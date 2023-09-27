Is Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) Potentially Undervalued?

While Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGM over the last few months, increasing to US$52.04 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$42.40. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Appian's current trading price of US$42.40 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Appian’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Appian?

Appian appears to be overvalued by 39% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$42.40 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $30.45. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Appian’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Appian?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Appian's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 50%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in APPN’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe APPN should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on APPN for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for APPN, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Appian as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example - Appian has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Appian, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

