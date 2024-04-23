When Will Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) Become Profitable?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Appian Corporation's (NASDAQ:APPN) future prospects. Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. On 31 December 2023, the US$2.6b market-cap company posted a loss of US$111m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Appian will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Appian is bordering on breakeven, according to the 10 American Software analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of US$699m in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 46%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Appian's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Appian currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

