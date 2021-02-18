U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,913.97
    -17.36 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,493.34
    -119.68 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,865.36
    -100.14 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,218.39
    -37.72 (-1.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.08
    -1.06 (-1.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.80
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    27.06
    -0.26 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2096
    +0.0050 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2870
    -0.0140 (-1.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3975
    +0.0111 (+0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.6690
    -0.2020 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,017.59
    -159.09 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,065.19
    +5.42 (+0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,617.15
    -93.75 (-1.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,236.09
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Appian Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Appian Corporation
·19 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fourth quarter cloud subscription revenue increased 40% year-over-year to $36.9 million

Full year cloud subscription revenue increased 36% year-over-year to $129.2 million

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

“For the full year, we exceeded our guidance and grew cloud subscription revenue by 36% to $129.2 million. Low-code emerged in 2020 as a successful way for organizations to remain nimble in the face of change. Appian is leading this market because our low-code platform is more than 10x faster, our partner ecosystem is growing, and our customers are happy,” said Matt Calkins, CEO & Founder.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue: Cloud subscription revenue was $36.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up 40% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Total subscriptions revenue, which includes sales of SaaS subscriptions, on-premises term license subscriptions and maintenance and support, increased 33% year-over-year to $56.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Professional services revenue was $25.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $26.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Total revenue was $81.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up 19% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Cloud subscription revenue retention rate was 119% as of December 31, 2020.

  • Operating loss and non-GAAP operating loss: GAAP operating loss was $(9.7) million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $(13.1) million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP operating loss was $(5.1) million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $(9.7) million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

  • Net loss and non-GAAP net loss: GAAP net loss was $(6.4) million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $(10.8) million for the fourth quarter of 2019. GAAP net loss per share was $(0.09) for the fourth quarter of 2020, based on 70.4 million weighted average shares outstanding, compared to $(0.16) for the fourth quarter of 2019, based on 67.3 million weighted average shares outstanding. Non-GAAP net loss was $(1.8) million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $(7.4) million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $(0.03) for the fourth quarter of 2020, based on 70.4 million weighted average shares outstanding, compared to $(0.11) per share for the fourth quarter of 2019, based on 67.3 million weighted average shares outstanding.

  • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(3.7) million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $(8.2) million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue: Cloud subscription revenue was $129.2 million for the full year 2020, up 36% compared to the full year 2019. Total subscriptions revenue was $198.7 million for the full year 2020, an increase of 31% from the prior year. Professional services revenue was $105.9 million for the full year 2020, a decrease of 3% from the prior year. Total revenue was $304.6 million for the full year 2020, up 17% compared to the full year 2019.

  • Operating loss and non-GAAP operating loss: GAAP operating loss was $(37.9) million for the full year 2020, compared to $(50.5) million for the full year 2019. Non-GAAP operating loss was $(22.6) million for the full year 2020, compared to $(34.0) million for the full year 2019.

  • Net loss and non-GAAP net loss: GAAP net loss was $(33.5) million for the full year 2020, compared to $(50.7) million for the full year 2019. GAAP net loss per share was $(0.48) for the full year 2020, based on 69.1 million weighted average shares outstanding, compared to $(0.77) for the full year 2019, based on 65.5 million weighted average shares outstanding. Non-GAAP net loss was $(18.2) million for the full year 2020, compared to $(34.1) million for the full year 2019. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $(0.26) for the full year 2020, based on 69.1 million weighted average shares outstanding, compared to $(0.52) per share for the full year 2019, based on 65.5 million weighted average shares outstanding.

  • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(16.8) million for the full year 2020, compared to $(29.3) million for the full year 2019.

  • Balance sheet and cash flows: As of December 31, 2020, Appian had cash and cash equivalents and investments of $258.4 million. For the fourth quarter of 2020, net cash provided by operating activities was $5.8 million, compared to $(6.0) million of net cash used in operating activities for the same period in 2019. Net cash used in operating activities was $(7.6) million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $(8.9) million for the year ended December 31, 2019. In accordance with U.S. GAAP, $17.0 million of tenant improvement allowance reimbursements received during the year ended December 31, 2019 are a source of cash in operating activities.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables following the financial statements in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Business Highlights:

Financial Outlook:

As of February 18, 2021, guidance for the first quarter 2021 and full year 2021 is as follows:

  • First Quarter 2021 Guidance:

    • Cloud subscription revenue is expected to be in the range of $37.7 million and $38.2 million, representing year-over-year growth of between 33% and 35%.

    • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $81.7 million and $82.7 million, representing a year-over-year increase of between 4% and 5%.

    • Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $(9.0) million and $(8.0) million.

    • Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $(0.15) and $(0.13). This assumes 70.8 million weighted average common shares outstanding.

  • Full Year 2021 Guidance:

    • Cloud subscription revenue is expected to be in the range of $167.5 million and $169.5 million, representing year-over-year growth of between 30% and 31%.

    • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $353.0 million and $355.0 million, representing a year-over-year increase of between 16% and 17%.

    • Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $(38.0) million and $(36.0) million.

    • Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $(0.64) and $(0.60). This assumes 71.2 million weighted average common shares outstanding.

Conference Call Details:

Appian will host a conference call today, February 18, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss Appian's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 and business outlook.

The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of Appian’s website at http://investors.appian.com. To access the call, please dial (877) 407-0792 in the U.S. or (201) 689-8263 internationally. Following the call, an archived webcast will be available at the same location on the Investor Relations page. A telephone replay will be available for one week at (844) 512-2921 in the U.S. or (412) 317-6671 internationally with recording access code 13715479.

About Appian

Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Appian provides investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding and adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense and losses on disposal of an asset. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and Appian’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures at the end of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures.

Appian uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Appian’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Appian’s performance by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results. Appian believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Appian’s performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to historical performance as well as comparisons to competitors’ operating results. Appian believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to measures used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by Appian’s institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of Appian’s business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding Appian’s future financial and business performance for the first quarter and full year 2021, the impact of COVID-19 on Appian’s business and on the global economy, future investment by Appian in its go-to-market initiatives, increased demand for the Appian platform, market opportunity and plans and objectives for future operations, including Appian’s ability to drive continued subscription revenue and total revenue growth, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Appian has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Appian believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties associated with Appian’s ability to grow its business and manage its growth, Appian’s ability to sustain its revenue growth rate, continued market acceptance of Appian’s platform and adoption of low-code solutions to drive digital transformation, the fluctuation of Appian’s operating results due to the length and variability of its sales cycle, competition in the markets in which Appian operates, risks and uncertainties associated with the composition and concentration of Appian’s customer base and their demand for its platform and satisfaction with the services provided by Appian, the potential fluctuation of Appian’s future quarterly results of operations, Appian’s ability to shift its revenue towards subscriptions and away from professional services, Appian’s ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, Appian’s strategic relationships with third parties and use of third-party licensed software and its platform’s compatibility with third-party applications, and the timing of Appian’s recognition of subscription revenue, which may delay the effect of near term changes in sales on its operating results, and the additional risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Appian’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 18, 2021 and other reports that Appian has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, Appian operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for Appian’s management to predict all risks, nor can Appian assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Appian may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, Appian cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Appian is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

Investor Contact
Scott Walker
Director, Investor Relations
703-496-4573
scott.walker@appian.com

Media Contact
Nicole Greggs
Director, Media Relations
703-260-7868
nicole.greggs@appian.com

APPIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of

As of

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

112,462

$

159,755

Short-term investments and marketable securities

109,826

-

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,400 and $600 as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

97,278

70,408

Deferred commissions, current

17,899

14,543

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

27,955

32,955

Total current assets

365,420

277,661

Property and equipment, net

35,404

39,554

Long-term investments

36,120

-

Goodwill

4,862

-

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $429 as of December 31, 2020

1,744

-

Operating right-of-use assets

30,659

24,205

Deferred commissions, net of current portion

34,198

28,979

Deferred tax assets

489

494

Other assets

3,625

592

Total assets

$

512,521

$

371,485

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

2,967

$

5,222

Accrued expenses

5,821

7,488

Accrued compensation and related benefits

22,981

10,691

Deferred revenue, current

116,256

82,201

Operating lease liabilities, current

6,923

3,836

Finance lease liabilities, current

-

1,447

Other current liabilities

940

1,395

Total current liabilities

155,888

112,280

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

51,194

44,416

Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion

-

2,375

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

3,886

7,139

Deferred tax liabilities

70

38

Other non-current liabilities

4,878

-

Total liabilities

215,916

166,248

Stockholders’ equity

Class A common stock - par value $0.0001; 500,000,000 shares authorized and 38,971,324 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020; 500,000,000 shares authorized and 34,525,386 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019

