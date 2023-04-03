Appian Completes IRAP Assessment to Help Australian Government Agencies Automate Their Most Critical Processes

New IRAP Assessment Complemented by Appian Protect Security Offerings that Deliver Enhanced Monitoring and End-to-End Data Encryption

SYDNEY, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced it has completed the Infosec Registered Assessors Program (IRAP), which allows the company to provide cyber security assessment services to Australian government agencies and help them to securely automate their most critical processes.

Appian's new IRAP accreditation is complemented by the new Appian Protect security offerings. Appian Protect gives Appian customers increased control over their security posture, with top-tier encryption capabilities, 24x7x365 monitoring, and defense-in-depth data protection.

"Appian has a long history of supporting our global base of government customers in heightened security environments. Our IRAP assessment demonstrates our commitment to the Australian public sector and provides additional confidence in using the Appian Platform for their most mission critical business processes," said Jason Adolf, Industry Vice President, Appian.

The certification adds to four other new global security certifications for Government achieved in March this year, as well as Appian Protect , which is a new set of security offerings providing trusted data monitoring and end-to-end encryption for cloud and mobile applications, and a whole host of industry-leading compliance accreditations achieved globally.

"Appian is committed to providing the most trusted platform for complete process automation," said Luke Thomas, Area Vice President Asia Pacific & Japan at Appian. "With our enhanced security offerings, Appian now meets the most rigorous Cloud security and compliance requirements of financial services, healthcare and government agencies."

Appian Protect provides access to security features embedded in the Appian Platform, including:

Data Loss Prevention (DLP) that alerts on or blocks abnormal user behavior

Monitoring with security orchestration and automated response (SOAR)

Real-time intrusion detection and monitoring

Comprehensive antivirus scans

Enterprise-ready authentication and authorisation with single sign-on (SSO)

Integration authentication

Inbound web API authentication

Row-level data fabric security with user access preview

Appian has a long history of partnering with Government bodies around the world, dating back to its foundation work in the early 2000s with defense and security agencies.

"Appian has an established track record of leading the industry in how sensitive and regulated data is handled, and in easing the burden for organisations needing to prove regulatory compliance," said Michael Beckley, CTO and Founder, Appian. "Our investment in Appian Protect furthers our commitment to the industrial-strength security that enables our customers to achieve significant time and cost savings with confidence."

Appian's secure architecture complies with state standards and certifications including SOC 2 Type II, SOC 3, HIPAA, FDA 21 CFR Part 11, Impact Level-5 in US Federal, PCI DSS, FedRAMP, and HITRUST. Most recently, the company achieved State Risk and Authorisation Management Program (StateRAMP), Canada Protected B, UK Cyber Essentials Plus, and Spain's National Security Framework accreditations.

To learn more about Appian Protect support, visit appian.com/security, or visit our Trust Center to learn more about Appian security and compliance.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit www.appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]

