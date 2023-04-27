Appier integrates GenAI into its products to optimize key marketing applications for businesses

TAIPEI, TAIWAN --News Direct-- Appier

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 28 April 2023 - Appier, a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to power business decision-making, today announces that it has integrated Generative AI (GenAI) technology into three major marketing capabilities across its product lines. By connecting its advanced GenAI algorithms with OpenAI's ChatGPT language model, Appier can leverage the power of pioneering technology to help businesses increase productivity through advertising keywords and targeting parameters generation; intelligent conversational chatbot creation; and marketing copywriting and automatic content generation.

Integrating GenAI into existing digital marketing services and empowering enterprises with the practical value from its commercial applications is the key to the next wave of success for MarTech service providers. Appier has proactively combined its industry-leading GenAI products with ChatGPT features by upgrading its solutions with an intuitive and easy-to-use interface to empower brands to harness the value of AI directly and easily. Appier's solutions have successfully improved marketing performance and efficiency for customers and will further expand the scope of application to support the entire buyer journey, enabling marketers to create greater value for their brand.

1. Advertising keywords and targeting parameters generation

Appier is leading the industry to apply GenAI technology to its advertising automation platform AIXPERT, making good use of the algorithm's sensitivity and immediacy to timely detect keyword clusters that are most attractive to potential audiences. Based on performance metrics and audience overlap rate prediction powered by AI, AIXPERT can sort out a top list with better result prediction, helping marketers to increase their campaign Return on Ad Spend (ROAS). With the rich domain knowledge of ChatGPT, marketers can also effectively expand the potential user base and bring their advertising results to the next level.

2. Intelligent conversational chatbot creation

In the past, it was difficult for customer service professionals to provide a quick and detailed response to each customer. After integrating ChatGPT into the BotBonnie conversational marketing platform, it can now automate the reply generation process and marketers can also use the command to provide rewrite suggestions and adjust the response length or tones (professional, friendly, empathetic, confident) for different situations, enabling better results from conversational commerce and customer satisfaction through this hyper-personalized engagement.

3. Marketing copywriting and automatic content generation

In the past, marketers had to copywrite content for marketing and engagement campaigns from scratch or create multiple versions for A/B testing to ensure results from advertising campaigns or customer engagement activities. With the support of ChatGPT, marketers can significantly save time on idea generation and different versions of customization, making it easy to manage different media channels.

Multi-version copy generation: AIQUA personalized marketing cloud supports the ChatGPT feature to help marketers with a diverse range of content ideas. The AI assistant can quickly create copies that support multi-languages (English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean) [1] and tones (formal, friendly, uplifting, playful, humorous) based on basic text input. With AIQUA's one-stop communication feature, marketers can also send messages to different media channels [2] with a single click.

Advertising copy optimization: The integration of Appier’s Intelligent Profiling & Acquisition (IPA) solution and ChatGPT will enable brands to enhance the results of paid media ads as well. As long as the marketer types in the actual product subject and description, the AI assistant can generate optimized marketing copies within a few seconds with different languages (English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese) and tones (professional, witty, optimistic, tense, curious, uplifting, and informative) to catch customers’ attention as well as adapt to the platform character limits, helping marketers do more with less[3].

"Our commitment to innovation is reflected in our consistent focus on R&D and integration of advanced technologies at Appier. As a result, we continue to lead the AI SaaS space with cutting-edge solutions," said Dr. Chih-Han Yu, CEO and co-founder of Appier. "We are confident in our ability to leverage the power of generative AI to offer the next generation of AI-powered marketing solutions while prioritizing our customers' data privacy. This approach will allow them to adopt innovative technologies with ease and drive stronger business impact."

[1] AIQUA will support Vietnamese, Thai, and Bahasa in Q2 2023.

[2] AIQUA can support app push engagement via iOS and Android channels after generating content from ChatGPT and will support Web, Email, Kakao and LINE channels in Q2 2023.

[3] The solution integrating Appier Intelligent Profile Acquisition (IPA) and ChatGPT functions will be available for trial in Q2 2023.

About Appier

Appier (TSE: 4180) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence to power business decision-making. Founded in 2012 with a vision of democratizing AI, Appier now has 17 offices across APAC, Europe and US, and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Visit www.appier.com for more information about Appier and its applications of generative AI.

