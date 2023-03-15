U.S. markets open in 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,851.75
    -68.75 (-1.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,588.00
    -573.00 (-1.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,045.75
    -161.25 (-1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,740.60
    -53.90 (-3.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.05
    -2.28 (-3.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.10
    +19.20 (+1.00%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    +0.35 (+1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0547
    -0.0187 (-1.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4600
    -0.1780 (-4.89%)
     

  • Vix

    27.91
    +1.39 (+5.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2084
    -0.0072 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2840
    -1.9510 (-1.45%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,991.01
    -1,369.43 (-5.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    556.03
    +7.01 (+1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,403.28
    -233.83 (-3.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

New Appian Protect Security Offerings Deliver Enhanced Monitoring and End-to-End Data Encryption

·3 min read

Tiered security offerings meet the most rigorous Cloud security and compliance requirements of financial services, healthcare, and government customers

MCLEAN, Va., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced Appian Protect, a new set of security offerings providing trusted data monitoring and end-to-end encryption for cloud and mobile applications. Appian Protect gives Appian customers increased control over their security posture, with top-tier encryption capabilities, 24x7x365 monitoring, defense-in-depth data protection, and a host of industry-leading compliance accreditations.

Appian Protect gives Appian customers increased control over their security posture, with top-tier encryption capabilities, 24x7x365 monitoring, defense-in-depth data protection, and a host of industry-leading compliance accreditations.
Appian Protect gives Appian customers increased control over their security posture, with top-tier encryption capabilities, 24x7x365 monitoring, defense-in-depth data protection, and a host of industry-leading compliance accreditations.

Appian is committed to providing the most trusted platform for complete process automation. Customers using Appian Protect receive all the powerful security features embedded in the Appian Platform, including:

  • Data Loss Prevention (DLP) that alerts on or blocks abnormal user behavior

  • Monitoring with security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR)

  • Real-time intrusion detection and monitoring

  • Comprehensive antivirus scans

  • Enterprise-ready authentication and authorization with single sign-on (SSO)

  • Integration authentication

  • Inbound web API authentication

  • Row-level data fabric security with user access preview

Enhanced Appian Protect security features are available at the Essential, Advanced, and Enterprise levels. Through a tiered approach, each level offers heightened security and compliance capabilities to meet the desired security posture of any organization.

  • The Essential level offers multiple private connectivity options, inbound and outbound AWS PrivateLink, trusted IP allow lists, and custom transport layer security (TLS) policies.

  • The Advanced level allows bring your own key (BYOK) disk encryption, access to database encryption, log streaming, and additional business continuity and protection.

  • The Enterprise level offers white glove security consultations including site audit requests, an annual security questionnaire and an annual customer audit.

"Appian has an established track record of leading the industry in how sensitive and regulated data is handled, and in easing the burden for organizations needing to prove regulatory compliance," said Michael Beckley, CTO and Founder, Appian. "Our investment in Appian Protect furthers our commitment to the industrial-strength security that enables our customers to achieve significant time and cost savings with confidence."

Appian's secure architecture complies with various federal and state standards and certifications including SOC 2 Type II, SOC 3, HIPAA, FDA 21 CFR Part 11, DoD Impact Levels 4 and 5 in US Federal, PCI DSS, FedRAMP, and HITRUST. Most recently, the company achieved State Risk and Authorization Management Program (StateRAMP), Canada Protected B, UK Cyber Essentials Plus, and Spain's National Security Framework accreditations.

Through the StateRAMP program, Appian has been deemed a viable solution to provide significant time and cost savings, improve security risk management, and enhance program transparency for mission-critical US state and local operations. The Protected B Cloud Security Assessment Program is a government-wide program in Canada that provides a standardized approach to security assessment and authorization for cloud products and services. Cyber Essentials Plus certification is backed by the UK National Cyber Security Centre to help organizations demonstrate operational security against common cyber attacks and verifies security levels for enterprises and government agencies. The National Security Framework, or "Esquema Nacional de Seguridad" (ENS) High Certification, is a compulsory requirement for central government customers in Spain that establishes security standards that apply to government agencies and public organizations.

To learn more about Appian Protect support, visit appian.com/security, or visit our Trust Center to learn more about Appian security and compliance.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit www.appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

Follow Appian: Twitter, LinkedIn.
Follow Appian UK: Twitter, LinkedIn.

(PRNewsfoto/Appian)
(PRNewsfoto/Appian)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-appian-protect-security-offerings-deliver-enhanced-monitoring-and-end-to-end-data-encryption-301772883.html

SOURCE Appian

Recommended Stories

  • China Can Quickly Catch Up to US AI, Says Venture Veteran

    (Bloomberg) -- China can match the US in artificial intelligence thanks to the expertise of companies from Alibaba to Baidu, joining a global tech transformation that will dwarf the mobile revolution, according to industry pioneer Kai-Fu Lee.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Blac

  • Forget Tesla - The Biggest Tech Opportunities Of 2023

    Tech stocks have had a rough time, but a few new developments could very well bring the entire industry back into the spotlight

  • Amazon Eyes Satellite Internet Service By 2024, Reiterates Over $10B Spend

    Amazon.Com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is preparing to launch its first two prototype satellites by early 2023 and provide internet-from-space service to the earliest Project Kuiper customers by 2024 end. Amazon's FCC license requires it to deploy and operate at least half of our satellite constellation by July 2026. On Tuesday, Dave Limp, Amazon's senior vice president of devices and services, revealed the timeline at a satellite industry trade show in Washington, DC. He also showcased various prototyp

