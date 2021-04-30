Apple's new 11-inch iPad Pro is already $50 off at Walmart

BGR

It's so critical that we all get enough high-quality sleep each night, but it's not always easy to get a full night's sleep on the same ratty old mattress you've been using for a decade. The good news is that doesn't mean you need to run out and spend $1,000+ on a fancy new mattress. You should try revitalizing your current mattress before you opt for any other solutions that will cost you much more money. And it just so happens that Amazon is running an awesome sale right now on the top-rated Oaskys Plush Mattress Topper with Down Alternative Fill with the lowest prices of the year so far on both the Queen size and the King size pillow toppers. That means it's the perfect time to find out what tens of thousands of Amazon shoppers have been raving about all this time. This mattress topper has nearly 30,000 5-star ratings on Amazon and prices right now start at just $39.90! So many studies have found that millions of Americans suffer from some type of sleep problem. Unfortunately, it's all too easy to turn to drugs as a quick solution. Some doctors say that being dependant on sleeping pills or even antihistamines like Benedryl can become a problem. On top of that, some experts say that using antihistamines as a sleep aid is actually as bad just for you as bad as not getting enough sleep. Quality sleep is said to be crucial to your health and energy levels, and some situations really do warrant medication. But more often than you might think, environmental issues are to blame when you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep. That could mean noises in or around the home are the problem and good earplugs are all you need. Other times, however, it's your worn-out old mattress that's the culprit. Do you want to give yourself the best possible chance at getting a good night's sleep? You need a mattress that's both supportive and comfortable. You also need a sleep surface that doesn't retain too much heat. But before you run out and spend a ton of cash replacing your current mattress, you might be excited to learn that there's an inexpensive way to get several more years of life out of it. Head over to Amazon and check out the Oaskys Plush Mattress Topper with Down Alternative Fill, which is shockingly affordable considering how good it is. This topper is wonderfully plush and comfortable, but it doesn't sleep too warm like many similar mattress covers. And if you don't want to take our word for it, how about the word of more than 25,000 Amazon reviewers who gave this mattress topper 5 stars? It's a wonderfully comfortable pillow top that fits any mattress like a glove and will make your old mattress so much more comfortable. Definitely check it out while it's on sale with deep discounts — the $60 Queen size mattress topper is down to $39.95 and the King is on sale for just $59.90 instead of $90! Here are some of the key details about this item: The Oaskys Plush Mattress Topper with Down Alternative Fill arrives in a vacuum-sealed package, so you'll need to spread it out for a few days before it expands to its normal thickness To re-fluff the mattress topper any time, lay it out in the sun for a few hours or put it in the drier for a few minutes on the lowest heat setting This ultra-soft, luxurious mattress topper is also cool and breathable Many comparable products have a diamond quilting seam, but the square shape Oaskys uses is said to be more comfortable and supportive. The square jacquard also prevents the filling from bunching Machine washable — be sure to tumble dry on low heat, or lay it out to air dry Made with 100% cotton and stuffed with hypoallergenic down-alternative fill