Appian appoints Danny Malchuk as Senior Advisor

Highlights:

Appointment of Danny Malchuk strengthens Appian's team in the Americas

Danny will be a Senior Advisor to the Company, provide guidance during the sourcing, due diligence and execution process

Brings significant resources experience and an extensive network, having been President Operations, Minerals Americas at BHP, among other roles

Appian Capital Advisory LLP ("Appian" or the "Company"), the investment advisor to long-term value focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining related companies, announces the appointment of Danny Malchuk as a Senior Advisor, based in Santiago, Chile.

As Senior Advisor, Danny will provide guidance during the sourcing, due diligence and execution process, with a focus on the Americas. Beyond its global footprint, North and South America are key markets for the Company, with offices in Canada, Brazil and Peru. In recognition of its work across the region, Private Equity International shortlisted Appian as Private Equity Firm of the year in Latin America in December 2021. In October 2021, Appian also sold its Brazilian-based portfolio companies Atlantic Nickel and Mineração Vale Verde Sibanye-Stillwater for US$1 billion and an additional 5.0% NSR royalty on production from the Santa Rita underground expansion.

Danny is a seasoned resources executive who, prior to joining Appian, had a longstanding career at BHP and a stint at an Investment Bank providing advisory in the Metals & Mining industry. Most recently, he was the President Operations, Minerals Americas, leading BHP's operations in the Americas, having previously served in several other roles at the business. This included President of Copper; President of Aluminum, Manganese and Nickel; President Minerals Exploration; and Vice President Strategy and Development.

During his career, Danny has led operations and commercial transactions across 10 different commodities. He has lived and worked in Chile, the United States, Singapore and Australia and conducted business in 20 countries. Danny has extensive exposure to publicly listed board dynamics, having served as a Member and Chair of Boards of various JV companies in Australia, Africa, and the Americas, as well as of public and private entities and industry associations.

Danny holds an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a degree in Civil Industrial Engineering from the Universidad de Chile.

Michael W. Scherb, Founder and CEO of Appian, commented:

"Danny is a great addition to Appian as we start 2022 and look to extend our presence across the Americas. He brings deep-rooted experience of leadership, operations and commercial transactions with major mining companies, while his strong network will be extremely beneficial for our sourcing, due diligence and execution capabilities. I am looking forward to working with Danny, and following a strong 2021 am very excited about Appian's future."

Danny Malchuk, Senior Advisor of Appian, commented:

"It is a fantastic time to join Appian, as the business continues to be recognised as a market leader for metals and mining in the Americas. I have long admired the Company's work in the region, in particular in various countries across South America, and am looking forward to supporting the business and advising Michael and the wider team during the investment process."

About Appian Capital Advisory LLP

Appian Capital Advisory LLP is the investment advisor to long-term value focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining related companies.

Appian is a leading investment advisor in the metals and mining industry, with global experience across South America, North America, Australia and Africa and a successful track record of supporting companies to achieve their development targets, with a global operating portfolio overseeing nearly 5,000 employees.

Appian has a global team of 54 experienced professionals with offices in London, Toronto, Lima, Belo Horizonte, Montreal and Sydney.

For more information please visit www.appiancapitaladvisory.com, or find us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