  • Inside the Lucrative–and Secretive–Business of iPhone Trade-Ins

    So you just traded in your old iPhone to get a deal on a new one. Where does that old phone go? Who makes money on it? WSJ’s Joanna Stern follows an iPhone through the refurbishment process to explain why the second-hand phone market is booming. Photo illustration: Kenny Wassus

  • GPT-4 debuts and Google beats Microsoft in race to add generative A.I. to consumer office tools

    Google is also giving business customers access to its most powerful language models

  • Samsung to invest $230 billion to build "mega" chip cluster

    Samsung Electronics said Wednesday it expects to invest 300 trillion won ($230 billion) over the next 20 years as part of an ambitious South Korean national project to build the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturing base near the capital, Seoul. The chip-making “mega cluster,” which will be established in Gyeonggi Province by 2042, will be anchored by five new semiconductor plants built by Samsung. It will aim to attract 150 other companies producing materials and components or designing high-tech chips, according to South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

  • Meta’s Ditching NFTs. It Sends a Stark Message About the Company and Crypto.

    The tech firm is winding down its focus on non-fungible tokens for Facebook and Instagram amid CEO Mark Zuckerberg's cost-cutting and wider cryptocurrency woes.

  • Apple Bulls Are Looking for a Catalyst. Its VR Headset Launch Could Be Key.

    Analysts say a headset launch in the summer would be a prime candidate to “move the needle” on Apple stock.

  • OpenAI Rolls Out New GPT-4 Version of Chatbot ChatGPT

    The artificial intelligence company says the newest technology is more powerful and less prone to problems than previous iterations.

  • IBM (IBM) Automation Solutions to Boost Digital Growth in Egypt

    Telecom Egypt has selected IBM's intelligent automation software solution to ramp up digital transformation in the middle-East country.

  • Meta Cuts 10,000 More Workers After Scrapping NFT Plans—Is the Metaverse Still On?

    Facebook parent company Meta is shedding another 10,000 jobs after cutting NFT support and making noise about AI. Is another pivot coming?

  • Amazon targets 2024 launch of first Kuiper internet satellites

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Amazon.com plans to launch its first internet satellites to space in the first half of 2024 and offer initial commercial tests shortly after, the company said Tuesday, as it prepares to vie with Elon Musk's SpaceX and others to provide broadband internet globally. Amazon's satellite internet unit, Project Kuiper, will begin mass-producing the satellites later this year, the company said. "We'll definitely be beta testing with commercial customers in 2024," Dave Limp, senior vice president of Amazon devices, said at a conference in Washington.

  • Meta announced another 10,000 layoffs as part of its "year of efficiency"

    Meta announced another round of layoffs affecting about 10,000 employees, or about 13% of its global workforce, on Tuesday (March 14). CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the downsizing in an update to the company’s “year of efficiency” plan, a blueprint for making Meta more profitable amid a squeeze in the tech industry.

  • Humanoid Robots Cleaning Your House, Serving Your Food and Running Factories – A Look at Startups Leading the Charge

    The online world is buzzing about the use of artificial intelligence. ChatGPT has turned the marketing industry upside down. But the fun is only just beginning. General purpose humanoid robots are no longer reserved for science fiction movies. Several artificial intelligence (AI) robotics companies are making this vision a reality. And it’s happening faster than most expect. Figure Is Leading The Way AI robotics startup Figure is developing the world’s first commercially viable autonomous humano

  • Google is shoving generative AI into Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Meet, Chat and Slides

    You'd better already be comfortable with using AI in your daily life because Google's about to put the tech front and center in all of its Workspace products.

  • LexxPluss expands into US with its warehouse robots

    When Masaya Aso worked on autonomous driving technology at Bosch in Japan and Germany, he realized that "many tasks were still manual as over 85% of warehouses have almost no automation at all." To help address the problem, Aso co-founded LexxPluss, a now two-year-old, Japan-based startup that designs and develop autonomous mobile robots to transport loads and optimize workflows within warehouses and logistic sites. Aso, who is CEO of the outfit, co-founded it with robotics and autonomous vehicle veterans from Bosch, Amazon, Honda and more, and now the Japanese outfit is preparing to enter the U.S. with a fresh injection of about $10.7 million (1.45 billion JPY) of Series A funding that values the company at approximately $38.8 million (5.26 billion yen).

  • VinBrain becomes NVIDIA Inception Premier Member

    HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 14 March 2023 - VinBrain has become a Premier member of NVIDIA Inception, a global program that provides cutting-edge startups with access to accelerated computing...

  • OpenAI debuts Chat GPT-4, more advanced AI model that can describe photos, handle more texts

    OpenAI, the San Francisco-based Artificial Intelligence firm, has released a new version of ChatGPT that will offer new features like describing images and handling more texts.

  • Apple Supplier Foxconn to Expand U.S. EV Business. It’s Going After the Battery Market.

    The iPhone assembler unveiled plans to expand its U.S. electric-vehicle business this year, launching new products and manufacturing battery cells.

  • 5 ways GPT-4 outsmarts ChatGPT

    OpenAI's new GPT-4 AI model has made its big debut and is already powering everything from a virtual volunteer for the visually impaired to an improved language learning bot in Duolingo. Although ChatGPT was originally described as being GPT-3.5 (and therefore a few iterations beyond GPT-3), it is not itself a version of OpenAI's large language model, but rather a chat-based interface for whatever model powers it.