Apple's 2022 iPhones could include a cheaper model with a big display

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst who's been historically accurate when it comes to predictions on Apple's future plans, expects the tech giant's iPhone lineup for 2022 to include affordable 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models. According to 9to5Mac, the analyst has released a new investor note in which he said that Apple will launch the two low-end models along with high-end 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 14s next year. Kuo also said that he expects the affordable 6.7-inch model to cost less than $900. At the moment, Apple's only 6.7-inch phone is the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which will set buyers back at least $1,099.

In addition to making the 6.7-inch iPhone more accessible, Kuo expects the 2022 models to have fingerprint sensors located under the display. Most recent iPhones don't have fingerprint readers anymore as Apple decided to push FaceID for authentication. A patent application spotted by Patently Apple earlier this year shows that the tech giant is developing an under-display TouchID technology, though, so this particular forecast doesn't come out of left field. 

Kuo also said the high-end models will come with a 48-megapixel wide camera upgrade for those willing to pay a premium for what the more affordable options don't offer. The four models were the only ones he mentioned in the new investor note, but in a previous forecast, he said the 2022 lineup will not include a 5.4-inch iPhone mini. According to a Nikkei report from March, Apple slashed the production of the iPhone 12 mini through the first 6 months of the year. The company will reportedly produce at least 70 percent fewer units than planned, hinting that the smaller device has not been selling well. 

