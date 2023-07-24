Apple aims to keep iPhone shipments steady - Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: A woman uses her iPhone mobile device as she passes a lighted Apple logo at the Apple store in New York

(Reuters) - Apple is asking suppliers to produce about 85 million units of the iPhone 15 this year, roughly in line with the year before, Bloomberg News said on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is aiming to hold shipments steady despite a projected decline in the overall smartphone market, the report said, adding Apple is considering raising the price for Pro models.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Shares of the iPhone-maker inched higher in trading before the bell.