4

3

Class B common stock - par value $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized and 31,707,866 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020; 100,000,000 shares authorized and 32,942,636 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019

3

3

Additional paid-in capital

470,498

340,929

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,010

)

(285

)

Accumulated deficit

(168,890

)

(135,413

)

Total stockholders’ equity

296,605

205,237

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

512,521

$

371,485


APPIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(unaudited)

Revenue

Subscriptions

$

56,096

$

42,108

$

198,710

$

151,299

Professional services

25,534

26,510

105,863

109,053

Total revenue

81,630

68,618

304,573

260,352

Cost of revenue

Subscriptions

5,641

4,993

20,826

17,098

Professional services

16,299

17,780

67,940

76,743

Total cost of revenue

21,940

22,773

88,766

93,841

Gross profit

59,690

45,845

215,807

166,511

Operating expenses

Sales and marketing

35,425

31,254

130,316

117,440

Research and development

18,875

15,625

70,241

58,043

General and administrative

15,076

12,028

53,152

41,496

Total operating expenses

69,376

58,907

253,709

216,979

Operating loss

(9,686

)

(13,062

)

(37,902

)

(50,468

)

Other income:

Other income, net

(3,941

)

(2,822

)

(5,786

)

(941

)

Interest expense

88

131

478

367

Total other income

(3,853

)

(2,691

)

(5,308

)

(574

)

Loss before income taxes

(5,833

)

(10,371

)

(32,594

)

(49,894

)

Income tax expense

548

426

883

820

Net loss

$

(6,381

)

$

(10,797

)

$

(33,477

)

$

(50,714

)

Net loss per share:

Basic and diluted

$

(0.09

)

$

(0.16

)

$

(0.48

)

$

(0.77

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic and diluted

70,362,387

67,316,098

69,050,565

65,479,327


APPIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(unaudited)

Cost of revenue:

Subscriptions

$

265

$

185

$

943

$

647

Professional services

542

287

1,477

2,748

Operating expenses

Sales and marketing

984

771

2,821

4,742

Research and development

877

497

2,718

3,480

General and administrative

1,943

1,648

7,320

4,826

Total stock-based compensation expense

$

4,611

$

3,388

$

15,279

$

16,443


APPIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net loss

$

(33,477

)

$

(50,714

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

5,851

4,742

Bad debt expense

984

99

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

22

146

Change in fair value of available-for-sale securities

22

-

Deferred income taxes

(184

)

(334

)

Stock-based compensation

15,279

16,443

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(33,559

)

7,432

Prepaid expenses and other assets

3,740

8,972

Deferred commissions

(8,575

)

(9,319

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(4,238

)

(4,039

)

Accrued compensation and related benefits

11,801

(3,072

)

Other liabilities

3,681

1,318

Deferred revenue

27,626

12,573

Operating lease liabilities

3,407

6,827

Net cash used in operating activities

(7,620

)

(8,926

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases of investments

(145,968

)

-

Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(6,138

)

-

Purchases of property and equipment

(1,251

)

(32,421

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(153,357

)

(32,421

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Principal payments on finance leases

(3,822

)

(653

)

Proceeds from public offering, net of underwriting discounts

108,260

101,653

Payments of costs related to public offerings

(346

)

(350

)

Proceeds from exercise of common stock options

6,376

4,899

Net cash provided by financing activities

110,468

105,549

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

3,216

623

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(47,293

)

64,825

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

159,755

94,930

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

112,462

$

159,755

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

Cash paid for interest

$

165

$

331

Cash paid for income taxes

$

1,182

$

356

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing information:

Finance lease obligations to acquire new office furniture and fixtures and computer hardware

$

$

4,475


APPIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating loss:

GAAP operating loss

$

(9,686

)

$

(13,062

)

$

(37,902

)

$

(50,468

)

Add back:

Stock-based compensation expense

4,611

3,388

15,279

16,443

Non-GAAP operating loss

$

(5,075

)

$

(9,674

)

$

(22,623

)

$

(34,025

)

Reconciliation of non-GAAP net loss:

GAAP net loss

$

(6,381

)

$

(10,797

)

$

(33,477

)

$

(50,714

)

Add back:

Stock-based compensation expense

4,611

3,388

15,279

16,443

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

22

146

Non-GAAP net loss

$

(1,770

)

