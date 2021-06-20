Apple's regular AirPods have dropped to just $100 at Amazon

It's not just AirPods Pro on sale this weekend. Amazon is also selling the current-generation AirPods with wired charging case for just $100 after a checkout discount — much less than their official $159. You can also snag the earbuds with a wireless charging case for $150 (down from $199) if you can't stand cables.

Buy AirPods (wired case) at Amazon - $100

Buy AirPods (wireless case) at Amazon - $150

The regular AirPods are still considered the "default" for true wireless earbuds, and for good reason. While the sound is unspectacular, they're easy to use, reliable, and provide solid battery life for commutes (now that they're becoming a thing again) and video calls. While they'll work with Android, the experience is virtually seamless if you use Apple devices.

You'll have to temper your expectations, of course. On top of the audio quality and Apple-centric support, the 'entry' AirPods don't fit as well as the Pro or boast its workout-ready water resistance. You'll want to head elsewhere if you want buds to go for a run or answer calls in the rain. At this price, though, the features are easily in line with expectations.

