U.S. markets close in 2 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,570.49
    +25.59 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,777.28
    +100.26 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,230.43
    +140.23 (+0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,307.77
    +16.51 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.83
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.30
    +12.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    24.60
    +0.15 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1614
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    -0.0240 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3770
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7060
    +0.2460 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,228.58
    +2,781.51 (+4.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,512.88
    +1,270.20 (+523.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.82
    +18.27 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH NOW:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

Today from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET. Featuring SEC Chair Gary Gensler and other business leaders

Apple third-gen AirPods review: The new go-to earbuds for iPhone fans

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Apple&#39;s third-generation AirPods pack fantastic audio and many of the features found on the more expensive Pros, but they don&#39;t offer active-noise cancelling. (Image: Howley)
Apple's third-generation AirPods pack fantastic audio and many of the features found on the more expensive Pros, but they don't offer active-noise cancelling. (Image: Howley)

Apple (AAPL) has finally released its long-awaited upgrade for its incredibly popular AirPods. Available Tuesday for $179, the third-generation AirPods sport a new design, better battery life, water resistance, and improved audio quality.

The third-gen Airpods slot in between Apple’s entry-level second-gen model, which cost $129 but lack many of those new features, and the $229 AirPods Pro, which get everything found on the latest AirPods, as well as interchangeable ear tips and active-noise cancellation.

The Pros are still undoubtedly the best option for people who want the top of the line Airpods. But for the majority of consumers, the less expensive third-gen AirPods should be their new go-tos thanks to their audio capabilities and battery life.

A new, but familiar, look

The third-gen AirPods get an all-new look that’s more in line with the AirPods Pro. They have shorter stems than the second-gen AirPods, and the mesh around the audio driver is more open to allow for better audio passthrough.

Unlike the second-gen AirPods, the third-gen model gets pressure-sensitive controls that let you squeeze their stem to pause and play music, skip songs, and call up Siri. You can also “Hey, Siri” to call up the assistant. Just don’t do this in public. It’s weird.

A nice addition to the AirPods is their new skin-detect sensor, which can determine if the earbuds are in your ear or your pocket and pause and play audio based on where they are.

Another feature I’m glad Apple added to the third-gen AirPods is sweat and water resistance. I’m what you could call “an incredibly sweaty man.” So the fact that the third-gen AirPods have both sweat and water resistance is a much-appreciated addition. That said, I’ve used the second-gen AirPods while working out, and never had a problem with them shorting out due to my copious amount of sweat. Still, it’s comforting to know they’re protected should I get caught in a rainstorm while out for a run.

Finally, Apple has added its location tracking Find My feature to both individual third-gen AirPods. That means in addition to being able to locate their case, you can find your AirPod similar to how you would track an AirTag. You can even have the AirPods play a sound to make finding them easier.

On occasion, in the middle of the night, my cat decides that my AirPods don’t need to be on my kitchen table anymore. So when I wake up in the morning, and see the case on the floor with no AirPods in sight, I usually panic and search frantically for them. Thankfully, the Find My feature now cuts out what would normally be about 20 minutes of me having to angrily push around my couch and TV stand looking around for my missing AirPods.

The latest AirPods get about an our more battery life, and are sweat and water resistant. (Image: Howley)
The latest AirPods get about an our more battery life, and are sweat and water resistant. (Image: Howley)

How do they sound?

Despite lacking active-noise cancelling, which significantly cuts down on ambient noise,, the third-gen AirPods have excellent audio quality. Like the Pros, which do have active-noise cancelling, the third-gen AirPods get Apple’s Adaptive EQ and computational audio capabilities.

The Pros certainly offer exceptional audio quality, but the third-gen AirPods produce far more bass than the Pros. I was actually surprised by how much I appreciated the range of the third-gen AirPods compared to the Pros. Needless to say, the third-gen AirPods sound much better than the second-gen models.

Here’s the thing, though. Because the third-gen AirPods don’t have active-noise cancelling, ambient sound will bleed in. So if you’re looking for something that will drown out the sound of traffic outside your window, or help block the sound of people talking on the train during your commute, you’ll need to crank the volume of the third-gen AirPods up pretty high.

The Pros, meanwhile, can drown out that noise without much issue, and can even do so without having to rip the knob off. Plus, they have a transparency mode that lets you amplify ambient noise. If that’s your thing.

The AirPods’ spatial audio feature, like that found on the Pros, makes compatible music sound like it’s coming from all around you rather than just your left and right side. The AirPods also also get movement detection. That way, if you’re listening to a show, and turn your head to the left, it will sound like the audio is changing direction to keep it centered.

As for the fit, I’ve never had a problem with AirPods, and the third-gen versions are no different. But since everyone’s ears are different, you can usually go to the Apple Store and try them on in person.

Should you get them?

Apple’s AirPods Pro are still the best choice if you’re looking for iPhone-friendly earbuds with active-noise cancelling. And for users who need the feature to better enjoy their tunes, and travelers who need to drown out ambient noise, that’s enough reason to buy the Pros.

That said, for users who are just looking for a great pair of earbuds and don’t necessarily need active-noise cancelling, the third-gen AirPods are my new go-tos. They offer excellent sound quality, pack a host of premium features, and cost $70 less than the Pros.

