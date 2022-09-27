U.S. markets open in 2 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,714.00
    +44.00 (+1.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,623.00
    +280.00 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,476.25
    +160.00 (+1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,685.70
    +23.20 (+1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.77
    +1.06 (+1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,644.50
    +11.10 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    +0.20 (+1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9630
    +0.0019 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8780
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.09
    +1.17 (+3.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0796
    +0.0113 (+1.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2800
    -0.4000 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,224.38
    +1,103.64 (+5.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.87
    +28.77 (+6.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,015.55
    -5.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     
Apple's 512GB MacBook Air M2 falls to a new all-time low

Steve Dent
·Contributing Reporter
Updated ·2 min read
Engadget

Apple's MacBook air is the thin and light notebook to own if you're looking for the best mix of small size and performance, but the more desirable 512GB version is fairly expensive at $1,499. Fortunately, you can now grab that model Amazon for just $1,349 for a significant savings of $150 (10 percent) — the lowest price we've seen to date. And if you don't need that much space, the 256GB model is also on sale

With a 96 score on our Engadget review, the MacBook Air M2 is one of the best laptops we've ever test. For the first time since launch, Apple changed the design from a wedge to a uniformly thin form, making it not only thinner overall but more balanced. In fact, at 11.3 millimeters and 2.7 pounds, it weighs less than an iPad Pro with its smart keyboard.

The 2,560 x 1,664 Liquid Retina screen is also slightly larger at 13.6 inches, thanks to the bezels and the webcam tucked into the screen notch up top. You also get improved speakers, a Magsafe power adapter and a pair of USB-C ports with support for charging, external monitors and data transfers up to 40Gbps. The M2 processor significantly boosts performance over the Air M1, offering performance nearly comparable to the 13-inch MacBook Pro M2. It starts rapidly, loads apps quickly and offers snappy performance across the board.

The 512GB version is more desirable not only because of the extra space, but the faster SSD performance than the base model — and the $1,349 price tag is the lowest we've seen yet. If that's still not in your budget, the 256GB model is on sale at $1,099 for a savings of $100 (8 percent) — also an all-time low price.

