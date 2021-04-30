U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,181.17
    -30.30 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,874.85
    -185.51 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,962.68
    -119.86 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.45
    -29.01 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.54
    -1.47 (-2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.70
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    25.91
    -0.15 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2029
    -0.0099 (-0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    -0.0090 (-0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3820
    -0.0119 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2920
    +0.3680 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,851.88
    +3,776.21 (+7.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,339.31
    +54.21 (+4.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.34 (-0.83%)
     

Apple's new 11-inch iPad Pro is already $50 off at Walmart

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read

Today marked the first day you could place your order for a new iPad Pro, and Walmart already has a discount on the 11-inch model. Both the 128GB and 256GB are down to $749 and $849, respectively, which is $50 off their normal prices. If you place an order today, the tablet will ship out on May 24.

Buy 2021 iPad Pro (128GB) at Walmart - $749 Buy 2021 iPad Pro (256GB) at Walmart - $849

Although Apple didn't change much about the design of this year's iPad Pros, it did give both the 11-inch and the 12.9-inch versions a revamp on the inside. Both run on the new M1 chipset that powers the latest MacBooks that came out last year. In our experience thus far, M1 processor provide a noticeable performance boost so we expect the same to be the case for the new iPad Pros (keep an eye out for our full review in the coming weeks).

These iPad Pros also come with 5G support and a USB-C port that doubles as a Thunderbolt port with USB 4.0 compatibility. Apple also added a new 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera to the rear array that works with a new feature called Center Stage, which will work to keep you in frame when you're on FaceTime and other video calls.

Unfortunately, the new 11-inch iPad Pro doesn't have the Liquid Retina XDR screen that the 12.9-inch model has. Apple saved that new display technology for the larger of the two tablets, but that doesn't mean the 11-inch model has a paltry panel. Instead, you're getting a 2,388 x 1668 resolution Liquid Retina display with ProMotion and True Tone technology. The panel, like that on the 12.9-inch version, is compatible with the second-generation Apple Pencil as well.

Walmart's discount is a good one if you were planning on picking up an iPad Pro in 2021, but remember that you can still pick up the 2020 models other retailers, and there's a good chance that they will see more frequent discounts when the 2021 iPad Pros become widely available. If you feel comfortable skipping this year's updates, the 2020 iPad Pro remains a solid machine.

