Apple's 2021 iPad mini falls back to a low of $400

Steve Dent
·Reporter
·1 min read
Engadget

With a solid blend of power and portability Apple's 2021 iPad Mini tablet is a popular choice — but it's not exactly an impulse buy at $500. If you've been eyeing one, the 64GB model is now on sale at Amazon for $400 (20 percent off) in three colors, matching the lowest price we've seen.

Buy iPad Mini models at Amazon

With its fresh and modern design, solid performance and improved cameras, the iPad mini 2021 earned a solid 89 Engadget review score. It has similar specs to the iPhone 13, with the same speedy A15 Bionic chip that delivers a big jump in performance over the fifth-gen model. It comes with a larger 8.3-inch display with higher 2,266 x 1,488 resolution than the previous models, and eliminates the physical home button, moving the Touch ID sensor to the power button. The volume buttons, meanwhile, are at the top to make room for Apple Pencil 2 that can be attached to the side magnetically.

Other features include USB-C charging and upgraded cameras with support from Apple's Center Stage feature, keeping you in the center of the frame during video calls. The main downsides are the lack of a headphone jack, limited 64GB of storage on the base model and fairly high price compared to tablets with comparable specs. Amazon has certainly taken the edge off the price, but it's best to act soon before the deal ends.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

  • Palantir Bags $85M, 5-Year US Army Contract

    The U.S. Army Materiel Command (AMC) selected Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) to support its prognostic and predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization efforts. The award totals $85.1 million over five years. AMC will use Palantir's software to support logistics in contested environments, improve equipment reliability, and optimize the supply chain. Palantir's software will help to deploy an AI/ML capability that integrates high-volume maintenance, sensor, and supply data. Also R

  • AMD Cuts Revenue Forecast Amid Worst Slump in PC Shipments in Years

    The company cites a weaker-than-expected PC market and “significant inventory correction actions across the PC supply chain.”

  • Google Pixel Watch hands-on: Possibly the prettiest smartwatch I’ve touched

    We’ve been waiting years or the Pixel Watch to finally be real. Because it’s taken so long for Google to show us its own smartwatch, expectations are high for the company to deliver something impressive. We were able to get a preview of the Pixel Watch ahead of its release at the Made By Google event in Brooklyn today and suffice to say, we are taken with its design.

  • Samsung Profit Sinks 32% as Memory Chip Downturn Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. reported its first profit drop since 2019, underscoring the depth of a global PC and memory chip downturn.Most Read from BloombergMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Trump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.O

  • Samsung's earnings slump on rapid drop-off in chip demand

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics Co Ltd flagged a worse-than-expected 32% drop in quarterly operating earnings on Friday, as an economic downturn slashed demand for electronic devices and the memory chips that go in them. Samsung's memory chip shipments likely came in below already downgraded expectations and prices could fall further this quarter, analysts said, as customers react to rising inflation, higher interest rates and the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Samsung, the world's top maker of memory chips, smartphones and televisions, is a bellwether for global consumer demand and its disappointing preliminary results add to a flurry of earnings downgrades and gloomy forecasts.

  • Google debuts Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro with big camera changes

    Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro get major camera updates that should rival Apple and Samsung's phones.

  • 5 Cloud Security Stocks That Could Enhance Returns in 2022

    Here we present five cloud security stocks, FTNT, VMW, IBM, INFY and PANW, which are poised to gain from the heightening need for secure networks and cloud-based applications.

  • Alphabet Leaves a Huge Market

    Alphabet is present in almost all major world economies. The parent company of Google and Youtube is one of the companies that can claim to have succeeded in penetrating almost every country in the world and sometimes even countries ruled by autocrats and dictators. One of these countries is China, the world's second largest economy.

  • Secretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- When the US government blacklisted Huawei Technologies Co. as a national security threat, it cut the Chinese company off from buying American semiconductors and other critical technologies. Now Huawei may have a path around those restrictions. Most Read from BloombergMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageBiden Says Putin Threats Real,

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q4 2022

    These are the tech penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q4 2022.

  • Google answers Meta's video-generating AI with its own, dubbed Imagen Video

    Not to be outdone by Meta's Make-A-Video, Google today detailed its work on Imagen Video, an AI system that can generate video clips given a text prompt (e.g. While the results aren't perfect -- the looping clips the system generates tend to have artifacts and noise -- Google claims that Imagen Video is a step toward a system with a "high degree of controllability" and world knowledge, including the ability to generate footage in a range of artistic styles. "It's definitely an improvement," Matthew Guzdial, an assistant professor at the University of Alberta studying AI and machine learning, told TechCrunch via email.

  • iPhone 14 Plus Review: Bigger, Lighter, and Just as Fast

    We've spent nearly a week with the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus to see how the larger screen stacks up. Read on to see if this iPhone is for you.

  • Google launches Pixel Watch, the first smartwatch it has made itself

    New wearable relies on technology from Fitbit, which Google bought in controversial deal last year

  • Apple iPhone 14 Wait Times Improving in All Geographies, Analyst Says

    Wait times for the high-end versions of the Apple iPhone 14 are comparable to those for the iPhone 13 a year ago, UBS analyst David Vogt reports.

  • Apple's manufacturing moves away from China are a drop in the ocean

    Apple is slowly moving manufacturing away from China.

  • Does DigitalOcean Stand a Chance Against the Biggest Cloud Providers?

    It will be one of the most significant business innovations over the next decade, which is why many market research companies think the cloud computing market could grow by more than 17% annually to $1.6 trillion by 2030. If you know anything about these companies, it's that cloud computing isn't the largest segment of their operations. As a result, investors may be looking for a dedicated cloud computing company to best take advantage of this trend.

  • Google Showcases Pixel 7 Smartphone Series And Very First Google Pixel Watch

    Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google launched the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro and the very first Google Pixel Watch. Google's Pixel phones, watches, and earbuds work together to understand needs and deliver, offering a personal, intelligent, cohesive computing experience. The second-generation Google Tensor G2 helps to bring Google's artificial intelligence and machine learning directly to the phone. The new Pixel phones are great for photography, with features that can sharpen pho

  • Ad-free Google rival to launch in the UK

    A rival to Google that is free of advertising is to launch in the UK amid claims that the Silicon Valley tech company's online search tools are “actively getting worse.”

  • China Seeks a Quantum Leap in Computing

    A global race is on to create quantum computers that could in seconds solve problems that today would take thousands of years. An experimental device from China’s Baidu marks the latest advance.

  • Google Pixel 7 up close: The software’s the thing

    As with the Pixel Watch, we’ll be bringing more in-depth thoughts with a full review in the near future. Now, however, seems like as good a time as any to offer up some initial thoughts (and pictures) of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.