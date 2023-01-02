U.S. markets closed

Appian Elects Shirley Edwards to Board of Directors

·2 min read

Former EY partner also named Audit Committee Chair

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced the election of Shirley Edwards to the Appian Board of Directors. Ms. Edwards was also named Appian Audit Committee Chair. She assumed both roles as of January 1, 2023.

Shirley Edwards, formerly a partner at EY, joins the Appian Board of Directors. Ms. Edwards was also named Appian Audit Committee Chair.

From 2002 to 2022, Ms. Edwards was a partner at EY (formerly Ernst & Young LLP), most recently serving as Global Client Service Partner from 2017 to 2022. During her tenure, she served in both global operational leadership and client serving roles. This included P&L ownership and accountability for EY's nearly $4B Assurance practice spanning 20 countries across the Americas with 10 regions and over 20,000 professionals, as well as leading client service delivery and people strategy for audit, forensics and financial accounting and advisory services across the Americas.

Ms. Edwards has also served as a board member and advisor for Girl Scouts of the Nation's Capital, Leadership Greater Washington, the Pamplin College of Business Advisory Council for Virginia Tech, and the National Capital Region Advisory Board for the American Red Cross.

"Throughout her career, Shirley advised corporate boards and management teams of large multinational companies," said Matt Calkins, CEO at Appian. "Her experience allows Appian to continue its long history of financial strength and accountability. I am excited to welcome her to our team."

About Appian
Appian is the unified platform for change. We accelerate customers' businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important processes. The Appian Low-Code Platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster, Process Mining + Workflow + Automation, in a unified low-code platform. Appian is open, enterprise-grade and trusted by industry leaders. For more information, visit appian.com.

Follow Appian: Twitter, LinkedIn.

Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. To learn more, visit www.appian.com. (PRNewsfoto/Appian)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/appian-elects-shirley-edwards-to-board-of-directors-301711869.html

SOURCE Appian

