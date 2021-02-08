U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,893.00
    +12.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,160.00
    +118.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,652.75
    +54.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,239.50
    +9.20 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    57.53
    +0.68 (+1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.70
    +9.70 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    27.27
    +0.26 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2034
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.74
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3689
    -0.0046 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.6010
    +0.2290 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,363.26
    +68.80 (+0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    809.96
    +16.96 (+2.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,559.09
    +69.76 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,388.50
    +609.31 (+2.12%)
     

Apple's AirPods drop back down to $110 on Amazon

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Pricing for Apple’s AirPods is constantly in flux and none more so than on Amazon, which has introduced two discounts on the wireless earbuds in the past week alone. This time round, the wired charging versions are down to $110, another $10 off from the previous deal and a $50 saving on the original retail price.

Buy AirPods at Amazon - $110

By now, you’re probably familiar with the world’s most popular wireless headphones. As a reminder, Apple refreshed its buds in 2019 with the addition of a new H1 chipset that makes syncing to your iPhone that slight bit quicker. The same goes for wirelessly connecting to your MacBook or iPad, making them the go-to for Apple fans.

Charging is wired for the models on sale, but that also means they’ll charge quicker. While the battery life should last around five hours (with four to five extra charges through the case). Though we’ve seen the classic AirPods drop as low as $100 in the past, the $110 price tag is still solid if you missed the holiday sales or if you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day gift.

If you’ve got a bit extra to spend, it’s worth noting that Amazon also has the AirPods Pro on sale for $190. The high-end version boasts a customizable fit and active noise cancellation that translates to better sound quality.

  • 6 Social Security Changes for 2021

    Every October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces its annual changes to the Social Security program for the coming year.﻿﻿ Here are the Social Security changes that were announced in Oct. 2020 to take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the SSA's annual fact sheet. Keep them in mind when you update your Social Security information. For 2021, nearly 70 million Social Security recipients are seeing a 1.3% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to their monthly benefits.﻿﻿ The adjustment helps benefits keep pace with inflation and is based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) as calculated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

  • Wells Fargo: These 2 Stocks Could Climb at Least 30%

    After January’s sell-off, February’s first week of trading saw the stock market firmly back in bull mode. All 3 major indexes closed off the week at or at touching distance from all-time highs, as the market reacted favorably to the latest job data and the Democrats’ decision to move forward with a $1.9 trillion stimulus package. So, where is the market heading next? Investment firm Wells Fargo sees long-term appreciation ahead for the stock markets. Attempting to peer into the future, Wells Fargo’s senior global equity strategist Scott Wren says, “Playing into our expectation for a meaningful bounce back from the pandemic-induced contraction of last year are factors we have discussed in the past and we believe will continue to be the drivers this year. Positive vaccine news, easy money policies being pursued by the Federal Reserve, and additional anticipated government stimulus have all helped the stock market...” Against this backdrop, Wells Fargo analysts are pounding the table on two stocks, noting that each could surge at least 30% in the year ahead. After running the two through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the rest of the Street is also standing squarely in the bull camp. Guild Holdings (GHLD) The stock market may get more headlines, but real estate is where most Americans hold their wealth. The two markets intersect when real estate companies go public. Guild Holdings is a mortgage company, originating, selling, and servicing home loans in the US residential mortgage sector. The company has a footprint across most of the States, and operates through retail and word-of-mouth channels. The San Diego-based company held its IPO last year, in the latter half of October. The opening was only moderately successful, with the stock holding at or near $15, below the $17 planned. Guild Holdings sold 6.5 million shares, which was below the 8.5 million anticipated. The IPO raised $97.5 million, and the company boasts a current market cap ofreiterate our Overweight rating on GHLD. $972.6 million. Looking ahead, Wells Fargo analyst Donald Fandetti thinks the company is well-positioned to benefit in the current climate. "Despite rising interest rates, we believe management struck a confident posture that their business model should hold up relatively well given their purchase/retail orientation. There is also opportunity to fill in their branch footprint in areas such as the Northeast. The rising 10-year yield has shifted investor sentiment further negative for originators," the analyst opined. In this environment, Fandetti continues to "favor value and purchase mkt exposure," hence his bullish take on the stock. In line with these comments, Fandetti rates GHLD an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $22 price target indicates a potential for 36% upside growth in the year ahead. (To watch Fandetti’s track record, click here) Similarly, the rest of the Street is getting onboard. 4 Buys and 1 Hold assigned in the last three months add up to a Strong Buy analyst consensus. The stock is selling for $16.21, and its $19.30 average price target implies a 19% one-year upside. (See GHLD stock analysis on TipRanks) PDC Energy (PDCE) Next up, PDC Energy, is a hydrocarbon producer based in Denver, Colorado. The company has operations in the Wattenberg Field of its home state, as well as the Delaware Basin of the Texas Permian oil formation. PDC produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through an aggressive horizontal drilling program. PDC saw revenues slip in 1Q20, and slip farther in the second quarter – but the top-line moved in the right direction in Q3. The company brought in $303 million that quarter, and on an adjusted basis showed a profit of $1.04 per share. Looking ahead to the fourth quarter report, due out at the end of February, the company is expected to show 92 cents per share in earnings. In some additional positive metrics, PDC produced a total of 192,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the third quarter, for a total of 17.7 million Boe. The company generated net cash from operations of $280 million, and saw a free cash flow of $225 million. During Q3, PDC was able to pay down $215 million worth of debt. Analyst Thomas Hughes, in his note on the stock for Wells Fargo, is impressed by the company’s free cash flow and potential for future production. “FCF generation will drive absolute debt below $1.5bn by the end of 1Q21 per our model, an important figure as shareholder returns (buybacks first) are predicated on this achievement… As debt falls below $1.5bn, the company will likely take a formulaic approach to distributing FCF… While heightened CO regulatory risk exists, PDCE has been successful building a backlog of permits and DUCs for forward development,” Hughes wrote. To this end, Hughes rates the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $33 price target shows his confidence in a 30% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Hughes’ track record, click here) It’s not often that the analysts all agree on a stock, so when it does happen, take note. PDCE’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on a unanimous 10 Buys. The stock’s $27.90 average price target suggests a 10% and a change from the current share price of $25.35. (See PDCE stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Reddit Pays Ode To GameStop 'Underdogs' In 5-Second Super Bowl Ad