$

(7,409

)

$

(18,176

)

$

(34,125

)

Non-GAAP earnings per share:

Non-GAAP net loss

$

(1,770

)

$

(7,409

)

$

(18,176

)

$

(34,125

)


Non-GAAP weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted

70,362,387

67,316,098

69,050,565

65,479,327

Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.03

)

$

(0.11

)

$

(0.26

)

$

(0.52

)

Reconciliation of non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted:

GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.09

)

$

(0.16

)

$

(0.48

)

$

(0.77

)

Add back:

Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss per share

0.06

0.05

0.22

0.25

Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.03

)

$

(0.11

)

$

(0.26

)

$

(0.52

)

Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA:

GAAP net loss

$

(6,381

)

$

(10,797

)

$

(33,477

)

$

(50,714

)

Other (income), net

(3,941

)

(2,822

)

(5,786

)

(941

)

Interest expense

88

131

478

367

Income tax expense

548

426

883

820

Depreciation and amortization expense

1,366

1,469

5,851

4,742

Stock-based compensation expense

4,611

3,388

15,279

16,443

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(3,709

)

$

(8,205

)

$

(16,772

)

$

(29,283

)


Latest Stories

  • Biden’s $2 Trillion Green Plan Could Send This Stock Soaring

    One massive project changed the face of America in 1935. But now, Biden’s set to continue this plan 85 years later, creating sweeping changes across the nation

  • Tesla Slashes Prices As Rivals Make Big Push In EV Market

    Tesla cut the price of base variants of the Model 3 sedan and Model Y sport utility vehicle as competing EV models proliferate.

  • Walmart just dealt a major blow to other retailers

    Walmart is going to invest a ton in its business in 2021. Here's what that means.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Cuts Apple Stake And Buys These Drugmaker, Telecom Stocks Instead

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) cut its positions in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and piled on stocks of drug, telecom, and oil companies in the latest quarter, according to filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. What Happened: The Warren Buffett-led company shed its Apple stake by 6% to 887 million shares in the quarter, but at the same time has upped its investments in AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) by 20%, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) by 11%, and Merck & Co, Inc (NYSE: MRK) by 28%. The conglomerate increased its exposure to T-Mobile US, Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) by 1.36% to 5.2 million shares and also added 146.7 million shares of Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ). See Also: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Bets On These Four Drugmakers Amid Pandemic Berkshire picked up a fresh stake of 48.5 million Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) shares and increased its investment in The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) by 34%. Other changes include a 59% cut in exposure to Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and a 28% cut in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE: SU) stake. Why It Matters: Apple is still the largest single investment in Berkshire’s portfolio, as of the latest 13F filing, and the investment is worth about $120 billion. See Also: Warren Buffett Called Bitcoin 'Rat Poison' — Now It's Closing In On Berkshire Hathaway's Valuation Apple shares closed nearly 1.6% lower at $133.19 on Tuesday and fell another 0.41% in the after-hours session. In the after-hours trading on Tuesday — AbbVie shares were up 0.42% at $104.64. Bristol-Myers shares rose 0.34% to $59.60. T-Mobile shares rose 0.86% to $123.05. Verizon shares shot up 3.05% to $55.80 in the after-hours trading, while Chevron shares rose 2.54% to $95.50. Wells Fargo shares were down 0.11% in the after-hours. Kroger and Suncor shares remained largely unchanged. Price Action: Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares closed 1.23% higher at $369,333. The company’s class B shares closed 1.15% higher at $245.28 and fell 0.11% in the after-hours session. Photo by Fortune Live Media on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTikTok In Negotiations To Go Public On NYSE: Chinese MediaWhy Apple Getting Increasingly Serious About Making Cars? 'Transportation' Dwarfs 'Smartphone' Market, Says Munster© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Retirement Balances Hit Records, So Do Ranks Of Fidelity 401(k) And IRA Millionaires

    Millions of retirement savings accounts hit record balances in the fourth quarter. The number of IRA and 401(k) millionaires also set records.

