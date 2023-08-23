Apple (AAPL): An In-Depth Look at Its Fair Valuation

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) recently experienced a daily gain of 2.28% and a 3-month gain of 5.57%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 5.95, the question arises: Is the stock fairly valued? This article provides a comprehensive valuation analysis of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Read on to gain valuable insights into the tech giant's financial health and growth prospects.

Company Overview

Apple Inc. designs a wide range of consumer electronics, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods. The company also offers a variety of services such as Apple Music, iCloud, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple Pay. Known for its integration of hardware, software, semiconductors, and services, Apple distributes its products online, through company-owned stores, and third-party retailers. With a stock price of $181.27, Apple's market cap stands at $2.80 trillion, placing it close to its GF Value of $175.73.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value. It's calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. If a stock's price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it's likely overvalued and may yield poor future returns. Conversely, if the price is considerably below the GF Value Line, the stock may offer higher future returns. Currently, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) appears to be fairly valued.

Given this fair valuation, the long-term return of Apple's stock is likely to align closely with its business growth rate.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's essential to review a company's financial health before buying its stock. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage are great indicators of financial strength. Apple's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.57 fares worse than 70.45% of companies in the Hardware industry. However, Apple's overall financial strength is ranked 7 out of 10 by GuruFocus, indicating fair financial health.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, tends to pose less risk. Apple has been profitable 10 years over the past decade, with a revenue of $383.90 billion and an EPS of $5.95 in the past twelve months. Its operating margin of 29.23% ranks better than 97.73% of companies in the Hardware industry. GuruFocus ranks Apple's profitability at 10 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Apple's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 85.93% of companies in the Hardware industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 22.8%, ranking better than 69.54% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also evaluate its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Apple's ROIC was 31.88, while its WACC was 11.8.

Conclusion

Overall, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 69.54% of companies in the Hardware industry. To learn more about Apple stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

