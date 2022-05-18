U.S. markets close in 2 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,970.09
    -118.76 (-2.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,842.63
    -811.96 (-2.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,577.63
    -406.89 (-3.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,789.11
    -51.19 (-2.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.13
    -2.27 (-2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.00
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.62
    -0.12 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0489
    -0.0066 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    -0.0550 (-1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2381
    -0.0112 (-0.90%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3130
    -1.0450 (-0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,176.07
    -953.80 (-3.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    651.91
    -18.77 (-2.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.09
    -80.26 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

New Apple ad targets data brokers

Natasha Lomas
·6 min read

Apple is doubling down on raising consumer awareness of privacy risks in a new ad campaign, unveiled today, which puts the spotlight on how the data broker industry trades in mobile users' personal data -- from selling browsing history and shopping habits, to location data, contacts and plenty more besides.

The campaign also highlights a number of features Apple has developed to counter this background trade in web users' information by giving iOS users' tools they can use to counter tracking -- such as Mail Privacy Protection, which helps users combat email trackers; and App Tracking Transparency (ATT), which lets them request that third party apps do not track their mobile activity.

The new 90 second ad spot will run globally this summer on broadcast and social media across 24 countries, per Apple, which also said the campaign will include related creative being splashed across billboards.

In a press screening of the ad ahead of today's launch the iPhone maker said the goal is to show how features it's developed can help iOS users protect their privacy by taking back control over their personal data.

The ad (which can be seen in the embedded video below) casts the data broker industry as a gaggle of "dubious" 'human trackers' -- who the protagonist, a consumer called Ellie, whom we meet as she's shopping for records, stumbles upon engaged in a backroom auction.

Shock horror! -- or, well, zero surprise to those of us who are more than casually online -- it's her personal data that's going under the hammer...

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NOXK4EVFmJY?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

In the ad, the smirking audience of data brokers can be seen making bids for Ellie's 'digital items' -- including her drug store purchases, emails she's opened, details of her late night messaging habits and the contact data of her nana (as well as, presumably, the rest of her address book). With mounting horror at the sale of her private information, Ellie is shown activating features on her iPhone, including the aforementioned Mail Privacy Protection -- which result in the data brokers vanishing in a puff of smoke, until, eventually, the room has been cleaned out.

The advert makes a decent stab at trying to get consumers to understand -- and thus care -- about a murky trade that's designed to strip away their privacy by tracking their daily activity and trading and triangulating different bundles of information gleaned about them to create highly detailed per-person profiles -- which may contain thousands of inferred characteristics.

It does this by dramatizing what is undoubtedly an exceptionally intrusive trade as an in-person auction for a single consumer's data. Of course the reality is that most tracking (and trading) is done at scale, with trackers invisibly baked into everyday services, both online (via technologies such as tracking cookies and pixels) and offline (data gathered via card payment firms can and is sold to brokers) -- so it can be hard for consumers to understand the real-world implications of technologies like cookies. Or know there's an entire data broker industry that's busy buying and selling their info for a fat profit.

The ad is perhaps not as instantly powerful as an earlier tracking-focused ad -- in which Apple depicted trackers as an ever-crowding crowd of stalkers, who inserted themselves, rudely and without asking, into an iPhone user's personal space -- watching them and taking notes on their daily activity.

One narrative challenge for Apple with this latest privacy-focused ad is it can't shown Ellie using a rival device -- which could help explain how come so much of her info is being tracked in the first place.

That said, many of Apple's privacy features do require the user to opt in to obtain the slated protections -- not all, though (Safari's Intelligent Tracking Prevention feature is on by default, for example) -- so even iOS users need to take proactive action to get the best level of protection possible. Hence there's value in Apple shelling out to drive awareness of privacy -- both for existing iOS users, as well as in the hopes of encouraging Android users to make the switch.

The tech giant has made pro-privacy messaging an increasingly important plank of its brand over the past five years or so, leaning into blistering attacks on what CEO Tim Cook memorably dubbed the "data industrial complex" back in a major 2018 keynote speech.

It's a stance that has become an essential differentiator for a premium brand in a world of commoditized mobile devices and services. But it also brings Cupertino into conflict not only with adtech giants like Google and Facebook -- the latter's revenue was reported to have taken a hit after Apple launched ATT, for example -- but with developers themselves, many of whom rely on ads to monetize free apps and do that by being plugged into the tracking and targeting adtech ecosystem Apple is busy warning consumers against.

The company also risks straining relations with carriers -- many of whom are themselves implicated in privacy-hostile tracking of users -- after it debuted a VPN-like, network proxy encrypted browsing feature for iCloud+, called Private Relay last year. The feature, which is still in beta, is designed to prevent ISPs from loggings web users' browsing data -- and it's notable that certain carriers (and countries) have been reported blocking access.

Private Relay does not feature in Apple's new ad on data brokers. Asked about this Apple said it necessarily had to limit the number of features it focused on to fit the 90 second ad format. It also noted that as well as the feature still being in beta it needs in-region partners for it to work as smoothly as possible -- which is a network Apple said it's still building out.

