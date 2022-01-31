U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,413.25
    -10.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,429.00
    -166.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,481.50
    +48.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,949.60
    -16.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.46
    +0.64 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.80
    +5.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    +0.21 (+0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1158
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.72
    -1.77 (-5.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3431
    +0.0031 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4700
    +0.2800 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,180.20
    -917.71 (-2.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    852.15
    +9.69 (+1.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,477.65
    +11.58 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

Apple's 2021 cellular iPad Mini falls to a new all-time low at Amazon

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read
Engadget

The cellular iPad Mini is a top choice for road warriors, offering 5G capability along with WiFi 6 so you can stay connected wherever you are. Given the desirability of that feature, however, it's rather expensive at $649 and we've rarely seen it go on sale. Luckily, if you've been eyeing one, it's now available at Amazon for $600, or $49 off the regular price — the steepest discount we've seen so far. 

Buy 2021 cellular iPad Mini at Amazon - $600

The 2021 model has similar specs to the iPhone 13, with the same speedy A15 Bionic chip that delivers a big jump in performance over the fifth-gen model. It comes with a larger 8.3-inch display with higher 2,266 x 1,488 resolution and eliminates the physical home button, moving the Touch ID sensor to the power button. The volume buttons, meanwhile, are at the top to make room for Apple Pencil 2 that can be attached to the side magnetically.

Other features include USB-C charging and upgraded cameras with support from Apple's Center Stage feature, keeping you in the center of the frame during video calls. The main downsides are the lack of a headphone jack, limited 64GB of storage on the base model, and a higher price, particularly with the cellular model. Also keep in mind that the 5G doesn't support mmWave, so don't expect a big jump in wireless speeds compared to LTE. 

If you're fine with the 5G limitations and 64GB storage, Amazon has at least taken the edge off the price. The $600 price for the 64GB cellular model is available on all four listed colors, but it's best to act soon before the sale ends.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • What is C-Band? Here's what a new 5G flavor means for AT&T and Verizon users

    After all the talk of possible interference with aircraft, still, for AT&T and Verizon users, C-Band 5G on the ground can actually be a good thing.

  • China Box Office Pauses Ahead of Patriotic New Year Surge

    China’s cinema box office trod water in the weekend ahead of the Chinese New Year holidays and an imminent surge of new release titles. These mean that the next few days could add up to the biggest week in Chinese movie history. Over the latest weekend, though, the nationwide aggregate was a paltry $21.4 million, […]

  • Why Yorktown's Kmart redevelopment plan is facing an obstacle

    About nine years remain on the building’s lease held by Transformco, a company that emerged from the Sears Holdings bankruptcy.

  • How many inches of snow have fallen in South Jersey so far?

    New Jersey hit by powerful nor'easter Friday night. Here's how much snow has fallen across South Jersey so far.

  • Just 20 Casual Photos Of The Royals Wearing Their Very Best Pearls

    Princess Anne wore pearl earrings and a statement four-strand pearl choker to Royal Ascot, pairing her jewelry with an appropriately equestrian-themed hat. Kate wore Princess Diana's diamond and South Sea pearl earrings to the 2019 BAFTAs in London. For a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, the Duchess of Cambridge busted out some of the royal family's most precious heirlooms: a pearl and diamond necklace from Queen Alexandra's wedding parure, Princess Diana's Collingwood pearl drop earrings, and the Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara (a piece that belongs to the Queen, but was also associated with Diana for a time).

  • Joe Rogan apologizes to Spotify over backlash and promises to 'balance things out'

    Shortly after Spotify announced that it would add a 'content advisory' to COVID-19 podcast episodes, Joe Rogan has issued his own response to the controversy.

  • Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in 2022

    Over the last several months, I've been adding to crypto positions like Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), Ankr (CRYPTO: ANKR), and The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND). It's similar to Solana, in that it has a superfast blockchain technology, and it can scale in a way that Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) currently cannot. Ethereum is the big whale of decentralized finance, or DeFi.

  • Nvidia Is Chosen to Power the Fastest Supercomputer in the World -- Facebook's AI Research Data Center

    The company formerly known as Facebook, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), just unveiled details for its new AI Research SuperCluster (RSC). It's a massive supercomputer housed in a data center, and once it's fully constructed in mid-2022, it will be the world's most powerful (at least as far as we know, based on publicly announced supercomputer projects). It's no surprise this was a joint press release with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

  • Gay Dating App Grindr Vanishes From China App Store

    (Bloomberg) -- Grindr, a popular gay dating app, has been removed from Apple Inc.’s App Store in China, days after Beijing said it was going to renew its campaign to police online content.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsStocks Resume Rally as Volatile Month Nears End: Markets WrapBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First Ne

  • 3 High-Growth Chip Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond After the Market Sell-Off

    Here's why Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) are worth a look right now. Nvidia stock is down about 35% from its all-time high, which it hit right before news of the omicron variant started dominating headlines in mid-November. The thing is, Nvidia trades for such an outrageous premium for a reason.

  • Sell Shiba Inu: 2 Better Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold

    Of course, some crypto enthusiasts may see that pullback as an investment opportunity. There is no guarantee that Shiba Inu's price will ever reach a new high. Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum's blockchain, which itself is the largest ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized finance (DeFi) services.

  • Apple’s App Store now permits unlisted apps

    Apple has introduced a new feature that could help declutter the App Store somewhat.

  • ICYMI: NVIDIA’s RTX 3050 is a great budget GPU

    Engadget's tech reviews this week include a low cost ray tracing GPU from NVIDIA, new Jabra wireless earbuds and Sony's latest mirrorless camera.

  • 7 Things You Didn’t Know Your Smart Thermostat Could Do

    Your smart thermostat is smarter than you think.

  • Amazon's 60+ best weekend sales start at just $5: TVs, headphones, vacuums, beauty and more!

    Shop Amazon's sale for 60 percent off beloved brands like Apple, Philips, Roomba, and more!

  • Hurry: Newest Nest Thermostat has a rare discount right now

    The Nest Learning Thermostat is still widely regarded as the best smart thermostat out there. Nest’s first model started the smart thermostat crazy, and it seems like a lifetime ago. But what’s crazy is that all these years later, it’s still one of the best in the business. Now, however, there’s a much less expensive … The post Hurry: Newest Nest Thermostat has a rare discount right now appeared first on BGR.

  • Start ups bringing Pakistan's farming into digital age

    Agriculture entrepreneurs are bringing the digital age to Pakistan's farmers, helping them plan crops better and distribute their produce when the time is right.

  • Phantom raises $109m in Series B funding led by Paradigm

    Phantom, a non-custodial crypto wallet, has announced it has secured $109m in Series B funding led by Paradigm, bringing its valuation to $1.2bn.

  • Sunday print delivery delayed; Subscribers can read our e-edition online

    Home delivery and digital-only subscribers can read the electronic version of the Taunton Daily Gazette online or with our print edition app.

  • A futuristic robot just performed surgery on a pig without any human assistance

    Robots could soon perform surgeries all on their own. According to a new report, researchers with John Hopkins University created a surgery robot capable of performing without a human guiding it. The team shared its success in Science Daily News in late January. They’ve been working on the Smart Tissue Autonomous Robot (STAR) for several … The post A futuristic robot just performed surgery on a pig without any human assistance appeared first on BGR.