U.S. markets close in 3 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,463.41
    +1.20 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,162.74
    +251.54 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,453.55
    -166.10 (-1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,044.56
    +13.80 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.91
    -1.65 (-1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,952.80
    -6.20 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    25.20
    -0.19 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0859
    +0.0067 (+0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8610
    -0.0520 (-1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3051
    +0.0050 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7760
    -1.1380 (-0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,092.67
    -420.97 (-1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    957.97
    -8.00 (-0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.22
    +27.94 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Apple adds Ace Hardware as a new Apple Card cashback partner

Aliya Chaudhry
·2 min read

Apple is adding another new cashback partner for Apple Card with the addition of Ace Hardware. When customers shop at Ace Hardware in stores, online or in-app, using Apple Card with Apple Pay, they'll receive 3% cashback through Apple's Daily Cash. The retailer joins a small lineup of cashback partners paying out at the 3% rate, including Uber Eats, T-Mobile, Panera Bread, Exxon Mobil, Nike, Walgreens and of course, Apple.

“As the only home improvement retailer to offer 3% Daily Cash back on Apple Card, we are thrilled to offer Ace customers even more value when they use Apple Card with Apple Pay to shop online, in-app, and at Ace stores in neighborhoods throughout the U.S.,” Kim Lefko, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Ace Hardware said in a press release. “This benefit coupled with our award-winning service and best-in-class brands will deliver even more value for consumers as they confidently maintain and upgrade their most valuable asset – their home.”

Apple Card's Daily Cash deposits cash into your Apple Cash card in your Wallet app when you make purchases. You get a percentage of your purchase back, depending on where you shop with your Apple Card: 3% at Apple and at specific outlets if you use Apple Pay, 2% using Apple Pay at other retailers, and 1% for any other purchase where Apple Pay isn't accepted. You can then use the Apple Cash to make purchases via Apple Pay, send to friends or family, make a payment on your Apple Card or transfer it into your bank account.

You need an iPhone or iPad with the latest operating system to use Apple Card, and you have to add it to the Wallet app as well. You do need an Apple Cash card to use Daily Cash in most cases, but if you don't, you can use Daily Cash as a credit to your balance.

Along with the cashback program, Ace Hardware customers will also earn points through the Ace Rewards program. Once they've signed up, customers can put those points towards discounts, offers, and savings.

The cashback partnership with Ace Hardware does not apply to gift card purchases made online or through the mobile app. It also doesn't apply to third-party merchants within an Ace Hardware store using an independent point-of-sale system.

Cleared of gender bias, Apple announces Apple Card Family for spouses and teens

Recommended Stories

  • The 60 Best Gifts for Men You Can Shop on Amazon Right Now

    See unique and thoughtful gift ideas for men you can find right on Amazon. Shop gifts for boyfriends, husbands, friends, brothers or any man in your life.

  • 5 predictions for Tesla Q1 earnings

    As usual, it’s been a dramatic quarter for Tesla. Tesla, which will announce its first-quarter financial results Wednesday, has benefited from a global surge in consumer demand for electric vehicles and increasingly tough fuel economy mandates implemented by governments worldwide, including the Biden administration’s own stringent standards beginning in 2024. Then there are the challenges that Tesla CEO Elon Musk regularly generates for himself.

  • Raising Fed's policy rate to 2.5% by end of 2022 is 'prudent,' Daly says

    "Accounting for the risks of being too fast or too slow, I see an expeditious march to neutral by the end of the year as a prudent path," Daly said in remarks prepared for delivery at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, noting that most forecasters estimate a "neutral" policy rate to be around 2.5%. The Fed began raising interest rates last month, and released forecasts that suggested policymakers generally supported a steady series of quarter-percentage-point increases through the end of the year. Daly's new preferred policy path would require a couple of bigger-than-usual half-percentage-point rate hikes over the balance of the year.

  • Microsoft Explores a Potentially Risky New Market

    The software and videogame giant is said to be working on a opportunity that appears golden and could also explode in its hands.

  • Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Other Stocks That Can Keep Climbing—Even If the Housing Market Slows

    Home improvement retailers are more than just a play on new and existing home sales. Home Depot, Lowe’s, Floor & Décor Holdings and Tractor Supply are seeing strong growth.

  • iPhone 14’s big selfie and FaceTime camera upgrades leaked

    Every new iPhone generation brings at least two significant upgrades over last year’s models: A faster processor and a better overall camera experience. The iPhone 14 should be similar, and we’ve already seen a few processor and camera rumors for the 2022 models. The newest iPhone 14 leak concerns the selfie camera upgrades and comes … The post iPhone 14’s big selfie and FaceTime camera upgrades leaked appeared first on BGR.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Fell Lower Today

    The share price of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) was sinking lower today, seemingly on no company-specific news. Instead, investors may be digesting several notes published by analysts yesterday and reacting to the Nasdaq Composite's broader drop today. Several analysts issued investor reports on Meta yesterday, with mixed opinions.

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Today?

    A legendary investor has called a bottom for the Chinese stock market, but some investors still aren't sure.

  • Nvidia stock falls despite Piper Sandler Buy rating

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Piper Sandler reiterating its buy rating on chipmaker Nvidia.

  • IBM stock pops on earnings beat, cloud growth

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss IBM stock.

  • Should You Now Consider Buying Shopify (SHOP) Shares?

    Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. The past two quarters have been difficult for all growth investors and certainly for Rowan Street partners. COVID reopening, inflation, the threat of a rapid increase in interest rates as well as […]

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Pharmaceutical Stocks

    In this article, we present the 10 pharmaceutical stocks that are being downgraded by analysts. You can skip our analysis of the pharmaceutical industry and go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Pharmaceutical Stocks. The pharmaceutical industry always remains in focus as investors scramble to find innovative companies working on treatments of diseases. The […]

  • Netflix stock plummets after first quarterly subscriber loss in 10 years

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Netflix.

  • Here's What We Like About Ford Motor's (NYSE:F) Upcoming Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Ford Motor...

  • Why Shares of Rivian Are Falling Today

    Through yesterday's trading session, investors who have hitched a ride with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) have endured a rocky road, with the stock falling 22% in April. As of 10:49 a.m. ET, Rivian's stock is down 3.6%, recovering slightly from its earlier slide of 6.3%. Although the buy rating remains unchanged, Vijay Rakesh, an analyst at Mizuho, has reduced the price target to $90 from $95.

  • Wall Street rerates Netflix stock after surprise subscriber loss

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss Netflix stock cratering after nine Wall Street analysts downgraded shares after the streaming giant reported earnings.

  • Market check: Nasdaq turns red as Netflix, Tesla, Meta stocks drop

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • 3 Struggling Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    Investors often mistake a falling stock with a struggling business, but that is not always the case. The best investors in the world focus first on the business and then decide if the stock is worth buying, regardless of how the share price is performing in the near term. Shares of Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) have cooled off over the last year due to slowing growth.

  • Netflix's best days are behind it, says analyst who predicted the stock's crash

    Is a turnaround at Netflix brewing?

  • Procter & Gamble beats earnings expectations, raises outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss third quarter earnings for Procter & Gamble.