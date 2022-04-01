Apple's new iPad Air is $30 off, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

While many of this week's deals only lasted for a limited time, some of them are still available. Apple's new iPad Air is $29 off and down to $570, while the iPad mini is $40 cheaper than usual and down to $459. Amazon's much-improved Echo Buds are 58 percent off and down to only $50, and you can still grab 8BitDo's Pro 2 controller for just over $40. Here are the best tech deals this week that you can still get today.

iPad Air (2022)

The latest iPad Air is $30 off right now, bringing the 64GB model down to $570 and the 256GB version down to $720. The new M1-powered iPad earned a score of 90 from us for its super-fast performance, long battery life and improved front camera.

Buy iPad Air (2022) at Amazon - $570

iPad mini

Apple's latest iPad mini is on sale for $459, which is $40 off its normal price. We gave the small tablet a score of 89 for its lovely display, refined design and excellent battery life.

Buy iPad mini at Amazon - $459

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd gen)

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd gen) review

Amazon's latest Echo Buds are a whopping 58 percent off, bringing them down to only $50. These were already solid, affordable earbuds at their regular $120 price, but they're an even better option at this price. We gave them a score of 80 for their improved sound quality, good ANC and smaller size.

Buy Echo Buds (2nd gen) at Amazon - $50

8BitDo Pro 2

8Bitdo Pro 2 controller

8BitDo's excellent Pro 2 controller is 15 percent off and down to $42.50. In addition to being compatible with Nintendo Switch, Windows, macOS, Android and Raspberry Pi, the Pro 2 has a familiar layout plus two back buttons, and all of its inputs are customizable using the companion apps for Windows, Mac, Android and iOS. The Pro 2 is included in a wider gaming accessories sale on Amazon, which includes other peripherals like the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma controller for $127.50.

Buy 8BitDo Pro 2 at Amazon - $42.50 Buy Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma at Amazon - $127.50 Shop gaming sale at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45

The Bose QC45 headphones are on sale for $279, which is their all-time-low price that we saw last Black Friday. We gave the cans a score of 86 for their excellent sound quality, strong ANC and comfortable fit.

Buy QC45 at Amazon - $279

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung's Galaxy S22 and S22+ are the company's new mainstream flagship phones for 2022.

Amazon has knocked $100 off Samsung's Galaxy S22 smartphone, bringing the handset down to $700 for the 128GB model and $750 for the 256GB version. We gave the flagship phone a score of 87 for its slick design, strong performance and excellent camera array.

Buy Galaxy S22 (128GB) at Amazon - $700 Buy Galaxy S22 (256GB) at Amazon - $750

Samsung T7 Touch (1TB)

The T7 Touch portable SSD in 1TB is on sale for $140 right now. This palm-sized drive works with most devices thanks to the duo of cables it comes with, and it supports 1,050 MB/s read speeds, 1,000 MB/s write speeds, AES 256-bit encryption and Dynamic Thermal Guard.

Buy T7 Touch (1TB) at Amazon - $140

New tech deals

Xbox Stereo Headset 20th Anniversary Special Edition

You can pick up this special edition Xbox headset for $50, which is 29 percent off its normal price and a record low. This is a wired headset that has green accents and support for Windows Sonic spatial sound.

Buy Xbox Stereo Headset at Amazon - $50

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller (Xbox)

PowerA's Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox is 32 percent off and down to only $26. It's a good option if you want another controller for your console but don't want to pay the premium attached to the first-party options. This one has a familiar, ergonomic design, dual rumble motors and mappable buttons.

Buy Enhanced Wired Controller at Amazon - $26

65-inch Samsung The Frame smart TV

Samsung's 65-inch The Frame smart TV is $300 less than usual on Amazon right now, so you can grab it for $1,500. In addition to Quantum Dot technology and built-in Alexa, The Frame series has Art Mode, which shows artwork on the screen when you're not watching TV.

Buy 65-inch The Frame at Amazon - $1,500

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.