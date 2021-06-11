Apple's colorful new iMacs are already $50 off at Amazon

Apple's latest 24-inch iMac has dropped to the best price we've seen it since it debuted only a couple of months ago. Amazon has the blue and silver color options for $1,250, which is $50 off its normal price. We saw the iMac get a $40 discount soon after launch and, while an extra $10 isn't a ton, it's still a decent sale on what we consider to be the ideal portable desktop.

Buy 24-inch iMac (blue) at Amazon - $1,250 Buy 24-inch iMac (silver) at Amazon - $1,250

You're getting Apple's M1 chipset along with a 7-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage with these discounted models. If you're considering the upgrade, it's likely for the M1 chip as it promises impressively fast performance similar to that we saw in the new MacBook Air M1 and MacBook Pro M1 laptops. We also like how responsive the M1 chip makes the new iMacs — the desktop wakes from sleep mode almost instantly and Apple Arcade games run smoothly.

Unlike the latest Apple laptops, the new iMac also received an external facelift. The 4.5K Retina Display is surrounded by ultra-thin bezels and the new 1080p FaceTime camera helps make you look better on video calls. And then there are the new, fun colors to consider — in addition to blue and silver, Amazon has pink and green to choose from as well (although they are full price right now), and additional colors like orange and purple are available on Apple's website for the higher-end models.

Our biggest complaints about the 24-inch iMac are its lack of ports — it only comes with two Thunderbolt connectors — and the included Magic Mouse and Keyboard aren't the most comfortable. Also, for this deal, you must accept the base specs; if you want a more powerful desktop with an 8-core GPU, you'll shell out more for it. If you can deal with those sacrifices, now's a good opportunity to save a bit of money while upgrading your family desktop.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.