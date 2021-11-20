U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,697.96
    -6.58 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,601.98
    -268.97 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,057.44
    +63.73 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,343.16
    -20.43 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.11
    -2.90 (-3.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.80
    -14.60 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    24.63
    -0.27 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1285
    -0.0090 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5360
    -0.0530 (-3.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3444
    -0.0055 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9800
    -0.2720 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,954.86
    +112.07 (+0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,444.02
    +52.75 (+3.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.57
    -32.39 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,745.87
    +147.21 (+0.50%)
     

Apple's latest AirPods drop to $170 at Woot for today only

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·2 min read

Have you been eying Apple's third-generation AirPods, but wishing the price wasn't quite so close to the AirPods Pro? Now might be a good time to buy. Woot is running a one-day-only sale that drops the price of the newest AirPods to $170, or $10 below the official sticker. You'll get an additional $5 off if you're an Amazon Prime member, too. Remember that Woot's return policy is stricter than Amazon's, although you'll thankfully have until January 31st, 2022 to return items bought during the holidays.

Buy AirPods (2021) on Woot - $169

The newest AirPods represent a big stride forward for Apple's "default" wireless earbuds. The design is not only more comfortable for many people, but much better-sounding — you should hear crisper highs and improved, consistent bass. The longer battery life, water resistance, spatial audio and MagSafe wireless charging support also help. These are easy picks if you live in the Apple ecosystem (though they technically support other platforms) and just want a pair of solid, easy-to-use earbuds for excursions or video calls.

The catch isn't so much that ecosystem bias as... well, other sales. The AirPods Pro have frequently been discounted (they're $190 as of this writing), and we wouldn't rule out better bargains in the future. That's not much more to pay for active noise cancellation and silicone eartips that can improve stability. We also wouldn't rule out the ANC-equipped and potentially comfier Beats Fit Pro, at least if you can find them at a lower price. With that in mind, these buds last much longer on battery than the AirPods Pro and might be preferable if you like a more open feeling than their isolating counterparts.

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla app outage locked some owners out of their cars

    Tesla's app server went down a few hours ago, leading to a worldwide app outage that left owners unable to connect to their cars.

  • Halo Infinite's campaign co-op and Forge modes have been delayed again

    343 Industries' call to extend season one until May led to a knock-on effect.

  • ‘The testing ground’: how Republican state parties grow Trumpism 2.0

    In Oklahoma, Idaho, Wyoming and California, the next generation of GOP extremists are passing laws, picking their own voters … and preparing for power Idaho’s, lieutenant governor, Janice McGeachin, speaks at a rally on the statehouse steps in Boise. Photograph: Darin Oswald/AP The website of the Oklahoma Republican party has a running countdown to the 2024 presidential election measured in “Maga days”, “Maga hours”, “Maga minutes” and “Maga seconds” – Maga being shorthand for Donald Trump’s tim

  • Apple Black Friday deals 2021: Best early offers on Apple Watch, iPhones, MacBooks, Beats and more

    From AirPods to iPhones, the sales event is the best time to find a bargain

  • Amazon's early Black Friday sale knocks Blink cameras down to as low as $20

    Amazon slashed prices of its Blink security cameras for Black Friday, knocking the Blink Mini down to $20.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Tesla drivers locked out of cars due to server error

    Elon Musk apologised for error on Twitter

  • AMD, MediaTek Collaborate To Power Next Gen AMD Laptops For Gaming, Streaming, Video Chatting

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) and MediaTek Inc (OTC: MDTKF) collaborated to co-engineer Wi-Fi solutions, starting with the AMD RZ600 Series Wi-Fi 6E modules containing MediaTek's new Filogic 330P chipset. The Filogic 330P chipset will power next-generation AMD Ryzen-series laptops and desktop PCs in 2022 and beyond, delivering fast Wi-Fi speeds with low latency and less interference from other signals. Additionally, MediaTek showcased the new MediaTek Filogic 130 and Filogic 130A syst

  • 8 under $80: The best affordable tech gifts to buy right now on Amazon

    It's easy to overspend on gifts during the holidays. To keep you on budget, this list has the best affordable tech on Amazon.