  • Palantir Slides With Nearly All Shares Unlocked for Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. declined 7% on Thursday after a flood of shares became eligible to sell for the first time.Nearly all shares are now unlocked for trading, the result of an unusual restriction placed on stockholders when the data software company went public. Such lockups are common after initial public offerings but less so for companies that list their shares directly on an exchange, as Palantir did on the New York Stock Exchange in September.Two longtime investors said in interviews that they will hold, but at least one other, billionaire George Soros, has publicly signaled his plans to exit.Palantir has amassed a long list of shareholders in the nearly two decades since it was founded. But starting in September, only a fifth of their shares could be traded. On Thursday, almost all stockholders got the option to sell as much as they’d like for the first time.The expiration of a lockup is a volatile time for any company but could be especially so for Palantir, which was privately held for an exceptionally long time and which courts a great deal of controversy. Its co-founder and chairman is Peter Thiel, the venture capitalist who backed Donald Trump’s successful bid for the U.S. presidency and became a pariah in Silicon Valley. Palantir, which relocated from the Valley to Denver, works with the military, immigration enforcement and intelligence agencies, all of which draw public scrutiny and howls for surveillance overreach.Soros Fund Management, which revealed in November it began investing in Palantir in 2012 and owned 18.46 million shares, has said it will sell for ethical reasons. The firm said at the time that it had sold all it was able to and “will continue to sell shares as permitted.”“SFM does not approve of Palantir’s business practices,” the firm said in a statement last year. “SFM made this investment at a time when the negative social consequences of big data were less understood. SFM would not make an investment in Palantir today.”Palantir still has plenty of believers. Its tools are used by corporate titans like BP Plc and Merck KGaA as well as governments around the world, nearly a dozen of which are using Palantir to battle Covid-19 and power vaccine distribution. Adit Ventures, which said it holds about $270 million worth of Palantir, told Bloomberg it will sell few, if any, shares on Thursday. Ditto for PHX Financial, which said it holds more than $10 million. Ark Invest has also indicated its support.Palantir’s stock has more than tripled since going public. But the lockup loomed over the company’s quarterly financial report on Tuesday. Despite exceeding analysts’ expectations on revenue and other measures, concerns about growth prospects and the lockup expiration sent the stock falling.Speaking in a prerecorded video shown to investors Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Alex Karp walks through snowy woods and discusses the perils of technology companies managing for quarterly expectations and “near-term myopism.”Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, backs that philosophy. “Palantir’s attitude is refreshing,” she said in an interview on CNBC. “It’s exactly how we invest. We want our companies to invest aggressively. We don’t want profits now.”Palantir has now fallen for six consecutive trading days, the longest streak since its September debut(Updates shares in the first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop shares jumped as Keith ‘Roaring Kitty’ Gill presented bullish thesis to House committee

    GameStop's stock price jumped on Thursday as Keith 'RoaringKitty' Gill provided testimony before the House Financial Services Committee.

  • Bitcoin ETF Roars in Debut With $145 Million of Trading Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- North America’s first Bitcoin ETF got off to a stellar start in its first day of trading, with investors exchanging $145 million worth of shares.After a relentless surge in the world’s largest digital currency, the first Bitcoin product that’s officially labeled an exchange-traded fund debuted Thursday in Toronto -- although Europe has several crypto-tracking products that function like an ETF. The Purpose Bitcoin ETF (ticker BTCC) invests directly in “physical/digital Bitcoin,” issuer Purpose Investments Inc. said in a statement.The cryptocurrency has captivated investors from billionaire Elon Musk to hedge-fund moguls including Alan Howard and Paul Tudor Jones. It may well be “the stimulus asset,” DoubleLine Capital LP chief Jeffrey Gundlach tweeted, in a reference to Bitcoin’s rally amid a wave of cash pumped into the financial system during the pandemic. While the digital asset has already surged fivefold in the past year -- spurring concern about a speculative froth in global markets --it’s grabbing more mainstream attention, especially after Tesla Inc.’s recent $1.5 billion purchase.Read: Why a U.S. Bitcoin ETF Could Be a Real Thing in 2021: QuickTakeIt’s unclear how much of the activity in BTCC will result in inflows for the fund, but the trading volumes are well above an ETF’s typical first day in Canada, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart. Although too early to tell, ETF proponents argue that such a fund will trade without the massive premiums plaguing many current Bitcoin trusts in the U.S.“There’s sizable untapped interest for a Bitcoin investment that has the benefits of an ETF,” said Todd Rosenbluth, CFRA Research’s director of ETF research, adding it’s unlikely the fund will trade at a significant premium-to-net-asset-value. “While most ETFs come to market globally with an educational hurdle to overcome, many investors are familiar with what is inside BTCC,” he noted.The U.S. currently has several active filings for a Bitcoin ETF, including the ones from VanEck Associates Corp. and Bitwise Asset Management, but the price swings notorious in cryptocurrenies and allegations of industry manipulation remain hurdles to regulator approval. Still, with the world’s largest digital trading near all-time highs and a change of leadership at the Securities and Exchange Commission, analysts say the prospect of a first American Bitcoin ETF appears to be rising.(Adds more context, current volume.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why some SPAC investors may get burned

