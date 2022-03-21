Apple's 2022 iPad Air gets its first discount at Amazon

Apple's new M1-equipped iPad Air arrived just a few days ago, but we're already seeing our first discounts. You can now pick up both the 64GB and 256GB WiFi models for $570 and $720 respectively, or $29 off Apple's direct prices. While the reductions aren't huge, it's unusual to see any at all on brand new Apple products, particularly ones like this that have generated considerable buzz.

Buy Apple iPad Air 64GB (2022) at Amazon - $570 Buy Apple 256GB iPad Air (2022) at Amazon - $720

The M1 chip provides a big performance boost over the previous model, making it a great option for creative, gaming and other demanding apps. You'll get another dose of extra speed via the 10Gbps USB-C ports that have double the bandwidth over the previous iPad Air. At the same time, you still get the same excellent 10-hour battery life of the last model. All of those things make the 2022 iPad Air future-proof and helped it garner a top-notch 90 score in our Engadget review.

It has more than speed going for it. You get a 10.9-inch “liquid Retina” LCD display with Apple’s True Tone feature for optimizing the screen’s color temperature based on ambient light, to start with. It also comes with an improved 12-megapixel ultra wide front camera and supports the same accessories as the last model (keyboard cases, Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil).

The main downsides are the relatively miniscule 64GB storage on the budget model, lack of Face ID and pricey accessories. Still, it's a huge leap over the previous model with a nice little discount to boot.

