U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,980.34
    +9.35 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,368.42
    +130.89 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,825.98
    +2.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,747.78
    +12.86 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.41
    +1.15 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.60
    -27.20 (-1.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    -0.16 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0781
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4920
    +0.1120 (+3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2275
    +0.0044 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3510
    +0.6500 (+0.50%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,359.48
    -458.74 (-1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    596.33
    -11.12 (-1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,475.83
    +70.38 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

Apple acquired a startup using AI to compress videos

Kyle Wiggers
·3 min read

Apple has quietly acquired a Mountain View-based startup, WaveOne, that was developing AI algorithms for compressing video.

Apple wouldn't confirm the sale when asked for comment. But WaveOne's website was shut down around January, and several former employees, including one of WaveOne's co-founders, now work within Apple's various machine learning groups.

In a LinkedIn post published a month ago, the company's former head of sales and business development, Bob Stankosh, announced the sale publicly.

"After almost two years at WaveOne, last week we finalized the sale of the company to Apple," Stankosh wrote. "We started our journey at WaveOne, realizing that machine learning/deep learning video technology could potentially change the world. Apple saw this potential and took the opportunity to add it to their technology portfolio."

WaveOne was founded in 2016 by Lubomir Bourdev and Oren Rippel, who set out to take the decades-old paradigm of video codecs and make them AI-powered. Prior to joining the venture, Bourdev was a founding member of Meta's AI research division, and both he and Rippel worked on Meta's computer vision team responsible for content moderation, visual search and feed ranking on Facebook.

Where it concerns standard algorithms for compressing and decompressing video, the compression happens on the content provider's side (e.g. YouTube servers) while end-users' machines handle the decompressing. It's an effective approach, but new codecs require new hardware specially built to accelerate compression or decompression, making algorithmic improvements slow to propogate.

WaveOne
WaveOne

Image Credits: WaveOne

WaveOne's main innovation was a "content-aware" video compression and decompression algorithm that could run on the AI accelerators built into many phones and an increasing number of PCs. Leveraging AI-powered scene and object detection, the startup's technology could essentially "understand" a video frame -- allowing it to, for example, prioritize faces at the expense of other elements within a scene to save bandwidth.

WaveOne also claimed that its video compression tech was robust to sudden disruptions in connectivity. That is to say, it could make a "best guess" based on whatever bits it had available, so when bandwidth was suddenly restricted, the video wouldn't freeze -- it'd just show less detail for the duration.

WaveOne claimed its approach, which was hardware-agnostic, could reduce the size of video files by as much as half, with better gains in more complex scenes.

Investors saw the potential, apparently. Prior to the Apple acquisition, WaveOne attracted $9 million from backers including Khosla Ventures, Vela Partners, Incubate Fund, Omega Venture Partners and Blue Ivy.

So what might Apple want with an AI-powered video codec? Well, the obvious answer is more efficient streaming. Even minor improvements in video compression could save on bandwidth costs, or enable services like Apple TV+ to deliver higher resolutions and framerates depending on the type of content being streamed.

YouTube's already doing this. Last year, Alphabet’s DeepMind adapted a machine learning algorithm originally developed to play board games to the problem of compressing YouTube videos, leading to a 4% reduction in the amount of data the video-sharing service needs to stream to users.

Perhaps we'll see similar innovations from the Apple-owned WaveOne team soon.

Recommended Stories

  • More EV Lithium Battery Recycler Capacity Is Coming. This Time to France.

    As more electric vehicles are sold, more lithium-ion battery recycling capacity is needed. Li-Cycle has a plan to meet that growing need. Li-Cycle (ticker: LICY), the lithium ion battery recycler, announced Monday a new “spoke” recycling facility in France to collect lithium ion batteries in Europe.

  • First Citizens reportedly nearing deal to acquire Silicon Valley Bank

    First Citizens Bank is reportedly nearing a deal to acquire the failed Silicon Valley Bank through an auction held by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

  • A Better Way to Bet on Bank Stock: Many ‘Preferreds’ Now Yield Over 6%

    With fat yields and more safety than common stock, preferred shares can be lifeboats for investors navigating banking’s stormy seas. Why bigger is better for small investors.

  • Abu Dhabi AI Firm IPO Gets $26 Billion in Orders

    (Bloomberg) -- Presight AI Holding Plc, a data analytics firm owned by Abu Dhabi’s G42, drew orders worth $25.8 billion for its $496 million IPO, in the latest sign of strong demand for Middle Eastern offerings.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008First Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayUS Stocks Rise as Banks Rebound; Bonds Tumble: Markets WrapThe listing will be Abu

  • Saudi Aramco boosts China investment with two refinery deals

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Saudi Aramco raised its multi-billion dollar investment in China by finalising and upgrading a planned joint venture in northeast China and acquiring an expanded stake in a privately controlled petrochemical group. The two deals, announced separately on Sunday and Monday, would see Aramco supplying the two Chinese companies with a combined 690,000 barrels a day of crude oil, bolstering its rank as China's top provider of the commodity. Aramco said on Monday it had agreed to acquire a 10% stake in privately controlled Rongsheng Petrochemical Co Ltd for about $3.6 billion.

