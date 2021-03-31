U.S. markets close in 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,990.25
    +31.70 (+0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,098.89
    +31.93 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,316.39
    +271.00 (+2.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,232.71
    +36.91 (+1.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.15
    -1.40 (-2.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,708.50
    +22.50 (+1.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.28 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7440
    +0.0180 (+1.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3783
    +0.0043 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7290
    +0.3760 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,550.06
    +422.21 (+0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,201.60
    +18.06 (+1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,713.63
    -58.49 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,178.80
    -253.90 (-0.86%)
     

Apple adds two brand new Siri voices and will no longer default to a female or male voice in iOS

Matthew Panzarino
·3 min read

Apple is adding two new voices to Siri's English offerings, and eliminating the default 'female voice' selection in the latest beta version of iOS. This means that every person setting up Siri will choose a voice for themselves and it will no longer default to the voice assistant being female, a topic that has come up quite a bit with regards to bias in voice interfaces over the past few years.

The beta version should be live now and available to program participants.

I believe that this is the first of these assistants to make the choice completely agnostic with no default selection made. This is a positive step forward as it allows people to choose the voice that they prefer without the defaults bias coming into play. The two new voices also bring some much needed variety to the voices of Siri, offering more diversity in speech sound and pattern to a user picking a voice that speaks to them.

In some countries and languages Siri already defaults to a male voice. But this change makes the choice the users’ for the first time.

“We’re excited to introduce two new Siri voices for English speakers and the option for Siri users to select the voice they want when they set up their device," a statement from Apple reads. "This is a continuation of Apple’s long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion, and products and services that are designed to better reflect the diversity of the world we live in.”

The two new voices use source talent recordings that are then run through Apple's Neural text to speech engine, making the voices flow more organically through phrases that are actually being generated on the fly.

I've heard the new voices and they sound pretty fantastic, with natural inflection and smooth transitions. They'll be a welcome addition of choice to iOS users. I'll embed some samples here after the beta drops.

This latest beta also upgrades the Siri voices in Ireland, Russia and Italy to Neural TTS, bringing the total voices using the new tech to 38. Siri now handles 25 billion requests per month on over 500M devices and supports 21 languages in 36 countries.

The new voices are available to English speaking users around the world and Siri users can select a personal preference of voice in 16 languages.

It seems very likely that these two new voices are just the first expansion in Siri's voice selections. More diversity in voice, tone and regional dialect can only be a positive development for how inclusive smart devices feel. Over the past few years we have finally begun to see some movement from Amazon, Google and Apple to aggressively correct situations where the assistants have revealed bias in their responses to queries that use negative or abusive language. Improvements there, as well as in queries on social justice topics and overall accessibility improvements are incredibly key as we continue to see an explosion of voice-first or voice-native interfaces. These kinds of choices matter, especially at a scale of hundreds of millions of people.

 

Article updated to note that in some countries and languages Siri currently defaults to a male voice.

Recommended Stories

  • Jerry Seinfeld Lists Both of His Colorado Mountain Retreats for $18 Million

    Together, the two Telluride properties comprise 44 acres.

  • Manticore Games raises $100 million to build a 'creator multiverse'

    The gaming sector has never been hotter or had higher expectations from investors who are dumping billions into upstarts that can adjust to shifting tides faster that the existing giants will. Bay Area-based Manticore Games is one of the second-layer gaming platforms looking to build on the market's momentum. The startup tells TechCrunch they've closed a $100 million Series C funding round, bringing their total funding to $160 million.

  • Jennifer Garner Just Discovered a Version of This Comfortable Sneaker We Didn’t Even Know About

    Meghan Markle made the original famous.

  • Hip-hop artist “E-40”: The new generation ‘can diversity their portfolios’

    Earl “E-40” Stevens, Hip-Hop Artist & Entrepreneur, joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous and Kristin Myers to discuss the rapid growth of his spirits empire and outlook on the music industry post-pandemic.

  • This miniature fire pit is perfectly sized for any backyard — and it’s on sale: 'It's virtually smokeless'

    Solo Stove offers compact fire pits that are not only made for pint-sized to large backyards but are also portable.