    Reddit took out a five-second advertisement during Sunday’s Super Bowl that paid an ode to "underdogs," as highlighted during the GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) short squeeze saga. What Happened: ‘Wow, this actually worked,” declared the text-only commercial going. “If you’re reading this, it means our bet paid off.” “One thing we learned from our communities last week is that underdogs can accomplish anything when they come together around a common idea,” the advertisement read — a reference to GameStop short squeezers on r/WallStreetBets. Reddit said it blew up its entire marketing budgeting on seconds of airtime. “Big game spots are expensive, so we couldn’t buy a full one,” said the social news aggregator. Networks were baffled by its decision to run a JPEG as a television advertisement, as per a Reddit tweet. TV networks: Is this your commercial? Us: Yes. TV networks: ...but it's a JPEG. Us: Just run it. — Reddit (@reddit) February 8, 2021 Why It Matters: ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC)-owned CBS sought $5.5 million for a 30-second in-game spot for the Superbowl, according to Variety. A single five-second ad would thus cost nearly $915,000. The gone in a flash advertisement did catch the attention of r/WallStreetBets where a poster who goes by the nickname AdjustedClimatology posted, “Wow super bowl commercial for us.” Card Retail investors, particularly those on Reddit, have been at the center of attention of the last weeks as they outsmarted Wall Street veterans by pumping up heavily shorted stocks of GameStop, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), Blackberry Ltd (NYSE: BB), and others. Price Action: GameSpot shares closed 19.2% higher at $63.77 on Friday and gained 4.22% in the after-hours session. Read Next: 2 Movies On The GameStop Drama Are Already In The Works Photo courtesy: EPIC via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk's Dogecoin Tweets Worry Crypto Community — Situation 'Seriously Damaging'Robinhood Lifts Buy Restrictions on GameStop, AMC As Stocks Tank© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Palantir Teams Up With IBM, Opening Path to Expanded Sales Staff

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. and International Business Machines Corp. are uniting in a partnership that will dramatically expand the reach of Palantir’s sales force while making IBM’s own artificial-intelligence software easier for non-technical customers to use, the companies plan to announce Monday.The global partnership is the largest of its kind for Palantir, the maker of data-analysis software whose shares have more than quadrupled since its September debut on the New York Stock Exchange. Palantir gains access to a sales team of more than 2,500 people, up from its current 30.The relationship is the payday for the project Palantir started more than a year ago to break its data integration and analysis software into smaller, less pricey modules. The Denver-based company mainly mainly sells to companies with revenue in excess of $500 million -- many of which already have relationships with IBM.Reselling Palantir’s software to augment the data and AI tools that IBM already offers and make them easier for more people to use was “a natural” fit, said Rob Thomas, IBM’s senior vice president of software, cloud and data. “We’re going to sell it to 180 countries and thousands of customers.”Palantir’s software requires little to no coding, enabling less technical employees to use it, Thomas said. To expand IBM’s cloud and AI business, half the revenue will need to come through partnerships like the one struck with Palantir. “That’s a pretty fundamental change for us,” he said.Expanded AccessWithout providing a time frame, Thomas said he expects the partnership to help boost IBM’s customers using AI to 80% from its current 20%.Palantir Chief Operating Officer Shyam Sankar said the technical fit with IBM and its reach are part of his company’s long-term effort to finally ramp sales. In addition to commercial customers, government contracts have surged both in number and size during the pandemic.“This is the biggest [partnership[ we’ve announced -- expect more,” Sankar said. He said he expects to triple Palantir’s direct-sales team to about 100 this year, a significant hike for a company whose management once prided itself on not employing a single salesperson.Started with funding from PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel in 2003, Palantir found early success with users at the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency and went on to sign the Defense Department and Internal Revenue Service, which, respectively, have used the software to locate roadside bombs and hunt tax cheats.Government ContractsMore recently the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention use Palantir’s software to help predict Covid-19 outbreaks, distribute protective gear and allocate vaccines.While Palantir’s government contracts have grown -- sometimes amid privacy and surveillance concerns -- the company’s commercial business has been slower to evolve.Palantir last reported 132 total government and commercial clients, a concentrated pool that includes BP Plc, Merck KGaA and Airbus SE. Early customers like American Express Co. and Coca-Cola Co. which experimented with low-cost Palantir software trials and later ditched them, aren’t necessarily top of Palantir’s list now, Sankar said.“We hope to win all this business back in the fullness of time,” Sankar said, adding there is no “pride list” of former customers it hopes to now re-engage.Palantir reports financial results for 2020 on Feb. 16. A shareholder lockup expires three days later, unleashing the remaining 80% of all shares that have not been eligible to trade. Palantir shares rose $2 to $34.05 on Feb. 5, giving it a stock-market value of $59.3 billion.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Once a 'stonk,' Hertz reveals dilemma companies face in Reddit frenzy

