Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (30,729 ) (6,138 ) Proceeds from investments 120,593 — Purchases of property and equipment (6,058 ) (1,251 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 41,936 (153,357 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on finance leases — (3,822 ) Proceeds from public offerings, net of underwriting discounts — 108,260 Payments of costs related to public offerings — (346 ) Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 2,786 6,376 Net cash provided by financing activities 2,786 110,468 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 694 3,216 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (8,502 ) (47,293 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period $ 112,462 $ 159,755 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 103,960 $ 112,462 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 323 $ 165 Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,505 $ 1,182 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing information: Accrued capital expenditures $ 379 $ —





APPIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating loss: GAAP operating loss $ (25,944 ) $ (9,686 ) $ (83,907 ) $ (37,902 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 6,152 4,611 23,844 15,279 Litigation expenses(1) 8,130 — 16,400 — Non-GAAP operating loss $ (11,662 ) $ (5,075 ) $ (43,663 ) $ (22,623 ) Reconciliation of non-GAAP net loss: GAAP net loss $ (25,845 ) $ (6,381 ) $ (88,641 ) $ (33,477 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 6,152 4,611 23,844 15,279 Litigation expenses(1) 8,130 — 16,400 — Loss on disposal of property and equipment 1 — 79 22 Non-GAAP net loss $ (11,562 ) $ (1,770 ) $ (48,318 ) $ (18,176 ) Non-GAAP earnings per share: Non-GAAP net loss $ (11,562 ) $ (1,770 ) $ (48,318 ) $ (18,176 ) Non-GAAP weighted average shares used to compute net loss per

share, basic and diluted 71,333,582 70,362,387 71,036,490 69,050,565 Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.68 ) $ (0.26 ) Reconciliation of non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted: GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.36 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (1.25 ) $ (0.48 ) Add back: Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss per share 0.20 0.06 0.57 0.22 Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.68 ) $ (0.26 ) Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA: GAAP net loss $ (25,845 ) $ (6,381 ) $ (88,641 ) $ (33,477 ) Other (income) expense, net (557 ) (3,941 ) 3,584 (5,786 ) Interest expense 139 88 372 478 Income tax expense 319 548 778 883 Depreciation and amortization 1,672 1,366 5,743 5,851 Stock-based compensation expense 6,152 4,611 23,844 15,279 Litigation expenses(1) 8,130 — 16,400 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (9,990 ) $ (3,709 ) $ (37,920 ) $ (16,772 )

(1) Consists of professional fees and other costs incurred in connection with two separate lawsuits, one involving reciprocal false advertising and related claims with a competitor and one involving an effort to enforce our intellectual property. We believe the costs incurred related to these cases are outside of our ordinary course of business; therefore, exclusion of such costs aids to provide supplemental information and comparable financial results from period to period.





