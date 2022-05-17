U.S. markets open in 5 hours 40 minutes

Appian appoints Fiona Clouder as Senior Advisor

·3 min read

Highlights

  • Appointment of former diplomat and UK Ambassador Fiona Clouder strengthens Appian's environmental, economic and political expertise

  • Fiona will be a Senior Advisor to the Company, providing advice and insight on political and economic affairs in the Americas

  • Brings significant experience as a former longstanding UK Foreign Office diplomat. Recent appointments include serving as Her Majesty's Ambassador to Chile and as Regional Ambassador for Latin America and the Caribbean for COP26.

LONDON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian Capital Advisory LLP ("Appian" or the "Company"), the investment advisor to long-term value-focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining-related companies, today announces the appointment of Fiona Clouder as Senior Advisor, based in the UK.

Appian Logo
Appian Logo

Fiona's work will involve supporting Appian in Latin America and the opportunities in a Net Zero world linking energy, environment and mining issues. As Senior Advisor, she will work closely with the senior leadership team at Appian to provide advice and insight on government relations and the wider political and economic context.

Appian is a market leader in South and North America, with offices in Brazil, Peru, Mexico and Canada. Fiona's longstanding diplomatic career in Latin America, across areas such as science, business and the environment, will help reaffirm Appian's leading position in these markets.

Fiona was appointed as the Regional Ambassador for Latin America and the Caribbean, COP26, in March 2020. In this role, she led British diplomatic efforts, across the region, on climate change issues, building relations with governments, business and civil society. Previously, Fiona served as Her Majesty's Ambassador to Chile from 2014 to 2018, then returning to London to work on Americas, Overseas Territories, Climate Diplomacy and preparations for COP26 - the climate change conference.

In terms of her other experience, Fiona joined the UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office (now FCDO) in 2001, from the Research Councils (now UKRI) to build and lead the FCO's global Science and Innovation Network. In 2006 she went to India as Director of Corporate Services, returning to London in 2009 to work on Migration issues. From 2011, as Deputy Director, Americas, Fiona led the FCO's strategy on Latin America (the Canning Agenda), to revitalise bilateral and business links. In moving to the private sector, Fiona is also Director of ClouderVista.

Fiona Clouder, Senior Advisor at Appian, said: "I am delighted to be working with Appian, a visionary company seeing the major changes ahead in a world that needs mining and critical minerals, sourced to high ESG standards, for the energy transition and a sustainable future."

Michael W. Scherb, Founder and CEO of Appian, commented: "This appointment is another indication of Appian's ambition to consolidate our position as a market leader in the Americas, by attracting preeminent advisors to join our team. Drawing on her political and environmental policy experience, I am confident Appian will be able to capitalise on Fiona's insights, particularly as we continue to lead the sector in setting high ESG standards for private equity investors in mining."

About Appian Capital Advisory LLP
Appian Capital Advisory LLP is the investment advisor to long-term value-focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining-related companies.

Appian is a leading investment advisor in the metals and mining industry, with global experience across South America, North America, Australia and Africa. It has a successful track record of supporting companies to achieve their development targets, assisting 7 projects to reach production in the last 4 years, with a global operating portfolio overseeing nearly 5,000 employees.

Appian has a global team of 54 experienced professionals with presences in London, Toronto, Vancouver, Lima, Belo Horizonte, Montreal and Sydney.

For more information please visit www.appiancapitaladvisory.com, or find us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1720474/Appian_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/appian-appoints-fiona-clouder-as-senior-advisor-301548226.html

SOURCE Appian Capital Advisory LLP

