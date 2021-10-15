U.S. markets open in 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,451.75
    +22.75 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,014.00
    +230.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,095.75
    +58.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.70
    +18.60 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.80
    +0.49 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.10
    -23.80 (-1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    -0.24 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5460
    +0.0270 (+1.78%)
     

  • Vix

    16.44
    -2.20 (-11.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3736
    +0.0060 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4200
    +0.7430 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,321.17
    +1,807.82 (+3.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,403.18
    +27.96 (+2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,232.49
    +24.78 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Most 11-inch iPad Pro models are $100 off at Amazon right now

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read

Those looking for a powerful laptop alternative need look no further than this year's iPad Pros. Outfitted with Apple's M1 chipset, they're the most powerful tablets the company has ever made. Now you can get an 11-inch iPad Pro for less at Amazon thanks to a $100 discount that's dropped the prices of most available models. The base 128GB version is sold out right now, but the 256GB WiFi model is down to $800, which is a record low. The sale also includes the 512GB, 1TB and 2TB iPad Pros, which are on sale for $1,000, $1,400 and $1,799, respectively.

Buy 11-inch iPad Pro (256GB) at Amazon - $800

These iPad Pros don't look very different from their predecessors because Apple focused most of the updates on the internals. Inside is the company's M1 processor, which makes the tablets run similarly to the MacBook Air M1 — which is to say, remarkably fast and smooth. When we reviewed the larger of the two Pros, we were impressed by its ability to play laborious games and piece together 4K video without breaking a sweat. The latest iPad Pros also support 5G connectivity, along with a USB-C port for charging and a new ultra-wide camera that enables Center Stage. When paired with the right accessories, these iPads are the closest things Apple has made to laptop replacements or 2-in-1 machines.

The biggest difference between the 11-inch and the 12.9-inch iPad Pros is in the screen. In addition to being larger, the 12.9-inch's display is a Liquid Retina XDR panel, which will make a difference when doing things like watching videos and editing photos. And that comes with a higher price tag — the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,099, but it's been on sale for $999 on Amazon for a few months. You're still getting a lovely display on the 11-inch model, though — it's a 2,388 x 1668 resolution Liquid Retina display with ProMotion and True Tone technology, so don't think you're giving anything up by going with the slightly smaller tablet (and saving some money in the process).

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • Meet the judges who selected Albuquerque Business First's 2021 40 Under Forty honorees

    Deena Crawley Chief of staff and marketing director, Dion’s Deena Crawley spent the first portion of her career inside an advertising agency and has worked in a variety of industries. Today, she is chief of staff and marketing director at Dion’s. She nurtures all brand touchpoints including advertising, communications, community relations and social media. Denzil Ross Chief operating officer and administrator, Lovelace Medical Center and Heart Hospital of New Mexico Denzil Ross brought close to 10 years of experience as a health care executive — most recently as chief operating officer and ethics and compliance officer at Metropolitan Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas — when he joined Lovelace in 2019.

  • DWCS 43 winner Jake Hadley on issue with UFC staff: ‘If I’ve upset anyone, I haven’t meant it’

    Jake Hadley was confused and thinks cultural differences are what led to the UFC staff being upset with his behavior.

  • Reddit's new 'predictions' feature turns polls into a game

    Reddit has launched a new feature called Predictions, which can make polls more fun by giving you tokens to bet with.

  • Lithium Miners Must Run All Out to Meet EV Demand. This Analyst Is Cautious on the Sector.

    No one sees that trend slowing down and that means the world’s lithium miners need to run all out for the foreseeable future. Mizuho analyst Christopher Parkinson launched coverage of the lithium mining sector on Tuesday evening. For starters, Parkinson sees the boom-bust cycle of many mining industries giving way to more stable demand.

  • Neil deGrasse Tyson Tells Demi Lovato: ‘Aliens Have No Feelings’

    Tyson added: “When I refer to aliens — just to be specific — I always say ‘space aliens'"

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 15th, 2021

    Following another positive day for the majors on Thursday, a return to Thursday’s highs would be needed to support another bullish day ahead.

  • Features & benefits of the Apple Watch Series 7 

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley reviews the series 7 Apple Watch.

  • Why BlackBerry Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) is trading higher Thursday after the company filed two U.S. patent applications. The first patent is for "Method And System For Vehicle Location Tracking Using V2X Communication." The second patent is for "Method For Conserving Power On A Portable Electronic Device And A Portable Electronic Device Configured For The Same." Strength in BlackBerry's stock can also be attributed to retail driven investor interest. BlackBerry, once known for being the world's largest smartp

  • Why Globalstar's Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) were rising today on seemingly no company-specific news. Rather, it appears that investors may be pushing up Globalstar's shares after Apple announced that it will hold a product event next week. The satellite service tech stock jumped by as much as 15.8% this morning, but had gained a much tamer 3.1% as of 11:32 a.m. EDT.

  • 5G Energy Consumption: What's the Impact of 5G NR in Real Networks?

    To understand the power usage in real 5G networks and RAN nodes, we take a closer look at data from a European network. Data was collected from all nodes every 15 minutes for 24 hours in July 2021.

  • This Company Revolutionizes What Matters for Hospitals, Big Pharma and Health Insurers

    You can perch on a 1-legged stool and balance precariously on 2, but if you want to settle in with comfort and safety, you need 3 sturdy legs. With its secure, cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) unites customers in sectors as diverse as healthcare delivery, big pharma, life sciences, biotech, insurance and medical device manufacturing. Surprisingly, these industries, which essentially serve an identical group of patients, often speak in me

  • Apple Hires New HomePod Software Head as It Takes on Amazon Echo

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has hired a new engineer to lead software efforts for its HomePod smart speaker, aiming to turn the product into a bigger hit. Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThe iPhone maker is enlisting Afrooz Family to lead the work, ac

  • Nintendo Dips After New Switch Disappoints in Japan Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Nintendo Co.’s pricier new Switch console sold less than half its predecessor managed during its opening weekend in Japan, suggesting supply constraints were hampering the company’s biggest product launch in years.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Lo

  • Apple Watch Series 7 Review: Bigger Screen, Same Short Battery Life

    The new screen makes reading text easier, and faster charging means you can sneak in some sleep tracking, but it would be nice not having to charge daily.

  • Betting On This Under-The-Radar CEO Would Make You A Millionaire

    The Zebra CEO is one of the most successful high-tech corporate leaders to stay out of the limelight, while putting up huge results.

  • Globalstar Breaks Above Recent Trading Range As Apple Rumors Resurface

    Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) shares, which spiked to $2.78 in early September, have made a move lower. The stock was locked in the $1.43-$1.67 range for the month-to-date period. On Wednesday, the stock broke above the range and traded as high as $1.83, its highest level since Sept. 23. What Happened: The leg up in the shares of the = satellite communications has to do with Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)'s announcement that it will hold its "Unleashed" hardware launch event on Oct. 18. Rumors that

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Failure to Breakout from $58,500 Would Bring sub-$56,000 into Play

    It’s been a bullish morning for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move through to $58,500 would be needed, however, to avoid a pullback,

  • Latest Ethereum price and analysis (ETH to USD)

    Ethereum is making a serious move to re-test the $4,000 level of resistance following a sensational 35.96% push to the upside since the start of the month.

  • Amazon Ring doorbell: How data breach ruling may impact you

    'We strongly encourage our customers to respect their neighbours' privacy,' said Ring.

  • Skyworks Stock Slips on an Analyst Downgrade and Worries About iPhone Production

    Baird expects a “secular slowdown” in the growth of radio-related components in high-end smartphones. That isn't great news for Skyworks Solutions.