  • Black box flight recorders

    Videographic on black box voice and data recorders. The cockpit voice recorder from a crashed Indonesian jet has been retrieved, officials said Wednesday, more than two months after the airliner plunged into the sea killing all 62 passengers and crew. VIDEOGRAPHIC

  • Ducati riding high as spring riding season begins

    Ducati North America CEO Jason Chinnock on first of its kind new safety features for its bikes, and why 2021 is shaping to be a big year for the Italian motorcycle maker.

  • Luke Bryan Shared How a Painful Fishing Accident Landed Him at the Doctor on Instagram

    “Well, this is gonna leave a mark.”

  • These Modern Dressers Prove That Style and Function Are One and the Same

    Organic materials tend to soften the look of a space, no matter the style, and this soft-close dresser is proof that a modern dresser can take many forms. Get it now! Though a completely mirrored chest of drawers feels ultra-contemporary, the seriously symmetrical design recalls the glamour of early-19th-century Empire furniture. Get it now! When it comes to coastal-chic pieces, Serena & Lily is our go-to.

  • 'Days Gone' headlines April's batch of free PlayStation Plus games

    PS5 owners already have access to the survival horror game via the PS Plus Collection.

  • Deutsche Bank Dodged $4 Billion Archegos Bullet With Quick Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG sold about $4 billion of holdings seized in the implosion of Archegos Capital Management in one large private deal on Friday, helping it emerge unscathed from a scramble that may cost some rivals billions of dollars.The German bank executed the direct sale after Archegos defaulted on margin loans used to build up highly leveraged bets on stocks, people with knowledge of the matter said. Other lenders had already started selling by that time, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. The name of the buyer of the holdings wasn’t immediately available.The Archegos margin call, one of the biggest in history, could cause as much as $10 billion of losses for banks, analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. estimate. Credit Suisse Group AG expects a hit in the billions of dollars, people with knowledge of the matter have said, while Nomura Holdings Inc. has signaled it may lose as much as $2 billion.Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co. dumped multibillion-dollar blocks of stock, in some cases through the weekend, to recover capital they loaned to Archegos, a private investment firm run by speculative trader Bill Hwang.Goldman has been the largest known seller of Archegos holdings, offloading $10.5 billion on Friday. The biggest of those blocks was 20 million shares of Baidu Inc. for about $3.7 billion.Bloomberg has reported that banks led by Credit Suisse sought to broker some kind of standstill agreement with Hwang last week, seeking to untie positions without causing panic. But any agreement was elusive and the trades started to become public on Friday, triggering a selloff.It’s unclear whether Deutsche Bank’s sale was to one firm or a consortium. If it was a single buyer, it would be the largest known transaction to emerge from the messy unwind of Hwang’s huge portfolio. It also brings to almost $30 billion the known value of Archegos investments that have been liquidated so far.A Deutsche Bank spokesman said on Monday that the firm was able to de-risk its Archegos exposure and doesn’t expect to incur any losses on the trades.The share price of Credit Suisse has declined roughly 19% since the beginning of the week on concern about the size of its potential Archegos hit. Deutsche Bank is down about 2%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Robinhood Traders Pack a Punch Five Times Size of Their Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Academics have quantified what many have long suspected, that retail investors are punching well above their weight in the stock market.Individual investors had an impact five times the size of their estimated assets in the second quarter of 2020, according to recent research from the Swiss Finance Institute. They added 1% to the aggregate stock market valuation in that period, and 20% to the value of small cap shares, Philippe van der Beck and Coralie Jaunin wrote in a paper published in SSRN, a repository of academic research.“Robinhood demand substantially alleviated the negative returns observed in the first quarter,” of 2020, the pair wrote. “The return effects of Robinhood demand are even more pronounced during the recovery.”The researchers found that despite an estimated share of 0.2% of aggregate U.S. market capitalization, traders on the popular retail trading app accounted for 10% of the variation in stock returns in the second quarter of last year, when the rebound from the pandemic selloff began in earnest. That’s because the smaller investors react more strongly to price changes than their institutional counterparts, they said.A combination of free trading apps such as Robinhood and direct government stimulus helped fuel a boom in retail involvement in the U.S. stock market, most notably from first-time investors. Their influence has begun to impact markets, most notably during the recent GameStop Corp. share frenzy, and trading volumes have skyrocketed.While the impact of Robinhood traders is concentrated toward small cap stocks and the consumer staples industry, they are also able to affect the price of some large companies, which are being held primarily by passive investors, according to the study.Future VolatilityThe outsized activity of retail investors provided “considerable” liquidity to the U.S. stock market during the crash, but growth in the cohort could lead to a higher level of equity volatility in the future.“The prominent role of Robinhood traders in driving returns evokes concerns about the future role of retail trading in equity markets,” they said. “If -- facilitated by novel fintech solutions -- the retail sector continues to grow its wealth share, the extraordinary volatility observed during the pandemic may turn out to be the new normal.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deliveroo shares tumble on stock market debut

