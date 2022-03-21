Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro returns to an all-time low price of $1,749

Don't worry if you missed out on previous sales for the 14-inch MacBook Pro — you're getting a second chance. Amazon is once again selling the base 14-inch laptop with an 8-core M1 Pro, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for $1,749, or a substantial $250 below the official price. That matches the all-time low price we saw in February, and remains a good bargain if the 'entry' version meets your needs.

Buy 14-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon - $1,749

The starter 14-inch MacBook Pro represents a sweet spot in Apple's rejuvenated laptop range. You get a speedy M1 Pro chip, a 120Hz mini-LED display, strong battery life, an exceptional keyboard and a healthy selection of ports in a body that's still easy to carry around. While there are more powerful 14-inch variants available, this configuration is more than enough for day-to-day tasks and even serious media editing.

The caveats haven't changed much since launch. You can't expand the RAM or storage, so you'll have to be content with what you get for the life of the computer. You'll also need Apple Silicon-native apps to wring the most performance out of the M1 Pro, and that display notch might prove irksome. At this price, though, the 14-inch MacBook Pro is very competitive and could easily be worth the tradeoffs.

