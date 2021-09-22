U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,392.11
    +37.92 (+0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,282.95
    +363.11 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,850.25
    +103.85 (+0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,208.73
    +22.55 (+1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.83
    +1.34 (+1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.80
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.83
    +0.22 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3210
    -0.0030 (-0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3643
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5630
    +0.3430 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,558.84
    -210.26 (-0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,059.18
    +18.70 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,072.30
    +91.32 (+1.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Apple’s 2021 iPad mini isn’t just living, it’s thriving

Matthew Panzarino
·4 min read

Every few years all of the iPad mini lovers hold their breath as they wait to see whether this very specific device will keep on trucking or hit the chopping block. Well they probably needn’t worry for a while as the device just got a big modern makeover with Apple’s new iPad Pro-like design, an A15 Bionic SoC and new display tech.

They also probably shouldn’t worry so much because the iPad mini actually sells extremely well to a handful of markets. Professionals, including pilots, health care workers and industrial workers all use tablet devices for essential job functions -- and Apple’s iPad is essentially the only device out there with enough penetration and compatibility to be viable. There basically isn’t a cockpit in the sky without an iPad. And where space is a premium like strapped to a pilot’s leg or in the large pocket of a lab coat, the iPad mini reigns supreme.

There are, of course, just a broad array of people who find the iPad mini to be the perfect portable travel size and much easier to hold in the hand for long reading or watching sessions.

This new iPad mini brings all of those people right up to date in hardware and software. The redesign of the mini to incorporate the iPad Air and Pro design language is a welcome unification of the design theory of Apple’s “top end” iPads.

The iPad -- the entry point -- also gets a behind the scenes upgrade while staying at the same price, which is nice. It does not get any of the new design cues or compatibility with the new pencil, but it’s still a very capable machine for the price. Given that Apple basically owns the tablet market, Apple could have phoned in the entry model bigtime but it’s still very good for the price and in use still feels fast and familiar. An IPS display and A13 Bionic may not be the edge of the envelope but if your need is just “an iPad” it’s nice to be able to buy the basic model and not be sold short at all.

But the iPad mini gets both barrels -- and a price point to match. At $499, Apple is not aiming for the entry point with this. The message is clearly “this is the best iPad we can make at this size,” and not at all, “smaller, cheaper.”

For users who love the form factor but don’t love to be stuck a generation or two behind, that is an ideal scenario.

The biggest new behavior here is the top-mounted Touch ID, which debuted with the iPad Air. It’s fine -- works fast and easily for the most part though it can lead to some awkward loops where you’re ‘resting to unlock’ but accidentally tap the power button to turn it back off. Overall I’d say it’s actually easier to use here than the Air, however, given that your hand fits around the edge of it that much easier.

Some usability notes that aren’t that different from years past but still persist include that the split screen implementation is barely enough. It works but it feels a tad cramped at times, there could be a better solution here. Icon sizing is also a bit rough in vertical mode but feels perfect in horizontal. The sum is that there really needs a tweaked version of iPadOS specifically made for the iPad mini. At some points in its life I think that this definitely felt like more of a super long shot in the ‘will it happen’ department but now with the renewed and refreshed model on the table I’m willing to lobby for a 2022 bump that puts the iPad mini on its own plane of usability.

Everything else about it is really enjoyable. The speed, lightness and increased screen size really make this feel like one of the most “iPad” iPads since the original. Looking back now the OG iPad was actually fairly heavy -- but using it and touching it then, in context, really was shocking. A pure slab of computer. This version of the mini brings that feeling back for me.

I’ve done some reading, browsing and watching with it over the next couple of days and it’s been great. The addition of the new version of the Apple Pencil (made possible by the flat sides and magnetic charging) is a nice watershed, and makes this a great sketching tool.

If you know you want an iPad mini you probably already know you want one -- but if you’re on the fence, this is everything the iPad Air has to offer and more in a smaller package with all of the latest muscle. Very enticing on the whole.

Recommended Stories

  • Why the 9th Generation iPad Is the Best Tablet for Most Buyers

    Apple’s budget-friendly iPad is better than ever before.

  • Brazilian health minister tests positive for COVID-19 during U.N. summit

    Earlier in the day, the minister tweeted​ photos from the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan.

  • Facebook says Apple’s ad changes are hurting its business

    Facebook said Wednesday that changes to Apple’s new privacy terms will continue to cause headwinds for its ads business in the third quarter. Why it matters: Facebook doesn’t typically provide these types of updates outside of earnings calls. The update signals to investors that the company is seeing numbers in the current quarter that reinforce previous warnings about impact from Apple’s changes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In a blog post Facebook’s

  • iPhone 13 mini Review: Bigger Battery, Beefier Performance, Better Cameras

    Offering users big value and tiny tradeoffs.

  • Amazon Just Announced Three New Kindle Paperwhite Readers — Here’s What’s New

    What’s new, what’s the same and how to buy them.