  • Housing market in tech hubs cooling faster than other parts of US - report

    Decades-high inflation leading to interest rate hikes, weak consumer demand and the possibility of an economic slowdown have forced big tech firms such as Amazon.com Inc and Meta Platforms Inc as well as banks to trim their workforce. Seattle, San Jose, Austin and Phoenix are among metros that have been affected the most as high mortgage rates, turmoil in the tech sector and unavailability of homes deter buyers, the report stated. Layoffs in the tech industry, concentrated largely in the Bay Area and Seattle have led to some buyers bowing out of their search for a home or cancelling contracts, Shelley Rocha, a Redfin manager, wrote in the report.

  • Volkswagen Unveils the $25,000 Car That Tesla Doesn't Have

    Volkswagen is re-entering the race for EVs. In the electric vehicle market, the Wolfsburg, Germany-based company has been outpaced by Tesla and Chinese rivals like BYD. It is a question of hitting the more than 80% of consumers who do not have the financial means to acquire an electric vehicle.

  • Pinduoduo App Malware Detailed by Cybersecurity Researchers

    (Bloomberg) -- Security researchers at Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab have identified and outlined potential malware in versions of PDD Holdings Inc.’s Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo, days after Google suspended it from its Android app store.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008First Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayUS Stocks Rise as Banks Rebound; Bonds Tumble: Markets

  • New Russian campaign tries to entice men to fight in Ukraine

    Recruiters are making cold calls to eligible men. Enlistment offices are working with universities and social service agencies to lure students and the unemployed. A new campaign is underway this spring across Russia, seeking recruits to replenish its troops for the war in Ukraine.

  • Bitcoin Has Benefited From U.S. Dollar Liquidity to Support Banks: Morgan Stanley

    Traders on Binance now set the daily price for BTC with the crypto exchange’s share of trading volume reaching 80%, the report said.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Microsoft, Google, Amazon Look to Generative AI to Lift Cloud Businesses

    The three largest cloud companies— Amazon.com Microsoft and Alphabet Google—have put the potential of new, so-called generative AI at the center of their sales pitches to try to capitalize on the explosion in interest in applications like the viral chatbot ChatGPT. Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella has made presentations at sales meetings in the company’s Redmond, Wash., headquarters and New York office on how companies can increase efficiency using AI through its Azure cloud, said people familiar with the matter. Google said this month that it would sell access to one of its largest AI programs, the Pathways Language Model, to software developers using the company’s cloud services.

  • Silicon Valley Loses a Giant

    Semiconductor maker Intel co-founder Gordon Moore, who pioneered a theory on the technological evolution of computer chips, died on March 24 at the age of 94.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Amid 5G Wireless Network Edge?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? A big stock buyback underway.

  • Twitter Source Code Leak Turns Into Hunt for the Perpetrator

    (Bloomberg) -- Parts of Twitter’s proprietary source code were published online until last week, the company said in a California court filing Friday.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008First Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayUS Stocks Rise as Banks Rebound; Bonds Tumble: Markets WrapThe code, which forms the basis for the web service’s various functions and internal

  • Huawei Touts Progress Replacing Chip Design Software Led by US

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. has developed software tools capable of designing chips as advanced as 14 nanometers, advancing efforts to help Chinese companies sidestep US sanctions and replace American technology.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008First Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayUS Stocks Rise as Banks Rebound; Bonds Tumble: Markets WrapThe telecom

  • Europol sounds alarm about criminal use of ChatGPT, sees grim outlook

    EU police force Europol on Monday warned about the potential misuse of artificial intelligence-powered chatbot ChatGPT in phishing attempts, disinformation and cybercrime, adding to the chorus of concerns ranging from legal to ethical issues. "As the capabilities of LLMs (large language models) such as ChatGPT are actively being improved, the potential exploitation of these types of AI systems by criminals provide a grim outlook," Europol said as it presented its first tech report starting with the chatbot. "ChatGPT's ability to draft highly realistic text makes it a useful tool for phishing purposes," Europol said.

  • Why Chinese Apps Are the Favorites of Young Americans

    It isn’t just the algorithms, but a competitive, user-oriented culture boosting apps such as TikTok, Shein and Temu.

  • Japan lawmakers eye ban on TikTok, others if used improperly

    TOKYO (Reuters) -A group of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmakers plans to compile a proposal next month urging the government to ban social networking services such as TikTok if they are used for disinformation campaigns, an LDP lawmaker said on Monday. Many U.S. lawmakers are calling on the Biden administration to ban the popular Chinese-owned social media app, alleging the app could be used for data collection, content censorship and harm to children's mental health.

  • It's your last chance to buy from Nintendo’s Wii U and 3DS eShops

    It's the end of an era as Nintendo is shutting down its Wii U and 3DS eShops today (March 27th) at 5PM PST (8PM EST).