    Deliveroo shares close well below their expected price after big investors' attitude to company soured.

  • Stocks Decline Amid Archegos Fallout Speculation: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks dropped from record highs as investors weighed the potential fallout from forced block sales on the rest of Wall Street. Oil rose and Treasury yields climbed higher.The financials sector weighed on the benchmark S&P 500 for much of the day following revelations that banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley liquidated holdings in Bill Hwang’s family office Archegos Capital Management on Friday after he failed to meet margin calls. Boeing Co. lifted the Dow Jones Industrial Average to another all-time high after the aircraft maker announced a large order. The Nasdaq Composite finished in the red.Credit Suisse, Nomura Slump as Banks Tally Archegos Damage“Investors are whistling in the dark as they try to determine how wide the Archegos-related pain will spread,” said Adam Phillips, director of portfolio strategy at EP Wealth Advisors. “You’re seeing a tug-of-war play out between those who believe the situation is benign and those who worry about a systemic risk.”Small ripples of the forced unwind were felt in credit markets. Nomura had to take the rare step of canceling a bond deal that had already priced after its loss warning. The investment grade credit default swaps index, a gauge of U.S. credit fear, was relatively calm, even though traders are demanding a higher cost to hedge against losses on the debt of banks that have been caught up in the Archegos situation, including Nomura and Credit Suisse.A dollar gauge rose and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields pushed higher. The Stoxx 600 gauge extended its highest level in 13 months.Investors have been focusing on the strength of the recovery, aided by vaccines, and inflation risks. Later this week, U.S. President Joe Biden plans to unveil a further stimulus program with a tilt toward infrastructure. U.S.-China ties are also in focus, after a report that Washington isn’t ready to lift tariffs on Chinese imports in the near future, but may be open to trade talks.“Now, as we talk about additional stimulus -- there will still be some of that -- but you are going to have to start to balance it with the proposed tax increases,” said Jeff Mills, chief investment officer of Bryn Mawr Trust. “Because as we talk about more and more spending, it becomes very clear that taxes are going to increase, it’s just a matter of by how much.”West Texas Intermediate crude swung between gains and losses before turning higher. Traders focused on the demand impact of renewed coronavirus lockdowns before the OPEC+ policy discussions on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Ever Given was freed to allow the reopening of the Suez Canal.Elsewhere, Bitcoin headed for the biggest one-day gain in two weeks.Some key events to watch this week:President Biden is expected to unveil his infrastructure program Wednesday.EIA crude inventory report Wednesday.OPEC+ meets to discuss production levels for May on Thursday.China Caixin PMI due Thursday.U.S. employment report for March on Friday.Good Friday starts the Easter weekend in countries including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Australia and Canada.These are some of the main moves in financial markets: For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • TREASURIES-Yields dip at quarter-end, ahead of infrastructure plan

    Demand was evident at the long end of the curve with the 10-year yield last down 1.4 basis points at 1.710% after rising to a 14-month high on Tuesday. The 30-year bond yield was down 2.5 basis points at 2.370%. The move lower in yields on longer-dated debt flattened the yield curve.