    SPACs raised a record $45 billion in the first two months of the year but investment advisors warn individual investors to be careful they don't get burned.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally Over 100%

    Bank of America has a strong reputation for keeping finger on the pulse of the financial world – and one of its key tools is the Global Fund Manager Survey, conducted monthly and seeking opinions from more than 200 hedge fund, mutual fund, and pension fund managers who hold a combined $645 billion in AUM. It’s the largest regularly conducted survey of its kind. And BofA most recent findings show that Big Money is feeling confident. More than 90% of investors surveyed believe that 2021 will show a significant recovery from 2020, that asset allocations to stocks and commodities are at their highest in 10 years, and there’s a general belief that global growth is at an all-time high. So, there is a general consensus that now is the time to invest. The only remaining question is, invest in what? Wall Street pros argue there are early-stage companies that reflect promising opportunities, with the low share prices meaning you get significantly more bang for your buck. What’s more, even what seems like minor share price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. The bottom line? Not all risk is created equal. To this end, the pros recommend doing some due diligence before making an investment decision. With this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to find compelling penny stocks with bargain price tags. The platform steered us towards two tickers sporting share prices under $5 and “Strong Buy” consensus ratings from the analyst community. Not to mention substantial upside potential is on the table. ObsEva SA (OBSV) First up is a clinical-state biopharma company with a sharp focus on women’s health. ObsEva is working to develop and commercialize new therapeutics for women’s reproductive health issues – up to and including pregnancy. The company’s lead drug candidate, linzagolix (branded as Yselty), is an orally administered GnRH receptor antagonist that has completed two Phase 3 studies, PRIMROSE 1 in the US and PRIMROSE 2 in both the US and Europe. The clinical trials enrolled 574 and 535 patients, respectively, and used doses of 100mg or 200mg to treat heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. The results from both studies were positive, supporting Linzagolix's favorable safety and efficacy profile. In an update announced last month, ObsEva reported that, pursuant to Phase 3 results, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had validated for review the company's Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Yselty (100mg and 200mg). Potential MAA approval is anticipated in Q4:21. The drug is also slated to be the subject of a New Drug Application (NDA) that is due to be submitted to the FDA in Q2. With shares changing hands for $3.80 apiece, Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos sees an attractive entry point for investors. “In our view, Linzagolix has the potential to achieve best-in class oral GnRH receptor antagonist status based on a flexible dosing regimen either with or without the add-back hormone therapy (ABT)—a key differentiator from other GnRH receptor antagonists… Based on the positive PRIMROSE 1 and PRIMROSE 2 primary endpoint results for YSELTY®/UF and additional follow-up data, we project annual sales of more than $750 million in 2027 for Linzagolix/UF,” Moussatos opined. To this end, Moussatos rates OBSV a Buy along with a $28 price target. Should her thesis play out, a potential twelve-month gain of ~643% could be in the cards. (To watch Moussatos’ track record, click here.) Overall, ObsEva has impressed its observers, as shown by the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating on the shares, based on 3 recent Buy reviews. With a return potential of 342%, the stock’s consensus price target stands at $16.67. (See OBSV stock analysis on TipRanks) BELLUS Health (BLU) The second stock we’re looking at, BELLUS Health, is also a clinical stage biopharma research company – but the focus here is on an issue that few of us ever think about. Hypersensitivity – the state of being highly, or even excessively, sensitive to environmental or foreign stimuli – can cause a range of conditions from a chronic cough to serious disorders. Sometimes, the less severe chronic symptoms can be the worst. Chronic cough and chronic pruritus (itchy skin) are mild to moderate symptoms that can triggered by a range of factors – but when the symptoms don’t go away, they can have a disproportionately negative impact on the quality of life. BELLUS’ lead drug candidate, BLU-5937, is undergoing studies of its efficacy in the treatment of these symptoms. BLU-5937 is a highly selective PsX3 antagonist, working on the P2X3 receptor in the cough reflex pathway. The current clinical trial is a Phase 2b study, the follow-up to the Phase 2 RELIEF trial. The RELIEF trial enrolled 68 patients in the US and UK, of whom 52 completed two test periods. The trial showed a statistically significant cough count reduction in patients with a higher baseline count. The Phase 2b studies, are now enrolling and dosing patients, with interim results expected by mid-year and top line results expected to be published in the fourth quarter. Singing the healthcare name’s praises is RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza. “With a proven MOA from the clinically successful P2X3 antagonistgefaxipant (MRK), we believe the high selectivity of BLU-5937 could lead to minimal taste effects and drive higher patient compliance and preference than gefapixant, where, if successful, we estimate revenues as early as2024 with over $900M peak global sales potential in RCC with upside from potential label expansion into indications linked to P2X3 hypersensitivity,” Renza noted. ”Despite the PE miss of the ph.II trial in RCC, we believe the stats sig reduction in awake cough frequency in patients with high baseline demonstrated POC and viability of the asset.” It should come as no surprise, then, that Renza joined the bulls. Along with an Outperform rating, the analyst gives the stock an $8 price target. This target conveys his confidence in BLU’s ability to surge ~116% in the next twelve months. (To watch Renza’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts also like what they’re seeing. With 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells, the word on the Street is that BLU is a Strong Buy. At $8.67, the average price target indicates ~134% upside potential. (See BLU stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • When will your next stimulus check arrive? These dates are key to the timing

