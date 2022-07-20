U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,965.84
    +29.15 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,899.55
    +72.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,916.68
    +203.54 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,824.73
    +25.41 (+1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.61
    -1.61 (-1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,698.50
    -12.20 (-0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    18.64
    -0.08 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0181
    -0.0049 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0360
    +0.0170 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1968
    -0.0036 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2670
    +0.0970 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,760.84
    +217.74 (+0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.36
    +5.66 (+1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.31
    -31.97 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

Apple agrees to pay MacBook owners who had to fix their infamous 'butterfly' keyboards up to $395

Jordan Parker Erb
·1 min read
Macbook Pro Apple Laptop
Crystal Cox/Business Insider

  • Apple introduced "butterfly" keyboards in 2015 — but they were wildly unpopular and prone to failure.

  • The MacBook keyboards prompted a class-action lawsuit, which Apple agreed to resolve with a $50 million settlement.

  • As part of the settlement, customers who had to replace their keyboards can get a payout up to $395.

Apple has agreed to pay $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over the company's notorious "butterfly" keyboards.

The lawsuit argued the keyboards were sticky, unresponsive, and easily damaged — and that the company knew the keyboards were flawed.

As part of the settlement, which was filed late Monday night, Apple will pay customers who replaced the butterfly keyboard on a MacBook, MacBook Pro, or MacBook Air laptop between 2015 and 2019.

Customers who replaced multiple keyboards could be paid between $300 to $395, those who replaced one could get $125, and those who replaced just one key could be paid up to $50.

According to Reuters, customers also remain eligible for four years of free keyboard repairs following their purchases.

Apple introduced the butterfly keyboards in 2015 as a way to make its laptops even thinner — but they weren't well received by customers. One user took to YouTube to air their frustrations with satire, while another wrote a long-winded complaint on the sticky keys. Another called it the worst product "in Apple history."

Even though Apple apologized for the issues in 2019 and began phasing out the keyboards the same year, the company denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.

CNBC reported that if approved, the settlement will apply nationwide.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • Sorrento (SRNE) Rises on FDA IND Clearance for COVID Drug

    Sorento Therapeutics (SRNE) receives IND application clearance from the FDA for a phase I study evaluating STI-1558 for COVID-19.

  • Why GameStop Is Beating the Market Yet Again Today

    Some meme-stock traders are hoping to use the retailer's looming stock split to trigger a short squeeze.

  • Here's What's Concerning About Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Returns On Capital

    If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for...

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    Ford Motor Company (F) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Read Why VBL Therapeutics Shares Are Falling To a 52-Week Low

    Vascular Biogenics Ltd or VBL Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VBLT) announced topline data from the Phase 3 OVAL clinical trial of ofra-vec (ofranergene obadenovec; VB-111) in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The trial did not meet the primary endpoints of achieving a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) or overall survival (OS). The OVAL trial demonstrated that patients randomized to the combination of ofra-vec and paclitaxel had a median PFS of 5.29 months versus 5.

  • 5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.25 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Berkshire Hathaway will collect more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for about $4.25 billion.

  • Shopify (SHOP) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

    Shopify (SHOP) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Is IBM Stock a Buy Now?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock dipped 4% during after-hours trading on July 18 following its second-quarter earnings release. The tech giant's revenue rose 9% year over year (16% on a constant-currency basis) to $15.

  • Stocks on the move: Salesforce, Disney, UnitedHealth, Netflix

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Bear market: ‘Don’t be fooled’ by short rallies, strategist says

    Interactive Brokers Chief Strategist Steve Sosnick joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix earnings, market volatility, bear market rallies, monetary policy, and the outlook for the Fed.

  • This Crucial Part of IBM Grew by 77%

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) reported generally positive second-quarter results. Both revenue and adjusted earnings came in ahead of expectations, with double-digit constant currency sales growth in the software, consulting, and infrastructure segments. Changes in currency exchange rates will knock off around 6 percentage points of revenue growth for the full year, and the company trimmed its free cash flow outlook a bit to approximately $10 billion.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • Putin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled that Europe will start getting gas again through a key pipeline, but warned that unless a spat over sanctioned parts is resolved, flows will be tightly curbed.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownEurope is on tenterhooks, waiting to see whether gas flows resume on Thurs

  • SkyWater unveils plans to build $1.8 billion chip facility in Indiana

    U.S. semiconductor manufacturer SkyWater Technology Inc on Wednesday announced plans to invest $1.8 billion for a chip research and production facility in Indiana, in partnership with the state and Purdue University. The announcement comes a day after the U.S. Senate voted to move ahead with a slimmed-down version of a legislation, known as the CHIPS Act, to give billions of dollars in subsidies and tax credits for the semiconductor industry. "This endeavor to bolster our chip fabrication facilities will rely on funding from the CHIPS Act," said Thomas Sonderman, chief executive of Bloomington, Minnesota-based SkyWater.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About AMC Stock?

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) is capturing people's attention again, but for a different reason than it did most recently. As a result, the price of AMC skyrocketed by more than 2,000% at one point before giving up most of those gains later.

  • Why Silvergate Capital Stock Is Soaring Today

    An analyst boosted his price target on the stock after seeing the cryptocurrency banking company's second-quarter results.

  • GM’s CEO Mary Barra doubles down on prediction she’ll beat Elon Musk in electric vehicle sales by 2025. Right now he outsells her by 14x

    Estimates put Tesla's U.S. sales at 352,471 electric vehicles last year. GM's Chevrolet brand sold less than 25,000, but Barra expects that figure to reach 1 million EVs by 2025.

  • Alibaba Continues to Broaden Its Base Formation

    Alibaba is not scheduled to report earnings until August 2, but let's check the charts again as a buy side analyst upgraded the stock to a buy on Wednesday. In this daily bar chart of BABA, below, we can see that prices rallied from our May 23 buy recommendation. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line continues to bottom from May. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is pointed down but is still above the zero line.

  • Can Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Climb 35% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The consensus price target hints at a 34.9% upside potential for Broadcom Inc. (AVGO). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.