Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pros have 'improved' keyboards that shouldn’t break

Apple just refreshed its 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and 15-inch MacBook Pros with powerful new Intel processors.

That's cool — faster performance is always appreciated especially if you do things like video editing — but the most important change is to the controversial "butterfly" keyboards. Apple says it's improved the keyboards so that a single-press doesn't produce double keystrokes.

Though Apple maintains that most MacBook Pro owners haven't experienced any keyboard issues, it nevertheless made changes. Read more...

