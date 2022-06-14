U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

13-inch MacBook Pro M2 will be available to preorder on June 17th

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
Apple

You won't have to wait too long to buy a Mac with an M2 chip inside. Apple has announced that it will start taking orders for the 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 on June 17th, with customers getting their orders on June 24th. The system starts at $1,299 ($1,199 for education) with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro offers a simple performance boost over the M1 model, for better or for worse. You'll still get the familiar design, the Touch Bar and two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports. It's still a capable machine with 20 hours of battery life, but this isn't a major overhaul.

In a sense, its greatest rival will come from Apple: the still-to-be-released MacBook Air M2. You won't get a cooling fan or the longest possible runtime, but you will get a larger screen, a MagSafe power connection, more free ports and a slimmer, lighter chassis. The 13-inch Pro is best for those who need sustained computing power for long periods, but can't rationalize the cost of the 14-inch system.

