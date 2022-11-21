U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

Appian appoints Silvio Lima as Head of Corporate Affairs, ESG and Community Engagement

·3 min read

  • Appointment of Silvio Lima adds significant ESG expertise to projects

  • Silvio will work closely with local management teams, while supporting the Appian Way Charitable Foundation's efforts to allocate capital across social initiatives

  • Formerly Director of Corporate Affairs and People at Appian Capital Brazil

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian Capital Advisory LLP ("Appian" or the "Company"), the investment advisor to long-term value-focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining-related companies, today announces the appointment of Silvio Lima as Head of Corporate Affairs, ESG and Community Engagement.

Silvio Lima (PRNewsfoto/Appian Capital Advisory LLP)
Silvio Lima (PRNewsfoto/Appian Capital Advisory LLP)

Based in London and Brazil, Silvio will be brought into Appian's projects to provide the business' Investment Committee with insights from an ESG and in particular community engagement perspective. Post-investment, Silvio will be heavily involved in developing and implementing a permitting and community strategy for the Company's local management teams.

As part of his new role, he will also spend more time with the Appian Way Charitable Foundation ("AWCF"), Appian's philanthropic vehicle, focused on allocating capital across social initiatives unique to each project. Since 2019, AWCF has prioritised educational projects, including supporting a teacher training programme in the Alagoas region of Brazil. Additionally, the charity provided a social and community budget of $1.7m at Mineração Vale Verde and Atlantic Nickel for hygiene products and equipment across local communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

With more than 16 years of experience in metals, aeronautics, and mining, Silvio has a significant track-record managing complex communication and engagement projects in a multi-stakeholder environment – dealing with governments, public, private and third sector with an effective and sustainable approach. He joins from Appian Capital Brazil, where he was Director of Corporate Affairs and People from September 2019. During his time at the business, Atlantic Nickel and Appian returned the Santa Rita mine into production with the first sale of nickel concentrate being consummated in January 2020.

Before joining Appian Capital Brazil, Silvio held executive positions at Accenture Strategy Consulting, served as Head of Social Performance at AngloAmerican for the Minas-Rio system and for the Nickel operations in Brazil, and was part of Kinross, where he served as Director of Corporate Affairs.

Silvio graduated from the Federal University of Minas Gerais with a Bachelor of Science in Control and Automation Engineering and gained a Master degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the Technological Institute of Aeronautics. Silvio holds an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

Michael W. Scherb, Founder and CEO of Appian, commented: "It is great to welcome Silvio, after seeing first-hand his excellent work at Appian Capital Brazil. His deep understanding of our existing projects, and Appian's ambition to meet our robust ESG commitments, means we are well-positioned to deliver value for our investors and the communities where we operate. ESG is central to every investment decision that Appian makes, and Silvio's appointment reinforces the strategic importance of ESG for our future success."

Silvio Lima, Head of Corporate Affairs, ESG and Community Engagement at Appian, said: "I am delighted to join Appian, after seeing the fantastic work of the business at Appian Capital Brazil since 2019. Appian has prioritised ESG across all the business' projects, reflecting the leadership of Appian in the sector and its competitive differentiation to peers. I look forward to working with Michael, the whole Appian team, local portfolio companies and indeed colleagues at AWCF so that we maintain a Tier-1 standard over the years to come."

For further information:

FGS Global
 Charles O'Brien, Richard Crowley, Theo Davies-Lewis
+44 (0)20 7251 3801
AppianCapital-LON@fgsglobal.com

Appian Capital Advisory
Michael W. Scherb
+44 (0)20 7004 0951
info@appiancapitaladvisory.com

About Appian Capital Advisory LLP
Appian Capital Advisory LLP is the investment advisor to long-term value-focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining-related companies.

Appian is a leading investment advisor in the metals and mining industry, with global experience across South America, North America, Australia and Africa and a successful track record of supporting companies to achieve their development targets, with a global operating portfolio overseeing nearly 5,000 employees.

Appian has a global team of 58 experienced professionals with presences in London, Toronto, Vancouver, Lima, Belo Horizonte, Montreal and Perth.

For more information please visit www.appiancapitaladvisory.com, or find us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

About Appian Way Charitable Foundation
The Appian Way Charitable Foundation seeks to contribute to the health and equal education of the children in the communities and principal regions Appian invests into, with the aim of contributing to social advancement and improving long-term environmental stability in these regions.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1720474/Appian_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951185/Silvio_Lima.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/Appian Capital Advisory LLP)
(PRNewsfoto/Appian Capital Advisory LLP)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/appian-appoints-silvio-lima-as-head-of-corporate-affairs-esg-and-community-engagement-301682735.html

SOURCE Appian Capital Advisory LLP