    Months before the irrational trading in GameStop Corp, there was Hertz Global Holdings Inc. Operating under bankruptcy protection last spring once the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out its business, the car-rental giant confronted an extraordinary situation: Its stock price was skyrocketing for no apparent reason. Conversations at the time among Hertz management and directors on its board, reported here for the first time, turned from shock to a vigorous debate about whether the company should capitalize on its unexpected good fortune and sell shares to fund itself during bankruptcy proceedings, according to three people familiar with the deliberations.

  • Hong Kong Stocks Are About to Lose Biggest Source of Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s stock traders are about to find out whether the $7.3 trillion market can hold its own without its biggest source of flows.Starting Tuesday, trading links via Hong Kong’s exchange operator allowing mainland traders to buy domestic stocks will halt through Feb. 17 due to the Lunar New Year holiday. The stock connect closure will slam the brakes on record levels of inflows that helped propel Hong Kong’s equities market to its best start to a year since 1985.Investors north of the border turned bargain hunters in late 2020 after valuations in some sectors onshore reached the highest in more than a decade. Mainland investors net bought nearly $48 billion worth of Hong Kong stocks in the first five weeks of this year, which is already more than half of 2020’s total. They continued buying the city’s stocks on Monday, with net purchases at HK$12 billion ($1.5 billion).“We think it might be worthwhile to take some profit ahead of the trading link halt for stocks that are heavily boosted by southbound investors” including Tencent Holdings Ltd., Meituan and China Merchants Bank Co Ltd, said Zhuang Jiapeng, a fund manager at Shenzhen JM Capital Co.Still, the incentive to take money out of the market is low given that people swapping investment ideas during the holidays could spur further gains when the links with Shenzhen and Shanghai reopen. Zhuang said he’s considering moving all of his fund’s assets into Hong Kong at some point later this year, compared with his current 70% exposure.While the shutting of the links for the Lunar New Year is an annual occurrence, traders are taking a closer look given this year’s unprecedented inflows. Tencent, for example, has seen southbound turnover via the links account for about 42% of the stock’s average daily turnover so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Investors say longer-term exposure to Hong Kong is appealing given the number of mutual funds piling into the city’s assets. The financial hub is the venue for an increasing number of hot startup listings and tech giants, including short-video platform Kuaishou Technology, which debuted on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has selected banks to arrange its planned second listing in the city.“Hong Kong stocks will remain attractive to mainlanders while outperformers in A-shares have skyrocketed and valuations are insane,” said Dai Ming, a fund manager at Hengsheng Asset Management Co. “We are still just at the beginning of a long-term buying trend for Hong Kong stocks.”(Updates southbound flows for Monday in paragraph 3)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop Rebounds as Selloff Starts to Lose Momentum

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. rebounded from its worst week on record as the video-game retailer’s roller-coaster ride continued to lose momentum.The stock was up 11% at 5:40 a.m. in New York premarket trading, after falling 80% last week, a drop that followed three weeks of dizzying gains.GameStop has stabilized since Robinhood Markets Inc.’s move late last week to end buying limits it imposed in the wake of the stock’s January surge. Inflated levels of short interest that triggered a squeeze on the shares have declined after a number of hedge funds closed positions and incurred huge losses.“Extremely elevated short interest is a pre-condition for a major short squeeze to occur,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists wrote in a note dated Feb. 5, saying that GameStop -- on which short interest had exceeded 100% of the float of the company -- has been a “highly unusual” situation.Volumes in GameStop options remained high, with open interest in puts and calls rising further last week as the stock price tumbled. While calls open interest has climbed, volumes on the bearish put contracts have jumped to almost five times the amount.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Asian chipmakers are rushing to expand their production capacity to meet a global shortage that has been acutely felt by carmakers, but the firms warn that the supply gap may take many months to plug as they struggle to keep up with strong demand. Automakers from General Motors to Stellantis and Honda Motor are shutting assembly lines due to the shortages, which in some cases have been exacerbated by the former U.S. administration's sanctions against Chinese chip factories. Eight-inch chip manufacturing plants owned mostly by Asian firms, which tend to make older, less sophisticated chips, are particularly under strain primarily due to under-investment in recent years.

