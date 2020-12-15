U.S. markets open in 1 hour 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,672.00
    +25.50 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,047.00
    +182.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,527.00
    +70.50 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,928.30
    +13.80 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    47.19
    +0.20 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.40
    +17.30 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.37 (+1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2162
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.8920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.21
    -0.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3392
    +0.0059 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.8960
    -0.1040 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,290.52
    +209.00 (+1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    375.57
    +3.73 (+1.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,501.95
    -29.88 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,687.84
    -44.60 (-0.17%)
     

The 44mm Apple Watch SE reaches a new all-time low on Amazon

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Apple’s Watch SE is the best budget choice if you’re in the market for an Apple wearable or new to smartwatches in general. Visually, it’s nearly identical to the Series 5 and 6, but is much more affordable. Normally, the 44mm variant is more expensive than the 40mm model, but right now you can find the larger model at the best price we’ve seen yet at $250 on Amazon.

Buy the 44mm Apple Watch SE at Amazon - $250

While the Apple Watch SE is what we consider to be a good starter smartwatch, it’s just as attractive and nearly as responsive as higher-end Apple Watches. Sure, you won’t get the blood oxygen monitoring, ECG or always-on display tech from more advanced models like the Series 6. However, you do get a bright and attractive screen, comfortable fit, good performance and features like an always-on altimeter, fall detection and more.

It does have some drawbacks, including the need for an iPhone and basic built-in sleep tracking, though the latter issue can be solved with a third-party app. Battery life is also rather limited at just over a day, compared to much longer for some smartwatches and activity trackers. Still, you get a lot for the money — especially at this price — which is why it garnered a very high score of 88 in our Engadget review.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

