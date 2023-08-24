Starting on a negative note, Apple Inc's (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock has witnessed a daily loss of 1.66%, though managing to hold a 3-month gain of 4.08%. To add further, it bears an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 5.95. With these figures, investors typically approach with caution and ask one crucial question: Is the stock fairly valued? Keep reading to explore our comprehensive analysis.

Introduction to Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc is a renowned tech giant designing a plethora of consumer electronic devices, including smartphones (iPhone), tablets (iPad), PCs (Mac), and smartwatches (Apple Watch). Their product lineup also features AirPods and many value-adding services such as Apple Music, iCloud, Apple Care, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness, Apple Card, and Apple Pay.

Is Apple (AAPL) Stock Fairly Valued or Not? A Complete Evaluation

Exploring The GF Value

Our GF Value represents a stock's current intrinsic value derived via our proprietary methodology. The GF Value Line, as reflected on our summary page, provides an overview of the ideal trading value of the stock. The crucial influencers are Historical multiples, GuruFocus' adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates.

From our analysis, we deduce that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock appears to be fairly valued. With a market cap of $2.80 trillion, at its current per-share price of $178.11, the long-term return of the stock is likely to align closely with the rate of its business growth.

Assessing Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss to investors. To mitigate this risk, it is crucial to evaluate a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Looking at Apple's cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide insight into its financial strength. Despite a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.57, which ranks worse than 70.31% of 2243 companies in the Hardware industry, Apple's overall financial strength is a fair 7 out of 10.

Evaluating Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, hence companies showing consistent profitability over a long term make an attractive option. With revenues of $383.90 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $5.95 in the past 12 months, and having been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years, Apple falls into the bracket of high-profit margin companies. Its operating margin of 29.23% is better than 97.73% of 2423 companies in the Hardware industry.

Growth impacts the valuation of a company greatly. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Apple is 20%, which ranks better than 85.88% of the 2323 companies in the Hardware industry.

Lastly, to determine profitability, comparing a company's return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital is beneficial. The past 12 months witnessed Apple's return on invested capital of 31.88 and its cost of capital of 11.71. This indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders.

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shows every sign of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Given these attributes, Apple's growth ranking surpasses 69.46% of 1948 companies in the Hardware industry. For a more detailed analysis of Apple's financials, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