The second-gen AirPods are still a solid option, but the sound quality and water and sweat resistance make the third-gen models a far more compelling option.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m off to sweat all over my third-gen AirPods.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Recommended Stories

  • US being hit by huge cyber attacks, Microsoft warns

    Hundreds of companies and organisations are being hit by a wave of cyber attacks, Microsoft has warned. The hacking appears to be being perpetrated by the same group as led last year’s massive SolarWinds cyber attack, it said. This time around, the attacks were looking to target “resellers and other technology service providers” of cloud services, Microsoft wrote in a new blog post.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – October 25th, 2021

    After a mixed week, failure to hit fresh highs could put the pair under pressure in the week ahead…

  • Why It Makes Sense to Buy Apple Stock Right Now

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) will release its fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter results on Oct. 28, which means that investors on the hunt for a fast-growing company trading on the cheap may need to act quickly, as the smartphone giant seems on track to report a solid set of numbers that could help arrest the recent slide in its stock price. As seen in the chart above, Apple stock has slumped over the past few weeks despite reports that its latest iPhone 13 models are reportedly in greater demand than last year's lineup. Let's look at the reasons why savvy investors should consider taking advantage of the pullback in Apple stock.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Wireless Firms Turn Aggressive With Apple IPhone 13 Promotions

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change over time. The consumer smartphone market will evolve into broader 5G opportunities.

  • This Is Why Microsoft Is The Best ESG Company Now

    Microsoft ranks first out of 2,360 public companies based on Dow Jones ESG Rating data when coupled with IBD Composite Ratings.

  • Nigeria follows China's footsteps in piloting digital currency

    Central banks control the circulation and supply of money globally, but the phenomenal rise of cryptocurrency poses a threat to their authority, control and power. In a groundbreaking move for the African continent, buffered by local activity and interest in cryptocurrency -- after the U.S., it is the second-largest market for crypto trading -- Nigeria joins that list this week. After being in the development phase for the last three years, its central bank is piloting the first digital currency in Africa today.

  • Wells Fargo to roll out revamped mobile app, new virtual assistant in 2022

    Wells Fargo & Co. is revamping its mobile app and adding a virtual assistant, part of the company's ongoing efforts to transform its digital capabilities.

  • Apple Has Upended the Online Ad Market. Snap Is Just the Beginning of the Pain.

    The push to protect consumer privacy by limiting targeted advertising on mobile devices is hitting home for advertisers and ad-reliant online businesses.

  • Medtronic Canada announces commercial launch of Mazor™ X, the first dedicated robotic spinal surgery platform in Canada

    Medtronic Canada ULC, a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) – a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced the commercial launch of the Mazor™ X System (herein referred to as Mazor) for robotic-guided spine surgery. The Mazor platform offers a fully integrated procedural solution for surgical planning, workflow, execution and confirmation, and is the first dedicated robotic assisted spine surgery platform being launched in Canada.

  • Tesla pulls its new Full Self-Driving beta due to software 'issues'

    U.S. electric car maker Tesla Inc on Sunday rolled back the latest version of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta software, less than a day after its release, after users complained of false collision warnings and other issues. The setback comes as Tesla is under regulatory scrutiny over the safety of its semi-autonomous driving technology, which it calls "FSD." Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

  • Latest Russian cyberattack targeting hundreds of U.S. networks -Microsoft

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Russian-based agency behind last year's massive SolarWinds cyberattack has targeted hundreds more companies and organizations in its latest wave of attacks on U.S.-based computer systems, Microsoft said in a blog post. Microsoft, in a blog post dated Oct. 24, said Nobelium's latest wave targeted "resellers and other technology service providers" of cloud services. Just a small percent of the latest attempts were successful, Microsoft told the New York Times, which first reported the breach, but it gave no further details.

  • The new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros are already discounted at Amazon

    Apple's new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are $50 off at Amazon right now.

  • 7 best VPN services for streaming securely in 2021

    Whether you’re trying to stay incognito or access international Netflix, we’ve got you covered

  • Russian hackers behind fresh US cyberattack: Microsoft

    The state-backed Russian hacking group that carried out last year's massive SolarWinds cyberattacks is behind a new and ongoing assault against US and European targets, Microsoft said Monday.

  • Shiba Inu Cryptocurrency at Record High Sunday Night, Tumbles After Musk Tweets He Doesn’t Own Any

    Shiba Inu coin reached a record high last night, fueled by several factors, including rumors that the Robinhood crypto wallet would soon list it -- and a series of tweets from none other than serial...

  • These top-selling mopping robovacs are up to 42 percent off at Amazon — but only 'til midnight

    Three words: Add to cart.

  • How intensive modding ushered in China’s computer revolution

    In my previous essay on TechCrunch, I examined the profound challenges which confronted the computer engineers trying to fit tens of thousands of Chinese characters in a memory system designed to handle a much smaller alphanumeric symbolic system. Now, I turn to the question of Chinese character output—monitors, printers, and related peripherals—where still more challenges confronted engineers seeking to render Western-manufactured personal computers and computer peripherals compatible with Chinese character text. While we call them “peripherals,” suggesting a sort of supporting role, they are in fact at the very center of computing in Chinese, from the extreme limitations that Chinese computing faced in the 1970s and 80s to the immense strides and successes it has experienced from the 1990s onward.

  • Microsoft: Russian-backed hackers targeting cloud services

    Microsoft said Monday the same Russia-backed hackers responsible for the 2020 SolarWinds breach continue to attack the global technology supply chain and have been relentlessly targeting cloud service companies and others since summer. The group, which Microsoft calls Nobelium, has employed a new strategy to piggyback on the direct access that cloud service resellers have to their customers' IT systems, hoping to “more easily impersonate an organization’s trusted technology partner to gain access to their downstream customers."

  • Use These Sony Cameras and Lenses to Photograph All the Things

    We know you want a great new Sony camera! We found a bunch of great Sony Deals on various cameras and lenses. Want to go full-frame? This might really be the time to make it happen. Take a look at all these Sony camera deals we found on brand new gear. Don’t need the latest

  • Apple's new AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging are already down to $220

    Apple's AirPods Pro with the new MagSafe charger are on sale at Amazon for the first time for $29 off.