    Congress is burning rubber to get a bill to President Biden in a race against time.

  • How to Avoid Paying Taxes on Your Social Security

    Social Security benefits can provide an additional income stream in retirement alongside withdrawals from a 401(k), individual retirement account or brokerage account. Part of shaping a retirement plan around Social Security income means planning ahead for taxes. Social Security benefits … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Paying Taxes on Your Social Security appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tilray stock loses steam as analysts say company not compelling as stand-alone business, look to Aphria deal

    Tilray Inc. shares fell on Thursday, as analysts weighed in on the company's latest quarterly earnings with most looking ahead to the company's pending merger with Aphria Inc., saying Tilray looks less compelling on its own.

  • Why Grayscale And Mark Cuban Bullish On Ethereum At $1,900

    What happened: The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Ethereum (ETH), reached a new all-time high of $1,900 earlier today. This new high means that ETH is officially up 2000% since March 2020, while Bitcoin (BTC) is up by 1200%. Why it matters: In the wake of Bitcoin’s disruption, the second-largest cryptocurrency might have been overlooked by newer investors in the crypto space. However, many analysts and crypto industry proponents believe that at current levels, ETH is undervalued. Institutions are currently choosing to buy more $ETH than $BTC. Couldn't be more clear that they see $ETH as undervalued. https://t.co/7E4dV8lLc6 — James Spediacci ⟠ (@JamesSpediacci) February 12, 2021 Leading digital asset manager Grayscale recently opened its Ethereum trust to accredited investors and has since been buying large amounts of ETH each day. On February 12, the asset management firm bought 52,730 Ethereum, which over $94 million worth of ETH, or $8 million worth of BTC. Institutional buying and the belief of industry proponents aside, the asset did receive some new backing from popular investors. Billionaire tech investor Mark Cuban recently stated that “ETH has an advantage over BTC as a store of value.” The Dallas Mavericks owner is most excited about smart contracts that are developed on the Ethereum blockchain, powering decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized finance (DeFi). According to Cuban, most of this innovation is happening on Ethereum, which leads him to believe ETH is becoming a better store of value than BTC. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEthereum Surpasses Bitcoin To Become Largest Network For 'Trustless' Money Settlement© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Stocks To Watch: Square Among 7 Stocks Expecting Up To 128% Growth In 2021

    What are the fastest-growing stocks to watch in 2021? Here's a list featuring DocuSign, Square, Daqo and four other stocks expecting up to 128% growth.

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy As Electric Vehicle Sales Surge In New Year?

    Nio is growing its lineup of electric vehicles as sales boom for the emerging Tesla of China. But is Nio stock a buy right now as it tests key support?