  • Technology’s role in rebuilding the supply chain

    While the pandemic has exacerbated and accelerated supply chain woes, many of the factors that contributed to the problem have been ongoing for years. Pittsburgh attorney Dennis Unkovic, who wrote the book “Transforming the Global Supply Chain: Cyber Warfare, Technology, and Politics,” identified what he refers to as “MaxTrends” that have contributed to supply chain woes or will contribute to the supply chain’s transformation in the future. Among the trends on the transformation side will be the role technology and automation will play in the future.

  • New to Crypto? Buy This

    Square is doing interesting things with Bitcoin and investing in it is a great way to learn about financial technology.

  • Hulu Live TV Plans Will Add Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hike Monthly Prices by $5

    Disney will give Hulu + Live TV customers access to its two other premium streaming packages — Disney Plus and ESPN Plus — whether they want them or not. On Friday, Hulu began informing Hulu + Live TV subscribers that beginning Dec. 21, their subscriptions will now include access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. […]

  • Apple Accelerates Work on Car Project, Aiming for Fully Autonomous Vehicle

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is pushing to accelerate development of its electric car and is refocusing the project around full self-driving capabilities, according to people familiar with the matter, aiming to solve a technical challenge that has bedeviled the auto industry. Most Read from BloombergNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsA Denser City, But at What Cost?An Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the PlanetThe Women Behind Historic House DesignsStart

  • Data Center Growth Is Still the Top Reason to Buy Nvidia Stock Now

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) hit another one out of the park on its fiscal 2022 third-quarter update for the three months ended Oct. 31, 2021. Total revenue of $7.1 billion in the quarter represented a 50% year-over-year increase, and operating income of $2.7 billion (that's right, a nearly-40% operating profit margin) was up 91% year over year. The company's success in recent years is thanks in large part to a massive video game upgrade cycle as gamers adopt Nvidia's latest RTX 30 series GPUs (graphics processing units).

  • New Investor? Here Are 3 Great Starter Stocks

    To give you some ideas, let's look at why Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) would be three great stocks to lay a solid foundation for future returns. Google is one of the most valuable brands in the world.

  • China unleashes might of AI on next-generation supercomputer to meet demand for more power

    A powerful exascale supercomputer in China has made a massive increase in its artificial intelligence performance, according to a new study that says more advanced machines are being developed to meet demand for greater computing power. Aided by a breakthrough in memory management technology, the New Generation Sunway supercomputer developed by the National Research Centre of Parallel Computer Engineering and Technology recorded a 75,839-fold boost in handling data for machine learning. The over

  • Missed Out on Bitcoin? Here's What to Buy Now

    Most of us wish we had invested in -- or invested more in -- Bitcoin. The world's first cryptocurrency started out at around eight cents in 2010. And this year, it surpassed $60,000. Of course, it may not be too late to get in on this crypto titan.

  • Gift guide: 11 gift ideas for the friend who is on way, way too many video calls

    Everyone's on video calls all the time these days, and there's always a way to upgrade your setup with better sound, video or ease of use. Used by TC staff, the Elgato Facecam provides great image quality with its uncompressed video options and slots right into a variety of streaming and recording services, something Elgato knows a little about.

  • Shiba Inu Is Going Parabolic Again-What to Know About Today's 20% Surge

    After what seemed like an eternity of selling (but really just a couple of weeks), Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has returned to form. As fellow Fool contributor Sean Williams recently pointed out, Shiba Inu is approaching an important milestone later this month. It's expected Shiba Inu should hit 1 million investors at some point in the coming weeks.

  • Could The Sandbox Crypto Replace Shiba Inu and Dogecoin as Meme Token King?

    The Sandbox crypto hit a new all-time high today, and is inspiring a flurry of interest as Shiba Inu and Dogecoin continue to struggle.