  • StreamElements nabs $100M as it passes 1.1M creators using its platform to build and monetize video content

    Video is at the heart of how people use the internet today, and creators are at the heart of what is being made and watched on video. StreamElements, which provides production and analytics tools to people who livestream and make video-on-demand for platforms like Amazon's Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook, has raised $100 million in funding -- money that it will be using to continue building out the tools on its platform, to do more in on-demand alongside a big business in livestreaming, and for marketing, specifically to bring more creators to its platform, which is already being used by 1.1 million people. "Our goal is to be everywhere creators are, which means expanding to new platforms, such as using the new funds to build out our presence on Trovo," said co-founder Gil Hirsch.

  • Smartphone shipments in China in August fall 9.9% yr/yr -CAICT

    Shipments of smartphones within China fell 9.9% year on year to 23.1 million handsets in August, the China Academy of Information and Communications (CAICT) reported on Wednesday. Handset brands are currently experiencing production issues due to a global computer chip shortage. That shortage has since spread to many types of chips and all kinds of hardware, including smartphones.

  • Anger, confusion spread over UK's new COVID travel rules

    Travelers and authorities from India and some African countries are furious — and confused — about Britain's new COVID-19 travel rules, calling them discriminatory. The British government announced what it billed as a simplification of the rules last week, including allowing fully vaccinated travelers arriving in England from much of the world to skip quarantine and take fewer tests. In order to skip self-isolation, travelers must have received a vaccine under the American, British or European programs or have received a U.K.-authorized shot from an approved health body.

  • Apple, Google raise new concerns by yanking Russian app

    Big Tech companies that operate around the globe have long promised to obey local laws and to protect civil rights while doing business. The app in question, called Smart Voting, was a tool for organizing opposition to Russia President Vladimir Putin ahead of elections held over the weekend. The ban levied last week by a pair of the world's richest and most powerful companies galled supporters of free elections and free expression.

  • IOS 15 now available on iPhone | Geek Fix

    IOS 15 now available for Apple devices with new features

  • iPad mini review (2021): The best small tablet gets a facelift

    Apple's 6th-generation iPad mini has been updated with an "all-screen" design, an A15 Bionic processor, new cameras and USB-C charging. It starts at $499 for 64GB of storage.

  • NutriBullet’s New Coffee Maker Is a Hybrid Keurig and Traditional Coffee Maker in One

    Space-saving and convenient, this coffee brewer should definitely be on your radar.

  • Albertsons sets off Firework’s livestream, shoppable video experience on website

    Grocery giant Albertsons Companies, which owns Safeway and Jewel-Osco, is steadily adding to its digital transformation, this time with shoppable, livestream video experiences developed by Redwood City-based Firework. Firework noted that Albertsons is the first U.S. grocer to utilize its platform to create, host and curate their own short-form and livestream video for the Albertsons brands websites and app to improve customer engagement, Usman Humayun, vice president of digital marketing at Albertsons told TechCrunch.

  • Apple's iPad mini gets a powerful, pricier makeover

    Apple's latest iPad mini is a massive upgrade over its predecessor, but you'll pay more for the improvements.

  • Apple Is Aggressively Pursuing This Massive Market With the iPhone 13

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) took the wraps off the hotly anticipated iPhone 13 models on Sept. 14, bringing a host of new features and improvements to its bread-and-butter product. Last year, when the iPhone 12 was announced, India wasn't among the countries getting the first batch. Apple had launched the iPhone 12 for preorders in Australia, China, Germany, Japan, the U.K., the U.S., and a few other markets on Oct. 16, 2020, while India was in the second tier of countries getting the device on Oct. 30.

  • The iPhone 13 Is Perfectly Fine

    The iPhone 13 is no longer the cool smartphone choice, more like the pragmatic one

  • 2022 Acura RDX Is Tweaked for More Luxury and Better Looks

    Styling changes, tuning updates for the drive modes, and a new PMC special edition in Long Beach Blue highlight the revisions to Acura's compact SUV.

  • Dr. Arwady updates Chicago travel advisory

    Chicago's COVID-19 travel advisory covers 48 states and three territories.

  • Indian buy now, pay later startup ZestMoney raises $50 million from Australia's Zip

    ZestMoney, a Bangalore-based buy now, pay later platform, said on Wednesday it has raised $50 million in a new financing round from Australia’s Zip as the Indian firm looks to double down on a trend that has shown early signs of traction in several global markets. The startup, which has raised over $110 million to date, counts Goldman Sachs, Quona Capital, PayU, and Xiaomi among its early backers. The buy now, pay later market remains at a nascent stage in India, where only a fraction of the population has a credit card.

  • 6 Yoga Moves a Teacher Says Will Help You Get That Booty, Without the Heavy Squats

    View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Calhoun, PhD, ERYT (@yogaelixir) Look, squats may be great for your butt and legs and even your core, but not every day is a good day to grab your heavy weights and pump out multiple sets. When you want to work your butt without the squats, yoga instructor Nicole Calhoun, PhD, ERYT, has some solutions.