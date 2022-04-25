Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro falls to a new all-time low of $2,249

Apple's latest 16-inch MacBook Pro is now more affordable than it's ever been. Amazon is selling the 10-core M1 Pro variant with 512GB of storage at an all-time low price of $2,249, or $250 below the official sticker. That's $50 below the previous best, and makes this a more viable option if you've wanted a large, powerful Mac laptop but couldn't justify the usual cost.

Buy 16-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon - $2,249

The 16-inch MacBook Pro represents a return to form for Apple. It's speedy while delivering long battery life, low noise and — much to the relief of many — a healthy range of ports. Throw in the high-quality display, a superb keyboard and surprisingly rich speakers and it's an easy pick if you want a large-screen portable that can replace many desktops.

It's not for everyone. This larger MacBook Pro is still expensive, and it's best-suited to creative apps and general productivity — you wouldn't buy one for gaming, for instance. There's no way to expand the memory or storage, either, so you'll need to be content with the included 16GB of RAM and 512GB of space for the life of the system. If those aren't obstacles, though, you'll likely be happy.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.