Certain of Apple's privacy flexes -- most notably ATT -- have also drawn attention from competition regulators, following ad industry complaints. So there are wider reasons for Cupertino to be keen for its pro-consumer actions to be viewed through a privacy (rather than an anti-competition) lens.

Earlier this year, an interesting research paper found that Apple and other large companies had been able to increase their market power as a result of the ATT feature giving individual users more control over what third parties could do with their data -- linking better consumer privacy to more concentrated data collection. Although the researchers also found evidence of the tracking industry trying to evolve its tactics to circumvent a user denial of tracking.

7 new security features Apple quietly announced at WWDC

Study of Apple’s ATT impact highlights competition concerns

Recommended Stories

  • 9 Best Clothing Deals at Costco

    Inflation has cast its evil spell on just about everything we buy, and that includes clothing and shoes. This is a real bummer for those of us who are looking to spruce up and add to our wardrobe for...

  • Russian weekly inflation eases further after recent spike

    Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said earlier on Wednesday that inflation will slow further after consumer prices in Russia rose 11.84% year-to-date, according to Rosstat. Prices on nearly everything, from vegetables and sugar to clothes and smartphones, have risen sharply in recent weeks as Russia encountered logistics disruptions and increased volatility in the rouble. The central bank, which targets inflation of 4%, said the annual increase in consumer prices was on track to reach to 18-23% in the whole of 2022.

  • Fed’s Evans Sees Inflation Curbed With a Few Hikes Past Neutral

    (Bloomberg) -- If the Federal Reserve raises its key interest rate somewhat above what it thinks is a “neutral” level for the economy and stops there, that should help bring inflation down from current elevated levels, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneUS Set to Block Russian Deb

  • BlackBerry and Magna Collaborate on Next-Generation Advanced Driver Assistance System Solutions for Global Automakers

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) have entered into a multi-year agreement to collaborate on various integrated Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) solutions.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Apple Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is one of the most popular businesses globally and has no shortage of bulls advocating for it or bears deriding Apple stock. With that in mind, let's consider the bull and bear case for Apple stock. Apple has demonstrated that it can create innovative products and services.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 25% to Buy Hand Over Fist on the Dip

    The operational diversity of this $1.9 trillion tech giant makes it a great investment in tough times.

  • You Can't Keep a Good Datadog Down

    A rally back to this area could unfold soon, so current investors should keep a tight leash on shares.

  • 10 Battered Tech Stocks Advisors Should Consider for Clients

    Tremendous returns are often achieved by diving in precisely when tech stocks are most battered. These 10 names merit particular consideration now.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell As Analysts Eye Product Order Growth?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Apple is postponing the final phase of its 3-days-a-week return-to-work plan

    Citing Covid-19 concerns, the iPhone maker is delaying its plan to have employees be in the office three days a week.

  • Sir Nick Clegg says the metaverse is coming ‘one way or another’

    The former deputy prime minister, now an executive at Facebook’s parent firm Meta, has written an essay on the metaverse.

  • RBC unveils revolutionary authentication tool that bolsters client security

    Today RBC is introducing a ground-breaking technology to further protect its clients' most personal information online. Built within the RBC Mobile App, clients can now use their personal PIN with their client card or biometrics to securely authenticate themselves on their mobile phone. For Android users, the App uses Near-Field Communications (NFC), enabling clients to simply tap their RBC client card before inputting their PIN. This additional layer of security and method to authenticate throu

  • Second Terra Ecosystem Revival Plan Proposes “Luna Classic” Hard Fork

    The founder and CEO of Terraform Labs has proposed a second revival plan for the embattled stablecoin ecosystem.

  • ApeCoin Migration Draws Interest From Avalanche, Flow

    The Bored Ape Yacht Club-linked ApeCoin DAO is in talks with layer 1 suitors as the project considers a post-Ethereum future.

  • Emerson completes merger with AspenTech to create new industrial software firm

    Emerson Electric has completed its massive merger deal with publicly traded Aspen Technology to create a new company focused on industrial software. Emerson CEO Lal Karsanbhai says the deal could led to more transactions.

  • New Bluetooth attack can remotely unlock Tesla vehicles and smart locks

    Security researchers have demonstrated a new Bluetooth relay attack that can remotely unlock and operate some Tesla vehicles. The vulnerability lies in Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), the technology used by Tesla’s entry system that allows drivers with the app or key fob to unlock and operate their car from nearby.

  • Apple releases iOS 15.5 on iPhone with Apple Cash and Podcasts upgrades

    Apple rolled out the latest iOS 15 update to iPhone on Monday. Just days after seeding the iOS 15.5 Release Candidate to developers and public beta testers, the final version has arrived. iOS 15.5 is now available, and as long as you have a supported iPhone, you can download it. iOS 15.5 is a relatively … The post Apple releases iOS 15.5 on iPhone with Apple Cash and Podcasts upgrades appeared first on BGR.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy Or Sell? 5G Promotions Target Residential Broadband

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Apple reveals a host of new iPhone and Watch features to improve accessibility

    Apple has revealed a host of new features for the iPhone and Watch, aimed at improving accessibility. The iPhone and iPad will now be able to detect doors on behalf of people who are blind or have low vision, for instance. Apple is also adding new accessibility features specifically to using its own devices.