  • Blowups and Rotations Making This Market Just as Brutal as 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Outwardly, the U.S. stock market has looked pretty calm of late, with the S&P 500 chugging toward what could easily be another 10% year. Underneath is a very different story.While benchmark indexes glide along, the subsurface churn has been so violent that one measure -- a Bank of America model that plots how much value is being created and destroyed each day in individual stocks -- shows that 2021 has generated more turbulence than virtually any other year. The volatility is just being masked because up-and-down moves in different companies over days and weeks have tended to offset each other.An extreme example of the trend came Friday, a day of historic gyrations in equities when forced selling by a giant investment firm sent shares of almost a dozen companies including ViacomCBS Inc. and Discovery Inc. to double-digit losses. But someone looking only at benchmark indexes would’ve had no idea as the S&P 500 Index had its biggest rally in a month.An even starker illustration came in the first week of March, when the S&P 500 eked out a small gain while the Nasdaq 100 fell almost 2%. The stretch was emblematic of a year of industry rotations gone crazy: While energy stocks surged 10% that week and banks rose more than 4%, large-cap tech companies like Tesla Inc. and Twitter Inc. saw billions of dollars erased.The swings are prevalent among small-cap stocks as well, BofA says, where historically improbable gains are occurring at an unprecedented pace. All in all, it creates “more absolute risk than meets the eye” -- almost as bad as this time last year, when the Covid crash was battering investors, analysts led by Benjamin Bowler wrote in a report.Billions are on the move as investors rotate toward pockets of the market that stand to benefit from a brightening economic outlook. And those trades -- the ones tied to the business cycle -- could have more room to run as additional vaccines are administered and a fresh spending plan is announced by the Biden administration.Meanwhile, the Cboe Volatility Index -- the market’s fear gauge -- has declined to pre-virus levels after a full year of jitters -- even though many investors remain distressed over some of the warning signs still flashing across the stock market’s underbelly.“The market is going through tremendous rotation underneath,” said Stephen Dover, chief market strategist and head of Franklin Templeton Investment Institute. “The top of the market looks quite positive, but underneath we have roiling volatility and a rotation between different sectors.”Much of the under-the-radar volatility can be traced back to the bond market, where benchmark 10-year Treasuries are wrapping up their worst quarter since 2016. The lurch higher in yields has helped fuel sectors such as financials and energy shares higher, while hitting pricey tech shares, whose valuations are harder to justify in a rising-rate environment.And while equity market volatility stagnates, turbulence in the $21 trillion Treasury market has been on the rise. The ICE BofA MOVE Index, a gauge of U.S. bond volatility, has been grinding higher. The measure currently clocks in at 67, higher than its 1-year average of 53 and well above September’s low of 37.Still, many expect the rotation to continue. Shares of energy, financials and industrials have topped the S&P 500’s leaderboard so far this year, with each sector posting double-digit advances. And while larger companies have lost steam compared to the momentum they’d seen last year, smaller firms have stepped into the limelight. The Russell 2000 has gained more than 10% year-to-date, double the returns of the Russell 1000 index made up of relatively larger companies. Stocks in the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 -- 2020’s undisputed leader -- have lagged, though the index is flat for the year.“There are different names under the surface that are dramatically outperforming, and some of the names at the top of the market-cap tables might be seeing their valuations shift,” said Matthew Weller, global head of market research at Forex.com.To JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade, it doesn’t mean that investors will abandon tech stocks like Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. altogether. But “new sectors keep being strong,” he said by phone. “We’re just seeing strength out of different areas that we didn’t necessarily expect to see strength out of. I think that’s really been the story -- hitting new highs while still trying to figure out where to be longer term for most of the market.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Firm Leasing $200,000 Pianos Linked to Fraud Behind OSB Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- A $40 million potential fraud that threatens to wipe out a chunk of OSB Group Plc’s profits is linked to a client with a niche business line: piano leasing.The British lender has filed to place Duet Capital (Holdings) Ltd. into administration, a form of U.K. bankruptcy, and contacted the Financial Conduct Authority about the suspected fraud, according to a corporate filing and people familiar with the matter. The company leases pianos to some of the U.K.’s most exclusive boarding schools and recently expanded into Croatian property investment, company filings show.OSB shares tumbled after the bank warned earlier this month that potential wrongdoing related to an unidentified third party could result in a credit loss of as much as 29 million pounds ($40 million), equivalent to about 12% of its estimated profit for 2020. The exact nature of the suspected fraud and identity of the alleged perpetrators is unclear.A spokeswoman for Chatham, Kent-based OSB declined to comment. A spokeswoman for the FCA also didn’t comment. Duet didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.OSB Group is one the so-called challenger banks, which were established to take on Britain’s lenders in the wake of the financial crisis. While regulators have praised the increased competition, they also had to grapple with issues. In 2019, Metro Bank Plc was found to have miscategorized the risk-weightings for large numbers of its loans. The Bank of England has warned that fast-growing lenders may be underestimating the risks to their business models from a downturn.The bank, led by Chief Executive Officer Andy Golding, specializes in commercial mortgages and business lending. OSB said on March 17 that it “very recently” become aware of the suspected fraud, which is linked to a funding line that’s secured against “lease receivables and the underlying hard assets.” The bank has delayed the publication of its annual results until April 8 and appointed accountancy firm Smith & Williamson LLP as administrator of Duet.