  • Natural Gas Prices Plunge 99% in Oklahoma as Supply Recovers

    (Bloomberg) -- The worst of the squeeze on natural gas supplies appears to have passed as spot prices in Oklahoma plunged 99% on Thursday, ending a dramatic rally amid the chaos caused by extreme cold weather in the central U.S.Supply for next-day delivery at the Oneok Gas Transportation hub in Oklahoma traded at $4 per million British thermal units on Thursday, according to traders. That’s down from $1,250 on the previous day and in line with prices seen just over a week ago.The extreme price reversal comes as temperatures rise in Texas following several days of frigid conditions. Data published early on Thursday from state grid operator Ercot showed electricity demand above 50 gigawatts for the first time since Monday, signaling fewer blackouts are needed to keep the system stable. About 400,000 homes and businesses in Texas were without power, according to Poweroutage.us, down from more than 3 million on Wednesday.The drop in Oklahoma prices also followed Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s order less than a day earlier that gas in the state be offered to state power generators before it can be shipped out of Texas.Production of the fuel is also starting to recover from the cold, Output from the Lower 48 U.S. states rose 2.4% Thursday, BloombergNEF data show. Supply had tumbled as the polar blast triggered blackouts and caused liquids to freeze inside pipes, forcing wells to shut. Flows to liquefied natural gas export terminals also climbed as power was restored to the Cameron plant in Louisiana.Natural gas futures fell 4.3% in New York after government data showed a smaller-than-expected drop in stockpiles of the heating fuel for last week. The report doesn’t reflect this week’s extreme cold, however.The Oneok system is a key link between Great Plains gas fields and major population centers in the Midwest and East. The network has about 2,400 miles (3,860 kilometers) of pipe connecting to 130 gas fields, six major storage facilities and a dozen interstate systems that carry the fuel to Chicago and other cities.(Updates with futures settlement in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • If you want to get rich with marijuana stocks, you need to know the crucial difference between U.S. and Canadian companies

    U.S. companies are overlooked by many investors. But any state and federal legalization favors them over Canadian rivals, fund managers say.

  • Ark Invest Backs SPAC Merger For Quantum-Si, A Company Founded By Butterfly Network's Jonathan Rothberg

    A SPAC deal announced Thursday will see a company working on a new protein sequencing on a chip go public. The SPAC Deal: Semiconductor company Quantum-Si is going public in a SPAC merger with HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: CAPA). The deal values Quantum-Si at $925 million. An oversubscribed PIPE of $425 million included investment from accounts advised by Ark Invest, the firm led by Cathie Wood. PIPE investors will own 29.1% of the company after the merger. Shares will trade as "QSI" on the Nasdaq if the merger is approved. Current HighCape Capital Acquisition shareholders will own 7.9% of the new company. About Quantum-Si: Planning to launch a chip-based proteomics solution, Quantum-Si believes it can change the protein and genomics markets. Quantum-Si created the first next-gen protein sequencing platform with the goal of revolutionizing the field of proteomics. The company will start by decoding the molecules of life starting with proteins with the potential to expand the scale to genomics. The company is led by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg, who is also the founder of Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY). Rothberg founded over 10 companies and is an award winner in the technology and medical fields. Butterfly Network, which is backed by Bill Gates, recently completed its SPAC merger. Related Link: Cathie Wood Adds Longview Acquisition SPAC Ahead Of Deal With Butterfly Network Growth Ahead: A commercial launch for Quantum-Si is scheduled for 2022 beginning with research use. The company is targeting a $21 billion market. Applications for the chips from Quantum-Si could include diagnostic applications and drug discovery. Quantum-Si uses protein to show what is happening instead of DNA which shows what could happen, according to the company’s presentation. The company believes it has a scalable semiconductor chip that could expand to home testing sometime after the year 2024. Financials: Quantum-Si is a pre-revenue company with no revenue anticipated until 2022. The company sees revenue of $17 million in fiscal 2022. The fiscal years of 2023, 2024 and 2025 have respective revenue projections of $49 million, $104 million and $186 million. By 2025, Quantum-Si anticipates it can have over 5,000 devices installed. Price Action: Shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition are up 51% to $15.70 in early Thursday trading. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNo 'Zelda: Breath Of The Wild' Sequel Reveal At Nintendo DirectCathie Wood Talks Tesla, Bitcoin, SPACs And More On CNBC: Here Are The Highlights© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Verizon (VZ) Could Be Headed for an All-Time High

    Verizon (VZ) has been a steady stock for years, but a breakout is likely in the works as it bounces off a key support level.