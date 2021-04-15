U.S. markets open in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,140.50
    +22.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,785.00
    +161.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,909.25
    +110.50 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,269.50
    +24.50 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.00
    -0.15 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,747.20
    +10.90 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    25.57
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1975
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.74
    +0.09 (+0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3799
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7100
    -0.2170 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,691.95
    -1,853.72 (-2.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,368.85
    -6.93 (-0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,972.78
    +33.20 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,642.69
    +21.70 (+0.07%)
     
COMING UP:

New weekly jobless claims likely trended lower after last week's unexpected jump

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Apple’s AirPods Pro fall to $197 at Amazon

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

You can get a pair of Apple's AirPods Pro for $197 right now from Amazon, where it's on sale for $52 lower than its original price. Since the Pro has been around since 2019, you can usually grab a pair for around $200 if you're willing to keep an eye out for deals on Amazon and other retailers. While $197 isn't the lowest price we've seen for the true wireless earbuds on the website — they went for as low as $170 last Black Friday — this is the lowest they've been in two months. If you haven't gotten yourself a pair yet, this may be your chance to buy one if you've been waiting for a lower dip. 

Buy Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon - $197

We called the AirPods Pro the best true wireless earbuds Apple has built in our review. We gave it a score of 87 and praised it for having much better audio quality than other AirPods models, thanks to a technology called Adaptive EQ that automatically tunes the low- and mid-range frequencies to each user's ear. The model has a more comfortable fit than its peers due to its silicon tips, which also provide the seal needed to make sure its active noise cancellation feature works as intended. In addition, AirPods Pro's H1 chip gives it the capability needed to summon Siri hands-free. The earbuds ship with a wireless charging case that can provide an additional 24 hours of battery life.

The AirPods Pro is Apple's priciest wireless earbuds, but this deal makes the price gap between the model and its non—Pro counterpart smaller than before: the ordinary Apple AirPods with wireless charger is currently listed on the website for $160.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