“Our primary objective as joint administrators is to seek the best outcome for the company’s creditors, including the employees at its offices in Ashford, Kent,” Smith & Williamson said in a statement. “The business will continue to trade whilst we consider how best to achieve this objective. We are considering all options including the sale of the business.”OSB first began lending to Duet in 2015, filings show. Some of the leasing deals have been backed by loans made by Close Brothers Group Plc, a London-based merchant bank. Andy Donald, an external spokesman for Close Brothers, declined to comment.Duet ExpandsDuet has leased pianos and other instruments to schools including Harrow, which counts Winston Churchill among its former pupils, while the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland is also a client, company filings show. The firm, whose pianos are worth as much as $227,100 each according to its website, has also worked with piano maker Steinway & Sons in the U.S. and discussed with advisers an initial public offering on London’s Alternative Investment Market, the accounts show. It has no links to a London-based investment firm of the same name.JC Flowers & Co., the finance firm founded by Wall Street mogul J. Christopher Flowers, created OSB in 2011 after rescuing the former Kent Reliance Building Society. The company joined a wave of new British lenders that emerged after the financial crisis to take on the nation’s major banks. JC Flowers exited in 2018 and OSB’s shareholders now include Jupiter Fund Management Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bloomberg data shows.Analysts said OSB was likely to weather the alleged fraud but also warned it might highlight broader concerns.“The direct impact appears relatively limited,” analysts at Barclays Plc have said, although “this may raise a number of indirect questions” related to the bank’s risk management.(Updates with shareholders in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Singapore Exchange Considers Stricter SPAC Listing Rules Than U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Follow Bloomberg on LINE messenger for all the business news and analysis you need.Singapore’s stock exchange is proposing a stricter rulebook for listing blank-check companies than the U.S., as it prepares to compete in one of the hottest capital market trends in the past year.Singapore Exchange Ltd.’s regulatory arm is proposing a minimum S$300 million ($225 million) market capitalization for listing special purpose acquisition companies, it said in a market consultation paper released Wednesday. The U.S. has no such floor. The Southeast Asian trading venue is also proposing stricter criteria for warrants and share redemption.SGX joins a slew of exchanges that are looking to host these structures, where essentially a shell company lists with the aim to acquire an operating business. About $100 billion has been raised through SPACs globally this year alone, mostly in the U.S., but concerns have mounted about issues like protections for smaller investors. American regulators have reportedly opened a probe into SPAC practices there, and Starwood Capital LLC CEO Barry Sternlicht recently said the SPAC market is “out of control.”Despite the potential perils, Singapore is hoping to grab a slice of the pie as it tries to shore up its stock market amid a sluggish initial public offering market, racing with rival Asian hub Hong Kong to green-light them even as it looks to protect smaller investors.The most successful SPACs were those that managed the risks of “free-riding by investors and excessive dilution of long-term investors, and second, the rush to do a business combination also known as a de-SPAC,” Tan Boon Gin, chief executive officer of SGX RegCo, said at a briefing.READ: Singapore Exchange Hopes to List SPACs as Early as This YearDe-riskingTo limit risks, SGX is proposing that only those investors who vote against a business combination be allowed to redeem shares, unlike in the U.S. where investors can vote for an acquisition and then cash out without contributing to the deal.To avoid dilution, the bourse is also asking to make warrants undetachable from shares -- so they are extinguished together when a share is redeemed -- or imposing a cap on their dilutive effect. In addition, it wants only independent shareholders rather than sponsors to vote for a merger, with sponsors holding some minimum equity at IPO. The exchange is allowing companies up to three years to acquire a target.Some market observers say the stricter rules could hurt Singapore’s efforts to lure SPACs however.“The market expects and has priced in U.S.-style SPAC terms,” said Stefanie Yuen Thio, joint managing partner at legal firm TSMP Law Corp. “We need to be a ‘price taker’ on this or risk missing the boat entirely.”Furthermore, a minimum market value of S$300 million implies a valuation of the target company of over $1 billion, she said, which is relatively hard to find among Southeast Asian companies.This isn’t the exchange’s first market consultation on SPACs. It released a paper on the topic in 2010, but Tan said the market feedback at the time was that “conditions weren’t ripe.”Depending on market feedback on the consultation, which is open until April 28, the exchange aims to have the framework in place by midyear, Tan said. SGX is hoping the new avenue to listings will help boost its heft in sectors like technology.The exchange could attract traditional businesses in the hospitality, lifestyle and medical sectors that are well understood in Asia, have several listed peers and are linked to Asian consumption through SPACs, according to Vineet Mishra, J.P. Morgan’s co-head of Asean investment banking.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Australia’s Top Emitter Plans to Split Off Its Coal Plants

