Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN): Are Analysts Optimistic?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Appian Corporation's (NASDAQ:APPN) future prospects. Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The US$2.6b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$151m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$136m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Appian will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Appian is bordering on breakeven, according to the 11 American Software analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$189m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 40% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Appian's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Appian is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

