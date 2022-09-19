Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro drops to a new all-time low of $900

This might be your best chance yet to buy Apple's flagship tablet. Amazon is selling the 12.9-inch iPad Pro M1 with 128GB of storage at a new all-time low price of $900 after an instant savings at checkout, or $200 below the official sticker. You can buy the 256GB and 512GB versions with similar $200 discounts. While you won't get cellular data or other extras, this is still a significant bargain if you crave a large-screen slate.

Buy iPad Pro (128GB) at Amazon - $900 Buy iPad Pro (256GB) at Amazon - $1,000 Buy iPad Pro (512GB) at Amazon - $1,199

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro remains one of the most powerful mobile tablets you can buy. The M1 chip is speedy enough for multitasking and other serious work, while the mini-LED screen is a treat whether you're editing video or kicking back with a TV marathon. Add Thunderbolt support (for peripherals like monitors and external SSDs) and a robust accessory ecosystem and this might replace a laptop in the right conditions, particularly once iPadOS 16 arrives with features like Stage Manager.

This is still a mobile OS-based machine, so you may want a laptop or Windows tablet if you're juggling multiple apps or need desktop-level software. However, the main reason for pause might simply be timing. Rumors persist of Apple introducing an M2-powered iPad Pro this October with MagSafe charging and other possible upgrades. You might want to wait if you insist on the most powerful iPad you can buy. If you're mainly interested in value for money, though, the M1 model is difficult to beat.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.