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s AGL Energy Ltd., the nation’s biggest emitter, plans to split off its coal-fired generation into a separate unit as increased renewables generation upends the nation’s electricity landscape.AGL’s decision to separate its fossil-fuel plants is one of the most radical responses yet to Australia’s increased wind and solar generation, which undermined power prices and hurt the company’s profitability. It echoes a global trend to separate dirtier plants, such as when Germany’s largest utilities floated their renewable businesses as separate entities more than five years ago.AGL’s new arm, dubbed with the placeholder “PrimeCo,” would encompass 8.9 gigawatts of installed generation representing a fifth of Australia’s electricity demand, including the company’s coal plants. A second unit, “New AGL,” would be the largest power retailer covering almost a third of Australian households.“AGL is trying to dodge its responsibility to manage the shutdown and rehabilitation of its aging coal burning power stations by hiding its coal assets in a separate business,” Glenn Walker, Greenpeace Australia Pacific senior coal campaigner, said in a statement. “This demerger should be seen for what it is -- an attempt by a company worried about its brand to hide its reputation as the nation’s biggest polluter.”A plan for the separation is slated to be completed by the end of June, AGL said Tuesday in a statement. The company’s shares have fallen 11% after it last month flagged expectations of further drops in wholesale prices.“At our results in February, we talked about how those shaping forces of customer, community and technology were accelerating faster than we had anticipated,” AGL Chief Executive Officer Brett Redman said in an investor presentation on Tuesday. “Coupled with continuing pressure on wholesale electricity prices, if anything that pace has only picked up in the past few weeks.”New AGL would take over the company’s retail units, as well as its hydro portfolio, battery pipeline, some gas units and a stake in the PowAR renewable generation joint venture. PrimeCo would encompass assets including the coal stations and non-PowAR wind.AGL’s revenue from customer markets was A$7.69 billion ($5.87 billion) in 2020, up from A$7.54 billion in 2019, while its revenue from wholesale markets was A$4.34 billion over the same period, down from A$5.56 billion in 2019.AGL will immediately start engaging with stakeholders including investors, regulators and government with a view to confirming further details of the separation, the company said.(Updates with Greenpeace comment in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Favored in ‘Reopening Trade’ Hit Turbulence

    The sectors that benefited most from the pandemic-inspired shift to working from home have fallen hard since late January, while hot technology firms and blank-check merger companies have tumbled from their highs.